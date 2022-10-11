Read full article on original website
getnews.info
Netooze® Best In Class Cloud Computing Service in 2022
Trying to choose a cloud hosting provider can be difficult because there are so many of them. However, if you know what requirements and solutions you need, you can locate a cloud hosting provider that has the ideal combination of cloud computing services for your organization and the finest uptime and dependability.
Thales Encryption Key Management Innovations Help Organizations Achieve Digital Sovereignty Across Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Environments
Thales today announced the latest innovations ofCipherTrust Cloud Key Managerthat help organizationsaddress digital sovereignty requirements across major public clouds including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud, SAP and Salesforce. Organisations that leverage these cloud providers can now leverage CipherTrust Cloud Key Manager’s Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) capabilities for enhanced data security and encryption key ownership. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005075/en/ ©Thales According to the 2022 Thales Cloud Security Study, multi-cloud adoption is accelerating, with 72% of all organisations surveyed using multiple cloud service providers. In addition, 52% of respondents in the study said that they manage the keys to their cloud encrypted data in the cloud provider console.
Motley Fool
Coinbase Stock Pops After Google Announces Partnership
Google will use Coinbase to facilitate cryptocurrency payment transactions. Coinbase will move over to Google Cloud to take advantage of its data analytics tools. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Four tech updates to enhance hybrid lifestyles in 2023
What does it mean to embrace a hybrid lifestyle that achieves maximum freedom, while also considering sustainability? We explore four upcoming tech releases that can help power a smarter and more flexible future.
Why Tesla Stock Was Falling This Afternoon
Worries over the economy took the spotlight again, sending growth stocks down today.
Phys.org
Recent research shows when the interests of firms and employees might diverge
Recent research by Thorstein Grohsjean (Bocconi University, Milan) and Henning Piezunka (INSEAD) has shown that some collaborations can hurt firm performance but help employees' careers. Firms collaborating with the same partner often compete for its resources, in a condition called peer competition. Peer competition reduces their access to the partner's...
EtaPRO©Asset Performance & Condition Monitoring Software Implemented at the Pathua Geothermal Power Plant to Protect Their Most Critical Equipment
AMHERST, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Amidst a global move towards renewable energy sources, decarbonization and net zero emissions, EtaPRO LLC, a Toshiba Group Company, has installed its asset condition and monitoring solution at Indonesia’s PT Geo Dipa Energi (Persero) (GDE) geothermal power plant*1 through a contract with Toshiba Asia Pacific Indonesia.*2 EtaPRO uses IoT and AI technologies, including predictive failure diagnosis and performance monitoring, to optimize GDE’s plant performance. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005236/en/ Image 1: photo of Patuha Geothermal Power Plant (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Founders shouldn’t bet on a Q4 venture capital resurgence
Then the market went nuts for a few years, and such breaks became rarer as investors, by our read, wanted to stay close to their workstations to avoid missing out on a hot deal that might close in hours or days, instead of the traditional weeks and months. The decline in activity that many of us felt has been reflected in Q3 data that TechCrunch has analyzed to date.
Seabury Solutions applies AI to Scheduling, Data Wrangling and Revenue Potential Forecasting
AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Seabury Solutions, a market leader in providing Information Technology solutions for the aviation industry, announced today the integration of AI solutions through strategic partnerships. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005625/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
getnews.info
Systemic Sclerosis Market to Observe Impressive Growth by 2032, Evaluates DelveInsight | Key Companies – Emerald Health (EHP-101), aTyr Pharma (efzofitimod), Orexo AB (OX-MPI/GS248)
As per DelveInsight, the Systemic Sclerosis Market size is anticipated to increase in the coming years owing to the rising prevalent population in the 7MM and the ongoing Research and Development (R&D) activities in the therapeutic segment. DelveInsight’s “Systemic Sclerosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2032” report delivers an...
getnews.info
Industry disruptor BC Import Export LLC revs up efforts to help companies in building strategic relationships globally
With ambitious Croatian entrepreneur Benjamin Cosic at the company helm, BC Import Export continues to help companies reduce their cost by up to 70% while increasing their sales and negotiating key partnerships in different countries. The young Croatian entrepreneur Benjamin Cosic, the man behind the exciting startup firm BC Import...
hypebeast.com
GOAT to Acquire Streetwear Resale Platform Grailed
It’s no secret that money has been pouring into streetwear and sneakers lately. Looking at brands, notable acquisitions in recent years include Stone Island joining Moncler and the $2.1 billion USD deal between VF Corporation and Supreme. Now, according to a report from Bloomberg, GOAT Group is set to acquire peer-to-peer streetwear resale platform Grailed. This move follows Goat Group’s investment in the platform in 2021 and is a response to the ever-growing secondhand market that brands such as Balenciaga have begun targeting.
Mobvista Subsidiary, Mintegral, Secures Top Rankings in Tenjin’s Hyper-Casual Games Benchmark Report
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Mintegral, a leading programmatic ad platform owned by Mobvista has announced its ranking as a top ad network in Tenjin’s Q3 2022 Hyper-Casual Games Benchmark Report. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011006158/en/ Ad spend and cost-per-install across iOS and Android, Q3 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Social commerce startup Elenas secures $20M to help more LatAm women sell online
Founder and CEO Zach Oschin started the Colombia-based social commerce company in 2018 (and participated in our Latin American Startup Battlefield that year) to move the traditional independent sales process online. Here’s how it works: Entrepreneurs can browse a portfolio of hundreds of thousands of wholesale products in areas like...
Experian and Yieldmo team up to offer creative-enhanced data products, boosting outcomes for buyers
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Experian + Yieldmo is Smart. Combining industry leading data with machine learning, curation, and creative technology, Experian and Yieldmo’s joint initiative provides better experiences for consumers and better results for marketers and publishers. Experienced marketers know that real purchasing decisions are influenced and made with the combination of the right people, the right place, and the right time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005400/en/ Experian and Yieldmo team up to offer creative-enhanced data products, boosting outcomes for buyers (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Uniswap Labs valued at $1.66 billion in $165 million new funding
The Series B funding was led by Polychain Capital, the startup said. The news confirms a TechCrunch scoop from late last month that said that Uniswap Labs was looking to raise between $100 million to $200 million and was engaging with Polychain. Uniswap Labs said it is valued at $1.66...
Motorola Solutions Unveils Mobile Field-Based Innovations at IACP 2022
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced new public safety technology advancements that support a mobile-first approach to preparing officers with the information they need to make the best and safest decisions. These include a first-of-its-kind public safety application for Apple CarPlay to transform field operations, as well as the integration of video footage from emergency response drones and robots into CommandCentral Aware. Bringing video and information from a variety of field devices onto a single pane of glass in the command center gives agencies the awareness and information they need to carry out their missions more safely and efficiently. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005405/en/ Western Australia Police responding to an event using Motorola Solution’s Apple CarPlay integration. Credit: Motorola Solutions
