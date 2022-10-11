ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

A ‘miracle plant’ was just rediscovered after 2,000 years in Turkey

A professor has rediscovered a miracle plant previously used by the ancient Greeks, Egyptians, and Romans. The plant, which was expected to have gone extinct over two thousand years ago was known as silphion (or silphium) by the ancient Greeks. The professor discovered what he believes to be a botanical survivor, which could open new doors to medicines we haven’t seen in two millennia.
Matthew C. Woodruff

Yom Kippur – the holy day of Atonement.

Yom Kippur(via the bronx chronicle) Yom Kippur is the holiest day of the Jewish year. Yom Kippur is a period of atonement for the Jewish community. It is a solemn period of fasting, not just from food, but also bathing, physical contact and work.
Whiskey Riff

Owl Snatches Unsuspecting Hawk From Nest In Wild Video

Owls are one of those birds that everyone knows a little about but not many people know exactly how hardcore these birds are. The nocturnal carnivores are absolutely vicious, feasting on everything from mice to rabbits to fish and even other birds. But unlike other predator birds, they have an...
Smith Johnson

A video of a chimpanzee meeting his family and hugging family members went viral over internet

Grab Screenshot from a twitter user Buitengebieden. Family is a crucial part of who we are and what makes us. For all of us, the family can be the most important thing in our lives. We may have lost touch with our family members over time, but it's easy to remember them as they are consistently in our thoughts. Distance doesn't change the love that we have for them. But When we meet our family after a long time, their love is something we should not take for granted.
TVOvermind

Documentary Review: Albert Fish: In Sin He Found Salvation

It’s been said more than once that evil takes a lot of forms, but sometimes it chooses an appearance that can fool people in the most efficient but diabolical of ways. Without going into too much detail, the story of Albert Fish is one of those that a lot of people probably don’t know. After learning a little more about it, thanks to this documentary, it’s fair to say that some folks would never want to know just how evil a person can be. So many individuals are convinced that they’ve heard the worst stories, been around the worst people and that there are no surprises left to be had any longer, but too many of these individuals dig just deep enough to be shocked and titillated by what they find without ever going deeper to see what truly vile secrets some human beings hide. From Ed Gein to Ted Bundy and everything in between, there are killers and sadists aplenty to capture the attention of those who enjoy the morbid tales that are recounted when the lives of the most disturbed individuals are retold, but Albert Fish is one of those that is by far and large one of the most disturbing.
