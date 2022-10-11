Read full article on original website
Related
KSN.com
More fire weather alerts to wrap up the work week
We sound like a broken record, but our fire risk remains the main concern as we push into Friday. Dry air, gusty winds and a horribly dry ground will allow for fires to get out of hand quickly. Fire Weather Warnings remain in place through Friday evening for most of...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Dangerous fire conditions, warmer into the weekend
The main weather story on Thursday is the dangerous fire conditions we have in place. Strong winds out of the northwest, low humidity and a super dry ground will allow for fires to get out of hand quickly. That is why Fire Weather Warnings are in place for a good chunk of central and eastern Kansas. Even if you do not fall under a warning, fire danger remains high.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Fire danger elevates, temperatures stay mild
A cold front cleared the region early this morning and will leave us a few degrees cooler by Wednesday afternoon. Expect temperatures to be in the mid to upper 70s for many. Notice abundant sunshine out there today, with breezy conditions out of the northwest. Those stronger winds will kick...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Spotty showers this evening, cold front arrives tomorrow
A pleasant afternoon is in store today, with highs in the 70s and 80s across the state. Clouds will mix in with our blue skies, especially for those in the southern half of the state. This evening, a few spotty showers will be possible along the Oklahoma/Kansas state line as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here Is The Date To Expect West Central Missouri’s First Snowfall
I don't know about you, but I'm in no hurry at all to have to brush the snow off my car, or get out and shovel the walk. Yet, as we inch closer and closer to November and colder temperatures. You just know there will be several times over the course of the winter when we'll all be out there scraping and shoveling. Some of us, green with envy of the guy at the end of the block with the snowblower.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Counties most concerned about climate change in Kansas
Stacker compiled a list of the counties most concerned about climate change in Kansas using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.
KAKE TV
'I don't ever remember planting into these types of conditions': Farmers weigh options as drought threatens wheat planting
Jon Kerschen spent his Tuesday planting wheat on some of his land in Garden Plain. It's something he’s been holding off on doing for a few weeks. “You sit there you look at the conditions you go, what chance do we have a growing a crop right now, and it's not good. But we have crop rotations for a reason. And we got to stick to those rotations”
News From the Oil Patch: Kansas crude output rising
The benchmark Nymex crude futures contract gained another $4 Friday to settle at $92.64 per barrel. Prices are up nearly $16 a barrel in the last two weeks. In lunchtime trading Monday, prices were down slightly, but WTI was trading over $92 and London Brent was over $97 a barrel. Kansas prices were up more than $4 a barrel Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This invention won people’s choice in 2022 Coolest Thing Made in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -- The Kansas Manufacturing Council (KMC) announced the winner of the 2022 Coolest Thing Made in Kansas - People's Choice during their Kansas Manufacturing Summit on Thursday, Oct. 13.
krcgtv.com
What will winter bring Missouri and the rest of the country?
Since 1970, we have seen a slight warming trend for the snow months to the tune of about 3.5 F overall or about 0.01 as per data taken in 2017. When looking back, we can find years similar in conditions leading up to winter to this year and use that data as a rough outlook on how Winter may want to play out.
Overturned semi causes backup on I-70 past I-435 on Wednesday
An overturned semi has caused a backup Wednesday morning on Interstate 70 past Interstate 435 in Kansas.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
Kansas Highway Patrol: Be on the lookout for frisky deer
The Kansas Highway Patrol wants to warn drivers to be on the lookout for frisky deer.
Yuengling to begin selling beer in Kansas
"America's oldest brewery" is coming to shelves in Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma in early 2023.
I-70 westbound closed near Kansas border due to early morning vehicle fire
An early morning fire involving a tractor-trailer has closed Interstate 70 westbound coming into Colorado from Kansas. The fire happened just east of Burlington, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported first about 5 a.m., and has closed the interstate for about 11 miles from the Rose Avenue exit in Burlington to the Kansas border. The Colorado DOT advised drivers to use Old U.S. 24 as an alternate route and expect...
WIBW
Kansas emergency rental program enters hold phase as funds dwindle
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance program has entered the hold phase as funds dwindle. The Kansas Housing Resources Corporation says that on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance program entered its hold phase as funds become less available. KHRC noted that it has now...
WIBW
Cities in Kansas ranked among best in nation to drive in
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cities in Kansas have been ranked among the best in the nation to drive in according to a new study. With an average of $564 lost per year in wasted time due to traffic congestion, personal finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best and Worst Cities to Drive in.
Missouri, Kansas rank as some of unhappiest states in US
Missouri ranks as one of the unhappiest states in the US, Kansas not much better, according to a ranking by research company, TOP Survey.
KCTV 5
Governor Laura Kelly announces cities to receive $28 million for highway improvements
FORT SCOTT, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that 34 cities across the state have been selected to receive $28.65 million for improvements to the State Highway System. According to a release from Kelly’s office, the funds will be directed to preserve and improve pavement, add turn...
St. Joseph police identify victims in late Saturday night shooting
Three Kansas City area young men were wounded in a south St. Joseph shooting this past weekend. The St. Joseph Police Department identifies the victims as 18-year-old Donte Summers of Kansas City, Missouri; 19-year-old Jaylen Pouncil of Liberty; and Jakoby Thomas of Grandview – age unknown. Police say the three suffered wounds from a drive-by shooting shortly before midnight Saturday outside Mollus Hall, located at 300 Illinois Avenue.
Comments / 2