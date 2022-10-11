Read full article on original website
Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checks
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS TODAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 99 AT THE 7 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Burn bans lifted, others added in several TN and KY communities
Wednesday's storms provided some much-needed rainfall in Middle Tennessee, which allowed several localities to end their recent burn bans.
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Gallatin (TN)
Gallatin is a remarkable city in Sumner County, Tennessee. It is also the county’s seat. This United States city had a population of 44,431 in 2020. Gallatin is situated on the northern banks of the raging Cumberland River. It is known for its history and various outdoor recreation opportunities. Gallatin has an area of 84.56 square kilometers and a history that dates back to the 1800s.
Rutherford County Engineer Receives 2022 Firefighter of the Year Award
Rutherford County, TN - Rutherford County Engineer William Steele was awarded the 2022 Firefighter of the Year Award through the Noon Exchange Club on October 12, 2022. He has obtained multiple certifications and taken on extra responsibilities within the department. Steele quickly has become one of the best engineers according to his peers as evidenced by being recruited to help instruct fire pump operations at the Tennessee Fire and Codes Academy. As an active member of the fire investigation team, he has already been instrumental in a felony arrest.
Trunk or Treat sponsored by Rutherford Co. Traffic Safety Task Force
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn.) Firefighters, paramedics and police officers heroes will delight trick or treaters during the Halloween Trunk or Treat sponsored by the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force. Parents can drive safely through the event with their children 12 and under where the first responders will visit with the...
Man with dementia missing in Franklin County
TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man who walked away from his home and has dementia. 65-year-old Forrest H. McCullough II, left his home in the Gourdneck Road NW area on foot around 10:30 p.m. Officials believe he is headed north toward...
Nearly 2,000 NES customers without power
Nashville Electric Service has reported nearly 2,000 customers are without power.
Fight looms over proposed Maury County mega trash site
A Louisiana company’s plan to construct large-scale trash recycling, tire shredding and incineration operations on a federally designated Superfund site in Maury County is receiving increasing pushback. Trinity Business Group in June applied for a state permit to establish the mega waste site on a rural stretch of land just outside the county seat of […] The post Fight looms over proposed Maury County mega trash site appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Two Train VS Pedestrian Incidences Within 3-Days
(MURFREESBORO) After two train vs pedestrian incidences within a 3-day period, Murfreesboro Police are warning the public not to walk on railroad tracks. Not only is this trespassing on railroad property, it could have serious federal consequences associated with it. Second CSX Train Vs Pedestrian Issue 3-Days Later. The second...
Metro Nashville affordable housing waitlist to open soon
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency will open the affordable housing wait list in a few days. People will be able to apply to be on the waiting list for the J. Henry Hale Apartments. Those wanting to apply can do so on a first-come, first-served...
5 Children, 2 Adults Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Springfield (Springfield, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle accident in Springfield on Tuesday night. The officials stated that three vehicles were involved [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
PHOTOS & VIDEO: Severe Storms Roll Across Middle Tennessee on Wednesday
Severe storms rolled across middle Tennessee Wednesday afternoon. Middle Tennesseans reported hail, severe wind, downed trees, power outages and damage to buildings and homes. 1 of 8 Jingo Market in Fairview, TN/photo by Dana Wolfe Jingo Market in Fairview, TN/photo by Dana Wolfe Jingo Market in Fairview, TN/photo by Dana Wolfe Jingo Market in Fairview, […] The post PHOTOS & VIDEO: Severe Storms Roll Across Middle Tennessee on Wednesday appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
Donelson neighborhood on high alert after attempted home break-in
Metro Nashville Police have increased patrol throughout a Donelson neighborhood after several residents took to social media alerting others about a group of people attempting to break into homes.
Memories Under Tims Ford Lake
Winchester, Tennessee – Walking onto Devils Step Island, a few miles from downtown, offers a glimpse into the early history of Franklin County. Across the span of blue water a few hundred yards away, the noise of a busy dock on the bank of Tims Ford Lake is replaced by the rustling of pines and oaks swaying in the wind and the splashing of water on the shore of the small island.
Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events across Middle TN. Pegram UMC 12th Annual Fish Fry Saturday, October 15, 2022, 11am – 1pm Pegram UMC, 479 Thompson Rd Pegram UMC Fish Fry — The 12th annual Pegram United Methodist Church Fish Fry is 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Sat., Oct. 15, or until […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
Ribbon Cutting: Graze Craze in Murfreesboro
Graze Craze held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 675 Middle Tennessee Blvd., Suite E in Murfreesboro. Graze Craze is the innovator in an attractive food trend sweeping the nation known as “Grazing”. Grazing allows people the flexibility to eat an entire meal or small portions of food during the course of the day. The grazing style of eating provides you and your guests with a diverse meal plan in the form of a charcuterie-style grazing box, platter, or table that meets the individual needs and wants of everyone’s personal palette and diet, in relation to those who may have special health or medical eating requirements.
What’s up with the painted lines on campus? Here’s what they’re for.
Seemingly random painted dashes and arrows litter Middle Tennessee State University’s campus. However, these dashes and arrows are not random at all. They serve an important role in the protection of MTSU’s buried infrastructure. These painted marks, called utility markings, also keep construction workers and ordinary citizens safe.
Tales of ghosts inside Gallatin’s Trousdale Place
"Ghostorian" recalls mysterious happenings along ghost tour outside Trousdale Place in Gallatin.
How Tennessee lawmakers tilted the scales toward developers to make it harder for cities to get affordable housing
Earlier this month, Nashville residents told Metro Council they want the city’s help getting community needs met. They say the rezoning of an East Nashville property that used to be home to the Riverchase apartments, should be used as leverage until they can get a community benefits agreement that’s on their terms.
Smithville Man Charged with Harboring Putnam County Runaway
A Smithville man is in trouble with the law in two counties for allegedly hiding or harboring a 17-year-old runaway girl from Putnam County. 19-year-old Devon W. Yokeum of 274 Bluebird Trail, Smithville is under a $4,500 bond on the local charge. Sheriff Patrick Ray said that on Saturday, October...
