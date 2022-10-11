As someone for whom food is intrinsically connected to both work and play, I used to find myself frequently apologizing for some of my less elevated tastes. The public perception of a food writer and passionate home cook is automatically one that assumes my fridge is full of truffles and foie gras, that all of my produce is lovingly tended and harvested at its peak by a local organic farmer, and my eggs laid by pampered hens in custom built coops. But while there are occasions where some parts of this are temporarily true, you will most often find my shelves packed with tubs of grocery store brand cottage cheese, bottles of Heinz ketchup, and Hidden Valley Ranch dressing, old waxy lemons hardening in the back of the crisper drawer, and no fewer than two heads of good old iceberg lettuce. My pantry does contain bottles of exceptional imported first press extra-virgin olive oil and jars of homemade fruit jams. It also has Skippy peanut butter and Marshmallow Fluff.

