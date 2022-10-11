What we learned from Week 5 of the NFL season: Changes to concussion protocol, first coach firing and officiating controversies

Read full article on original website
Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 6
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In this week’s Black and Gold Digital Edition, hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski discuss the Steelers upcoming game against the Buccaneers after being in Buffalo for last week’s game. The Steelers have now lost four straight games. So how can the team salvage this season and get back on […]
Martindale was ready to move after 2021 season with Ravens
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Wink Martindale had few regrets after being fired by longtime friend John Harbaugh after a decade with the Ravens in Baltimore, the last four as their defensive coordinator. There was no doubt Martindale said he would miss the area, the people he lived near and those he worked with, especially the players he coached. There was a bond. It’s the same one he has started to form as the New York Giants defensive coordinator over the past nine months. However, Martindale said of his firing it was time to leave. The Giants will play the Ravens on Sunday.
Browns coordinator feeling heat for disappointing defense
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Coordinator Joe Woods isn’t sleeping much these days. Trying to fix Cleveland’s defense has him working long hours. The Browns defense has veered between dysfunctional and disappointing this season. The problem the past two weeks has been stopping the run as both Atlanta and the Los Angeles Chargers racked up more than 200 yards rushing in victories over Cleveland. Woods is confident he has the right personnel, and has vowed to fix Cleveland’s defensive issues. The Browns did some extra tackling this week while preparing to host the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Sputtering Steelers scrambling for an offensive spark
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers offense is sputtering under second-year coordinator Matt Canada. The Steelers are 30th in the league in scoring through five games and have dropped four straight heading into a visit by Tom Brady and Tampa Bay in Week 6. Pittsburgh’s wide receivers have yet to catch a touchdown pass and running back Najee Harris is struggling to regain the form he showed as a rookie last season. The Steelers may turn to undrafted rookie Jaylen Warren to take some of Harris’ workload. Warren has been one of the few bright spots for Pittsburgh, which is 1-4 for the first time since 2013.
Rams want more creativity, elusiveness from running backs
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams don’t have the least productive running game in the NFL just because of their injury-plagued offensive line. The defending Super Bowl champions also need much better play from their running backs, who are struggling right along with the men blocking for them. Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson don’t have much room to run, but they’re also not doing enough with the chances they’re getting, according to their coaches. Offensive coordinator Liam Coen was the latest to demand more out of the Rams’ ball carriers Thursday.
Browns’ Clowney, Ward injured, will miss game vs Patriots
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns starting defense end Jadeveon Clowney and top cornerback Denzel Ward will miss Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots with injuries. Clowney has been dealing with ankle, knee and elbow issues this week and was limited in practice. He came back after missing two games with an ankle injury and played last week against the Los Angeles Chargers. Ward has not cleared concussion protocol after suffering a head injury in the fourth quarter while trying to make a tackle in last week. The two-time Pro Bowler has been in the league’s protocols since getting hurt.
AP Source: Brady could be fined for apparent kick of Jarrett
The NFL has looked at Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett’s disputed roughing-the-passer penalty on Tom Brady to determine whether Brady attempted to kick Jarrett and if that warrants a fine, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league notifies players of fines on Friday. Fines for kicking are $10,500 for a first offense and $15,500 for a second. Jarrett, Atlanta’s defensive tackle, was flagged for slinging Brady to the ground during Tampa Bay’s 21-15 win Sunday. Jarrett and Kansas City defensive end Chris Jones are automatically subject to fines for roughing penalties.
Yanks may face Cleveland’s bugs again in a throwback to ’07
NEW YORK (AP) — Cleveland may have a certain type of home field advantage this weekend against the New York Yankees. The midges that memorably swarmed Joba Chamberlain during Game 2 of the 2007 Division Series in Cleveland returned last weekend for an NFL game between the Browns and Los Angeles Chargers. The Guardians host the Yankees on Saturday night for Game 3 of the ALDS. Midges hatch along Lake Erie several times a year.
Bruce Irvin back for another reunion with Seahawks
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Bruce Irvin is back for a second reunion with the Seattle Seahawks. Irvin is nearly 35 years old and he signed to Seattle’s practice squad and could be on the field Sunday when the Seahawks host Arizona. Irvin was Seattle’s first-round pick in 2012. He spent his first four seasons with the Seahawks before moving on. He returned in 2020 but managed just two games before suffering a torn ACL in his right knee. Irvin played six games last season for Chicago.
