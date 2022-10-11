ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Unknown man burglarized home and attempted to steal van in Easton

EASTON, Pa. -- Wilson Borough Police were called to the 1800 block of Fairview Avenue after a man burglarized a home and attempted to steal a vehicle. The incident happened in the early morning on October 15, 2022. Victims told police that an unknown man entered their house and stole...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Unwanted guest roaming through Palmer Township at night

PALMER TWP., Pa. -- A large black bear has been seen roaming through yards at night in Palmer Twp. The bear was last seen on Clover Hollow Road on Saturday morning. The Palmer Police and the Pennsylvania Game Commission are asking that homeowners follow these precautions:. Do not leave garbage...
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Allentown, PA
Allentown, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
WFMZ-TV Online

58-year-old man dies in 3-vehicle crash in Lynn Township

LYNN TWP., Pa. - A 58-year-old man is dead after a crash on Route 309 in Lehigh County. Three vehicles, including an ambulance, were involved in the wreck midday Thursday in Lynn Township, state police said. State police said the fatality was not in the ambulance. The coroner ruled the...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Jim Thorpe crowds causing problems for locals

Every year, thousands of people flock to the town of Jim Thorpe to see the Fall colors, but it's become so popular it's causing problems for the people who live there year-round. By Saturday afternoon, the cars wrapped around the mountain with people trying to get into Jim Thorpe. People...
JIM THORPE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Juvenile with gun at Liberty-Easton football game arrested

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Bethlehem police say they arrested a juvenile with a gun at a high school football game Friday night. Officers recognized the boy, who was reported as a runaway, at the Liberty- Easton football game. When officers made contact with him, they say he was uncooperative and attempted...
BETHLEHEM, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Monoxide#Health Others#General Health#Daycare#Rushed To Hospital#Ems#Senate#House
WFMZ-TV Online

DA investigating threats against high school in Chester County

COATESVILLE, Pa. - Officials in Chester County are investigating numerous threats made to a high school in the past week. The Chester County District Attorney's Office said it is working with Coatesville Area School District to investigate numerous threats made to Coatesville Area High School. Tips about threats are coming...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Person smashes Dunkin' window, burglarizes store, police say

CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County are hoping the public can help identify the person who burglarized a Dunkin' store. Cumru Township police posted surveillance photos of the burglary that they say happened around 2 a.m. on Oct. 7 at the Dunkin' off Morgantown Road, near Flying Hills.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS INC.: 1940 Air Products Blvd., Upper Macungie Township. The global industrial-gas company plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly...
ALLENTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
WFMZ-TV Online

Police arrest man accused of shooting, killing another man in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police have arrested a man accused in a deadly shooting in Allentown. Raymond Bryan Gourgue, 35, is charged with homicide and person not to possess, use, manufacture, control or sell firearms, according to a news release from the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office. Gourgue was taken into...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Former Martin Tower site to include 2 new LVHN medical buildings

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday afternoon at city hall approved a subdivision and land development plan to redevelop the former Martin Tower site. The plan, offered by developers Lewis Ronca and Norton Herrick at 1170 Eighth Ave., conceptualizes subdividing the 53-acre site known as Tower...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Next of kin sought for Reading man

READING, Pa. -- Berks County Coroner's Office is looking for the next of kin for Antonio Bastedo. Bastedo was found deceased in his residence on the 700 Block of Birch Street, Reading, on October 13, 2022. Anyone with information can contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office at 610-478-3280.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Nazareth held its annual Halloween parade

NAZARETH, Pa. -- Nazareth marched with Halloween spirit Saturday afternoon. They held their annual parade through the borough Saturday. The fanfare ended at a high school where guests received hot dogs and sodas. The organizers also recognized several floats for their craftsmanship.
NAZARETH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Penn-Bernville Elementary closes due to power outage

BERNVILLE, Pa. -- Penn-Bernville Elementary closed at 11:30 a.m. Friday due to a power outage. A car crashed into a utility pole on Bernville Road at about 8:30 a.m. A pole was down and wires were on the road. Crews had to replace the pole. Power was restored Friday afternoon.
BERNVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Juvenile accused of making terroristic threats to shoot up school

PERKASIE, Pa. -- A 15 year-old boy is being accused of making terroristic threats. The juvenile, a CB West High School student, sent several messages via Snap Chat, to another student threatening to “shoot up” CB West, according to police. Police said he also sent videos of previous...
PERKASIE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy