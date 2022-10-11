Mid Penn Bank receives approval to open Allentown location

The Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. have given Mid Penn Bank, a full-service commercial bank wholly owned by Mid Penn Bancorp, approval to open a financial center in Allentown.

The financial center, the bank’s first full-service location in the Lehigh Valley, is near Interstate 78 and Routes 222 and 309. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held today.

Mid Penn Bank renovated an existing building. It will house the regional commercial lending and cash management teams.

Customers will have access to banking and account servicing, and trust, wealth management, and insurance solutions.

“We are pleased to announce our plans for continued growth in the Lehigh Valley market and are excited to bring this modern and convenient facility to our existing customers,” Regional President Frank Heston said. “We also look forward to welcoming new individuals and businesses from the region to Mid Penn and our brand of banking.”

Harrisburg-based Mid Penn Bancorp is the parent company of Mid Penn Bank and MPB Financial Services Group, a specialized investment strategies, insurance, and planning services provider. Mid Penn offers a portfolio of financial products and services. It operates retail locations in 16 counties and has assets totaling more than $4.3 billion.

