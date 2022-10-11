The Vikings could be facing a third string quarterback on Sunday

After beating the Chicago Bears by a score of 29-22, the Minnesota Vikings are ready to move forward to week six where they travel to Miami to face the Dolphins.

With the Vikings sitting at 4-1, their game against the Dolphins will be their last before they have their bye in week seven. Sitting at 3-2 currently, the Dolphins lost a tough divisional game to their rival New York Jets by a score of 40-17.

During the game, the Dolphins, who are already without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, lost their backup and former Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater got hurt on the first play and missed the rest of the game. He was placed in the concussion protocol and could potentially miss Sunday’s game.

Rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson played the majority of the game and the Dolphins didn’t fare so well. He went 19-of-33 for 166 yards and one interception. They were hindered majorly in regards to moving the football and the running game was mostly shut down.

If Thompson does have to start on Sunday, the Vikings could be in for an easier game than they would have had with either Bridgewater or Tagovailoa.