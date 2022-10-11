Superior HealthPlan Helps Texas Residents Understand Health Insurance Terms During National Health Literacy Month

Examiner, The (Independence - Blues Springs, MO) Florida's home-insurance business was in trouble even before Hurricane Ian tore across the state last month. Big insurers were taking their business elsewhere, smaller ones were going broke, costs due to litigation and fraud had soared, and so had premiums. The private market was pulling back as the risk of weather-related damage mounted, leaving homeowners to buy protection from the state-backed.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO