carolinacoastonline.com
Bogue leaders to approve changes to grant application for town park
BOGUE — Bogue town council members will take the next step Monday in changing a grant application for a town park from an acquisition to a development grant. The council will meet at 6 p.m. in town hall at 121 Chimney Branch Road. The council, on Sept. 19, gave...
carolinacoastonline.com
Coastal Land Trust gets big state grant to help pay for purchase of 1,400 acres along Newport River
NEWPORT — The N.C. Coastal Land Trust has been awarded a $1.65 million state grant to help pay for purchase and preservation of 1,400 acres of land along the Newport River adjacent to the Croatan National Forest. The purchase – the trust still needs to obtain more grants to...
carolinacoastonline.com
Cape Carteret commissioners unanimously approve stormwater improvements
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners voted 5-0 Monday night to approve a $33,100 contract with Tidewater Associates of Cedar Point for engineering services to develop long-needed storm water improvements in the Sutton Drive/Sutton Place area of the Star Hill development. The vote came during the board’s monthly meeting...
carolinacoastonline.com
Annexation request OK’d
In spite of a few misgivings, Swansboro commissioners approved the annexation of the Swansgate subdivision. In her report to the commissioners Alissa Fender, town clerk, said the process was made unusual because of the timing. Specifically, the petition for annexation came only after the 37 individual lots were developed and sold.
WECT
N Kerr Ave. lane closure continues due to sewer repairs
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has announced that the southbound lane of the 1600 block of N Kerr Ave. will be closed to traffic due to repairs being made on the sewer. Per the release, the lane is closed between Rossmore Road and 1602 N...
wcti12.com
Road closure happening in New Bern
NEW BERN, Craven County — A traffic alert for New Bern drivers. The 1000 block of Queen Street will be closed October 12 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Public Works crews will be repair asphalt. Officials are asking drivers to use another route during this closure. Work is...
WECT
Power restored following major outage near Wilmington, Leland and Navassa
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - According to Duke Energy, power has been fully restored for customers in southeastern North Carolina. As of 4:38 p.m., the outage had been reduced to under 300 customers according to Duke Energy. An hour later, power has been restored to all but a few customers. The Wilmington Police Department also announced on Facebook that power has been restored.
newbernnow.com
New Bern Aesthetic Center Opens in West New Bern
The first commercial business to call West New Bern home is finished and open to the public. The New Bern Aesthetic Center, which includes both Zannis Plastic Surgery as well as Rinnova Spa and Wellness, is a 13,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art plastic surgery and spa destination. Dr. John Zannis opened his first facility in 2010 and will now be able to welcome patients to the spa or plastic surgery center in a much more modern and desired location. His growing client base, both locally and from around the country, will enjoy the large atrium for relaxation, comfortable waiting areas for family members, and an easy to get to location. The spa will have all the desired services, with separate areas for both men and women, as well as cutting edge treatments like cosmetic lasers and a float pod.
carolinacoastonline.com
Francis Willis, 79; service October 18
Francis “Fran” Gordon Willis, 79, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 18, at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery on Harkers Island. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the funeral service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
carolinacoastonline.com
Morehead City names new police chief
- A record number of people gathered at city hall Tuesday to witness the swearing-in of Morehead City's newest police chief. After saying the Pledge of Allegiance, Bryan Dixon recited an oath of office and was welcomed to his new post by Mayor Gerald "Jerry" Jones. During the ceremony, Dixon...
carolinacoastonline.com
Maritime museum education curator donates state’s largest Scotch bonnet to Hammocks Beach State Park
BEAUFORT — The North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort is known for an extensive collection that highlights the many types of shells that are found along our coastline. But it’s a shell in the personal collection of the museum’s education curator that is particularly notable. The North...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 11, 12 & 13
Larry Spencer Jones, 62, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. FRANCIS "FRAN" GORDON WILLIS, Beaufort. Francis “Fran”...
WECT
Police in Wrightsville Beach searching for missing man
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Wrightsville Beach Police Department is searching for a man who was reported missing on Tuesday, October 11. “Francisco Vega Watkins, 41, also known as ‘Frank’, was last seen at his job site on North Lumina Ave. in Wrightsville Beach. There is no clothing description at this time and the subject left his vehicle at the job site. Mr. Watkins is approximately 5′11″ with long black hair,” wrote a WBPD representative in a release.
WECT
Upcoming road closures, traffic changes for filming
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced plans for road closures and traffic changes to accommodate film projects currently underway in the local area. Per releases from the city, three projects plan to temporarily alter traffic to allow for filming. October 12. On October 12 from 6...
carolinacoastonline.com
CedarFest ready to roll Saturday in Cedar Point’s park
CEDAR POINT — Everything is set for CedarFest on Saturday, Oct. 15, and good weather is expected, with sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid-70s. CedarFest, in the waterfront Boathouse Creek Walking Trails Park off the end of Masonic Avenue, used to be in the summer, but it was plagued in recent years by thunderstorms and very hot weather. This year, it will be an hour longer, lasting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. instead of 4 p.m.
carolinacoastonline.com
Input sought on community resilience
RALEIGH — Residents of the Eastern Carolina Council of Governments region are encouraged to attend upcoming public workshops to provide input on strategies and projects that aim to build future community resilience. The regional in-person meetings are an opportunity for people who live or work in these areas to...
carolinacoastonline.com
Carteret Community College trustees approve revision to 2023 calendar
— The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees approved revising the college’s academic calendar to move Easter break in 2023 to the week following Easter versus the week prior. The action was taken Wednesday during the CCC trustees meeting in the Historic Camp Glenn Building on campus. Rosa Langston,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Halloween costume contests in Carteret County
If you would like to add your contest to the list, please submit your details to Matthew Adkins at matthew@thenewstimes.com. Oct 22: Halloween Bash, 6 p.m., Carteret County Speedway, 501 Whitehouse Fork Rd, Swansboro. Oct 22: Halloween Costume Party, 8 p.m., The Bar at Norris Station, 747 Chatham St., Newport.
Residents addressing lack of grocery store in Grifton
GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – In the town of Grifton, the lack of certain resources is making it hard for some, including the elderly, to get their groceries. This has been causing some to have to travel to nearby towns to get their basic needs. But, some town residents are stepping up to help their community. […]
wcti12.com
Police still investigating shooting at Onslow County hotel
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Jacksonville Police confirmed that a shooting happened around 12:20 p.m. at the Affordable Suites on McDaniel Drive. Officers gave aid to two gunshot victims and both were taken to Naval Hospital at Camp Lejeune. The scene is still an active crime scene with officers present.
