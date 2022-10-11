Read full article on original website
Zurich appoints Penny Seach as Group Chief Underwriting Officer
Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) has appointed Penny Seach , currently Chief Underwriting Officer EMEA, to the role of Group Chief Underwriting Officer, effective. , has decided to step down at the end of the year for family health reasons. "Penny is a very experienced and capable successor for this important...
Shawn Austin to Join Everest as Senior Vice President and Head of Accident and Health for North America
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. will join as Senior Vice President, Head of Accident and Health for. COO and Head of Reinsurance. "Shawn is the most recent example of our deep investment in best-in-class talent at Everest," said. Jim Williamson. ,. Everest Group. COO and Head of...
Big 'I' and Future One Release 2022 Agency Universe Findings
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Biennial study reveals gains and challenges in independent agency channel. The number of independent insurance agencies has increased and business conditions for agencies remain favorable, according to the 2022 Agency Universe Study. While the majority of agencies experienced increased revenue, that percentage was lower than in the previous study in 2020.
Cowbell Appoints David Junius to Serve as First Chief Financial Officer
New hire brings valuable expertise in insurance company capital to support the next phase of growth. /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell, the leading provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), today announced. David Junius'. appointment as its first Chief Financial Officer. Junius joins in the wake of Cowbell debuting.
Pichard Insurance Agency Inc. Offers Comprehensive Professional Liability Insurance in Crawfordville and Havana, Florida: Pichard Insurance Agency Inc provides budget-friendly and well-rounded professional and general liability insurance plans.
Tallahassee, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2022 -- Pichard Insurance Agency Inc. is a locally-owned, independent agency. They have been working in the industry for more than five decades. In addition to a typical car, home, and business insurance, people can also invest in premium plans for. through this agency. Pichard...
What does ‘the restructuring tsunami’ mean for annuities?
The emergence of private equity and asset-manager-backed insurance companies is leading to what Conning researchers call “a restructuring tsunami” in the annuity industry. Scott Hawkins, Conning managing director and head of insurance research, described the role of new parties entering the annuity market and the shifting competitive landscape during the American Council of Life Insurers’ 2022 annual conference.
Biden independent contractor rule has implications for financial services
The Department of Labor unveiled a proposal today that would make it harder for companies to treat workers as independent contractors, potentially upending several industries, including financial services. Who is considered a company's employee, who is entitled to various legal protections, and who is an independent contractor has shifted over...
NYCM Insurance Honored with J.D. Power Award
NY-Exclusive Insurance Company Recognized by its Customers for Exceptional Satisfaction, Best in Price. is proud to announce being ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction Among Auto Insurers in. New York. and Best in Price in the. J.D. Power. 2022 U.S. Auto Insurance Study. J.D. Power. members traveled to. Edmeston, NY. to...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Primerica, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of. . Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) of. Primerica, Inc. (Primerica) (headquartered in. Duluth, GA. ) [NYSE:...
Everspan Partners with Specialty Program Group on Habitational Program
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Everspan Group , Rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best, today announced a partnership with. (SPG), a leading operator of specialty insurance brokerage firms and underwriting facilities. Everspan will support SPG’s newly launched habitational excess casualty program, HABX. HABX addresses a gap in coverage for owners of commercial...
New Eastbridge report examines growing hospital indemnity insurance market
Report shows increasing competition, rapid change in hospital and supplemental medical products. /PRNewswire/ -- More carriers than ever are offering hospital indemnity insurance, with significant sales growth fueled at least in part by an increased awareness of the need for coverage due to the pandemic. That's one of the findings...
Directors and Officers (D&O) Insurance Market Report 2022: High Penetration of Small and Mid-Size Companies Bolsters Sector
The Global Directors and Officers (D&O) Insurance Market size was valued at. by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022-2030. D&O liability insurance offers coverage to personal liability of directors and officers of any company or organization in the event they are sued due to any wrongful acts in their managerial capacity.
Acuity Reports Increase in Cyber Liability Insurance Claims as Cybercrime Skyrockets
Acuity Insurance Reports Ongoing Increased Insurance Risk for Individuals and Businesses. /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Cybersecurity Awareness Month,. — the sole regional insurance provider rated A+ by both AM Best and. Standard & Poor's. , with over. $6 billion. in assets — is reporting an increased need for cyber...
Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho Selects Guidewire Cloud to Deliver More Value for Business Growth
POCATELLO, Idaho & SAN MATEO, Calif. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (FBM Idaho), the state’s largest domestic personal lines insurer, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that FBM Idaho selected InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud to power core operations, simplify IT operations, quickly adapt to changing market demands, and deliver more value to its agents and policyholders. A Guidewire self-managed customer since 2010, the company plans to migrate InsuranceSuite to Guidewire Cloud across the entire organization at the same time.
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative, Affirms Credit Ratings of Peak Reinsurance Company Limited and Its Subsidiary
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. Peak Reinsurance Company Limited. (Peak Re) (. Hong Kong. ) and its subsidiary,. Peak Reinsurance AG. (. Switzerland.
KBRA Releases Research – Hurricane Ian Impacts Material but Manageable for Insurers
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KBRA releases research that examines the impacts of Hurricane Ian on the insurance industry. Hurricane modeling companies and market participants have published a wide range of estimates for insured losses and KBRA has been closely monitoring developments to assess the impact on insurers. Key Takeaways. At a minimum,...
Verisk Earns “Luminary” Status for Claims Fraud-Detection Solutions in Celent Reports
JERSEY CITY, N.J. , Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, has been recognized by Celent as a “Luminary” for developing innovative solutions that help property/casualty and life insurers detect claims fraud. Verisk. placed in the top group of providers...
State regulator group previews possible ‘quick fix’ to IUL illustration issue
A state regulator group seeks public comments on three potential "quick fix" concepts to rein in indexed universal life illustrations. The Indexed Universal Life Illustration Subgroup is pursuing a "quick fix" to Actuarial Guideline 49-A to address concerns around the illustration of volatility-controlled indices. Simultaneously, the group is pondering a targeted reopening of the overall life insurance illustration regulation.
David Bruce: Appeals delay claim payments of Blue Cross Blue Shield settlement
It's been two years since more than 35 Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance plans, including Highmark, reached a. settlement after they were sued over claims that they violated antitrust laws. Yet people who filed claims still haven't received any money, and it's still not clear when they will. The...
LAW・
Combined Insurance Marks 100th Anniversary With Brand Refresh
PRNewswire/ -- , a Chubb company and a leading North American provider of supplemental insurance sold to employees at the worksite and directly to individuals, is launching a new corporate identity that captures the company's enduring legacy while positioning its future with a modern update. The announcement comes at an exciting time, as the.
