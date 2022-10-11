ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

InsuranceNewsNet

Big 'I' and Future One Release 2022 Agency Universe Findings

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Biennial study reveals gains and challenges in independent agency channel. The number of independent insurance agencies has increased and business conditions for agencies remain favorable, according to the 2022 Agency Universe Study. While the majority of agencies experienced increased revenue, that percentage was lower than in the previous study in 2020.
Pichard Insurance Agency Inc. Offers Comprehensive Professional Liability Insurance in Crawfordville and Havana, Florida

Tallahassee, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2022 -- Pichard Insurance Agency Inc. is a locally-owned, independent agency. They have been working in the industry for more than five decades. In addition to a typical car, home, and business insurance, people can also invest in premium plans for. through this agency. Pichard...
What does 'the restructuring tsunami' mean for annuities?

The emergence of private equity and asset-manager-backed insurance companies is leading to what Conning researchers call “a restructuring tsunami” in the annuity industry. Scott Hawkins, Conning managing director and head of insurance research, described the role of new parties entering the annuity market and the shifting competitive landscape during the American Council of Life Insurers’ 2022 annual conference.
NYCM Insurance Honored with J.D. Power Award

NY-Exclusive Insurance Company Recognized by its Customers for Exceptional Satisfaction, Best in Price. is proud to announce being ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction Among Auto Insurers in. New York. and Best in Price in the. J.D. Power. 2022 U.S. Auto Insurance Study. J.D. Power. members traveled to. Edmeston, NY. to...
Everspan Partners with Specialty Program Group on Habitational Program

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Everspan Group , Rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best, today announced a partnership with. (SPG), a leading operator of specialty insurance brokerage firms and underwriting facilities. Everspan will support SPG’s newly launched habitational excess casualty program, HABX. HABX addresses a gap in coverage for owners of commercial...
Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho Selects Guidewire Cloud to Deliver More Value for Business Growth

POCATELLO, Idaho & SAN MATEO, Calif. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (FBM Idaho), the state’s largest domestic personal lines insurer, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that FBM Idaho selected InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud to power core operations, simplify IT operations, quickly adapt to changing market demands, and deliver more value to its agents and policyholders. A Guidewire self-managed customer since 2010, the company plans to migrate InsuranceSuite to Guidewire Cloud across the entire organization at the same time.
State regulator group previews possible 'quick fix' to IUL illustration issue

A state regulator group seeks public comments on three potential "quick fix" concepts to rein in indexed universal life illustrations. The Indexed Universal Life Illustration Subgroup is pursuing a "quick fix" to Actuarial Guideline 49-A to address concerns around the illustration of volatility-controlled indices. Simultaneously, the group is pondering a targeted reopening of the overall life insurance illustration regulation.
Combined Insurance Marks 100th Anniversary With Brand Refresh

PRNewswire/ -- , a Chubb company and a leading North American provider of supplemental insurance sold to employees at the worksite and directly to individuals, is launching a new corporate identity that captures the company's enduring legacy while positioning its future with a modern update. The announcement comes at an exciting time, as the.
