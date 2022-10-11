ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Innovation Works names Ven Raju new president, CEO

By Liz Carey
Pennsylvania Business Report
Pennsylvania Business Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=050ANy_0iUMpaOQ00

Pittsburgh-based Innovation Works (IW) announced Thursday that Ven Raju would take the helm as its new president and CEO.

Raju will succeed Rich Lunak, who announced his retirement in February after 17 years with IW. Lunak led IW into its position as one of the most active pre- and seed-stage investors in the country and the most active early-stage investor for tech startups in southwestern Pennsylvania. Officials said Raju was selected from more than 135 candidates after a nationwide search by IW’s Board of Directors.

“Pittsburgh’s transformation from an industrial powerhouse to a 21st-century technology hub is a testament to the region’s incredible talent, world-renowned research institutions, and a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem,” Raju said. “Rich and the team have brought to bear the necessary resources to support regional startups and have been a seminal force in developing that entrepreneurial ecosystem and advancing the regional innovation economy.”

Previously, Raju served as IW’s Chief Investment Officer, leading the organization’s investment decision process for new investments, helping portfolio companies achieve their fundraising strategies, and managing relations with IW’s partners in southwestern Pennsylvania. He also previously served as managing director of Riverfront Ventures, the for-profit fund managed by IW.

“The board is confident that Ven’s combination of skills and experience will continue to drive the IW legacy of nurturing and growing the entrepreneurial ecosystem built over the last 40 years,” said Catherine Mott, chair of Innovation Work’s board of directors. “Ven has worked with investors and startups all around the world and knows firsthand the incredible opportunities we have to offer in the Pittsburgh region. He also inherently understands the entrepreneur’s personal journey — the challenges of building a concept to a thriving business.”

The board said Raju’s start date was Oct. 6.

The post Innovation Works names Ven Raju new president, CEO appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Shady Side Academy receives largest gift in its 139-year history

Shady Side Academy has received the largest gift in the school’s 139-year history, a $15 million personal commitment from S. Kent Rockwell and his partner, Pat Babyak, in support of capital projects included in the school’s campus master plan. “We are extraordinarily grateful to Kent Rockwell and Pat...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Local radio stations set to change ownership with new deal

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Many radio stations in the area will be getting a shake-up of owners after a new deal by two media companies. In the deal, 34 radio stations and 12 translators from Forever Media will change ownership and be under Seven Mountains Media. Stations from the Altoona/Johnstown/State College area will all see new […]
ALTOONA, PA
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh is one of the country’s most important cities with its strong imprint on the automobile and electronics markets. Nicknamed “The Steel City” for its copious steel-related businesses, the city has earned respect for its innovations in the aforementioned markets. A slew of noticeable people have called...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Business
wtae.com

Financial expert speaks about Social Security increase

PITTSBURGH — Millions of people who receive Social Security benefitswill get an 8.7% boost in their benefits starting in 2023. That’s about $140 more per month. Explaining the Social Security increase: Watch the video above. "I didn't even realize that much. Oh, wow. I'll pay off some bills,"...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Business Industry#Linus Business#Innovation Works#Iw#Riverfront Ventures
pghcitypaper.com

Former WYEP host, listeners call for station changes after show cancellation

It didn’t take Mike Canton long to find a new home in Pittsburgh. A month after local listener-supported radio station WYEP canceled his long-running weekly program The Soul Show in August, it was picked up by Pittsburgh jazz channel WZUM. But while Canton says he’s honored to stay on local airwaves, he’s joining others — including listeners, musicians, supporters, and a current on-air personality — in calling for changes at his old station over racial diversity and equity issues he claims go back years.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PhillyBite

Best Pasta Restaurants in Pennsylvania

- If you're wondering where to find the best pasta restaurants in Pennsylvania, look no further. From the famous Gabriella Italian Restaurant in Harrisburg to the artisanal and authentic farm-to-table restaurants in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has a wide range of options for pasta lovers. Here are a few recommendations:. Ristorante Pesto...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Pennsylvania Business Report

Univest to open two new regional offices

Souderton-based Univest Financial Corp., financial solutions company operating primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region, recently purchased property for two new regional offices in Western Pennsylvania. The new locations will focus on meeting the lending and banking needs of local businesses and consumers. They are expected to open early in 2023. “We are thrilled to be making […] The post Univest to open two new regional offices appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Balloon Rosary makes annual flight above Bethel Park school

A longtime tradition continued this year at Ave Maria Academy’s Bethel Park campus, albeit with a slight change of venue. To help celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of the Rosary each year, the campus — formerly St. Thomas More School, before its merger with St. Bernard in Mt. Lebanon to create Ave Maria — celebrates morning Mass outdoors with a series of balloons shaped like a Rosary floating nearby.
BETHEL PARK, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Two Restaurant Openings: Tacos and Lebanese Street Eats Coming to Cranberry

Condado Tacos, an Ohio-based build-your-own-taco chain with restaurants in Lawrenceville, South Hills Village and Downtown, is opening another joint this month in Cranberry. When the 4,000-square-foot eatery at 20430 Route 19 debuts on Oct. 20, it will be the company’s 36th restaurant. There will be seating for 132 in the main dining room and bar and a patio that can accommodate 34 diners. Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Pennsylvania Business Report

Environmental Impact draft issued for Ohio Valley Connector Expansion Project

On Friday, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) issued its draft environmental impact statement for the Ohio Valley Connector Expansion Project in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The draft statement found that since the project would be in an area already used for energy production and transmission, most adverse environmental impacts would be temporary or […] The post Environmental Impact draft issued for Ohio Valley Connector Expansion Project appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Pennsylvania Business Report

132
Followers
182
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Pennsylvania Business Report, a publication of Macallan Communications, is your daily must-read source for news about the latest business and policy developments that serve as a catalyst for economic growth in the state of Pennsylvania. Our team of experienced journalists deliver topical articles on issues that shape the business climate and impact the wide array of industries and businesses operating in Pennsylvania today.

 https://www.pennbizreport.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy