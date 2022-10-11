Superior HealthPlan Helps Texas Residents Understand Health Insurance Terms During National Health Literacy Month

Read full article on original website
Related
Shopping for 2023 Medicare plans? Start here
Akron Beacon Journal (OH) It's that time of year for older adults looking to find a Medicare managed care or prescription drug plan for 2023. Open enrollment starts Saturday for the Medicare Advantage managed care plans and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans. The optional plans are available for everyone covered by Medicare, the federal health insurance program for people 65 or older and some younger disabled Americans.
BLUE CROSS ENHANCES PRESCRIPTION DRUG AND MENTAL HEALTH BENEFITS FOR POPULAR MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PPO AND HMO PLANS AND OFFERS PLANS WITH $0 MONTHLY PREMIUMS
Medicare beneficiaries have until Dec. 7 to choose one of Blue Cross' highly rated, affordable Medicare Advantage plans [i]. ) has added even more enhanced benefits to its popular PPO and HMO Medicare Advantage plans—including expanded prescription drug and mental health benefits—providing older adults with a suite of plans starting with premiums as low as.
As Medicare enrollment season approaches, beware scammers targeting elderly people [The Idaho Statesman]
A recent Wall Street Journal article, “New Rules Temper Stars’ Medicare Pitches,” addressed the practice of using celebrities in Medicare plan marketing ads. The piece also shared steps the. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. (CMS) are taking to reduce confusion. According to. Vicki Dufrene. , director...
The EPIC Life Insurance Company® to offer Medicare supplement insurance in South Dakota
MADISON, Wis. , Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of Wisconsin’s most popular Medicare supplement insurance products will soon be available in. Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation. (WPS Health Solutions), is planning to expand its Medicare supplement insurance, already being sold in 15 states, to. South Dakota. residents...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Resources for assistance
ACCESS Florida — Florida Department of Children and Family Services. Information and resources to people with disabilities and those assisting them. Free 24/7, crisis counseling for people who are experiencing emotional distress related to any natural or human-caused disaster. Disaster unemployment assistance. FloridaJobs.org and select "Apply for Hurricane Ian...
After latest natural disaster, build back different
Examiner, The (Independence - Blues Springs, MO) Florida's home-insurance business was in trouble even before Hurricane Ian tore across the state last month. Big insurers were taking their business elsewhere, smaller ones were going broke, costs due to litigation and fraud had soared, and so had premiums. The private market was pulling back as the risk of weather-related damage mounted, leaving homeowners to buy protection from the state-backed.
Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho Selects Guidewire Cloud to Deliver More Value for Business Growth
POCATELLO, Idaho & SAN MATEO, Calif. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (FBM Idaho), the state’s largest domestic personal lines insurer, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that FBM Idaho selected InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud to power core operations, simplify IT operations, quickly adapt to changing market demands, and deliver more value to its agents and policyholders. A Guidewire self-managed customer since 2010, the company plans to migrate InsuranceSuite to Guidewire Cloud across the entire organization at the same time.
Editorial l Insured losses from Hurricane Ian staggering
Citrus County Chronicle (Crystal River, FL) We have written here before about the dreadful state of the property insurance market in. . A proof of concept was definitely not needed, but Hurricane Ian provided it anyhow. Insured losses from Ian have been estimated at between. $28 billion. and. $47 billion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
State regulator group previews possible ‘quick fix’ to IUL illustration issue
A state regulator group seeks public comments on three potential "quick fix" concepts to rein in indexed universal life illustrations. The Indexed Universal Life Illustration Subgroup is pursuing a "quick fix" to Actuarial Guideline 49-A to address concerns around the illustration of volatility-controlled indices. Simultaneously, the group is pondering a targeted reopening of the overall life insurance illustration regulation.
Mississippi lieutenant gov. maintains call for more realistic Medicaid
Daily Leader, The (Brookhaven, MS) Republican Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann continues his consistent message that the state he helps to lead needs a more realistic Medicaid program in which the state's values match the state's policies — and that getting hung up over the term "Medicaid expansion" is an outdated obstacle to that goal.
VEC identifies fraud, takes steps to isolate impact to approximately 4,200 claims
WTKR-TV (Norfolk, VA) RICHMOND, Va. - On October 5, 2022 , the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) announced the identification of approximately 4,200 unemployment insurance claims that could have been compromised. VEC has isolated the claims affected and any other claims by the group to prevent further activity. Carrie Roth. ,...
Keystone Honors Custom Insurance Services of Missouri National Agency of the Year
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone) awarded (Custom) headquartered in. , its highest honor – National Agency of the Year – during Keystone’s annual National Conference in. Indianapolis, Indiana. . Keystone President and CEO. David E. Boedker. , Sr. made the announcement along with Custom agency principals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 insurance tips for homeowners post-Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has put a spotlight on Florida's messy home insurance industry. But homeowners don't have to fight the insurance battle alone. State of play: Bo Williamson, the founder of Noble Public Adjusting Group, told Axios he's taking his web show "Insurance Wars" to parts of Southwest Florida hardest hit by Ian to help people navigate losses to their homes and…
$7.8M health insurance bid for Wilkes-Barre employees put on hold [The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.]
Citizens' Voice, The (Wilkes-Barre, PA) Oct. 14—WILKES-BARRE — City employee health care coverage for 2023 remains in limbo after council removed a resolution authorizing a. $7.8 million. contract with Highmark from Thursday night's meeting agenda. "It was pulled because a majority of council wanted it to be pulled,"...
No vote but plenty of discussion on health insurance contract for Wilkes-Barre [The Times Leader, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.]
Times Leader (Wilkes-Barre, PA) Oct. 14—WILKES-BARRE — City Council Thursday pulled the $7.8 million employee healthcare contract with Highmark from its voting agenda, but spent a good part of the nearly hour-long public meeting discussing the proposed deal. The contract, along with a traffic signalization maintenance agreement, were...
NY Attorney General James says Donald Trump dodging $250M lawsuit, formed new company in Delaware to evade responsibility
New York Daily News, The (NY) Former President Donald Trump and his son Eric Trump are trying to dodge a $250 million. , according to a Thursday filing that claims they’ve refused service for almost a month. The allegation was included in a legal filing in. State Supreme Court.
NY prosecutor asks judge to impose sanctions against Trump for fraudulent activities
EFE- New York Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday asked a judge to impose sanctions to prevent former US President Donald Trump and his company from continuing their alleged fraudulent activities and to prevent them from transferring assets to a new company, as she fears he will use it to evade possible punishment. James sued the tycoon and the Trump…
Winning Power Ball ticket sold in Dauphin County
Republican Herald (Pottsville, PA) According to a Pennsylvania Lottery press release, a retailer in Dauphin County sold a. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 3-6-11-17-22, and the red. Powerball. 11 to win. $100,000. , less applicable withholding. Without the. $1. Power Play option, the ticket would...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
29K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0