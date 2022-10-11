Read full article on original website
Liz Truss: Stop whispering about PM, Wales Office minister tells Tories
A Wales Office minister has apologised for "all of the problems" and "feeling of instability" caused by the government's mini-budget. But David TC Davies accused fellow Conservative MPs of "undermining" Prime Minister Liz Truss with anonymous "whispering" to the media. The Monmouth MP said some didn't accept losing the argument...
Independent Scotland would apply to rejoin European Union - Sturgeon
An independent Scotland would apply to rejoin the European Union and redesign the energy market, according to a new economic prospectus. The Scottish government paper, which will be published on Monday, will set out proposals for key issues, such as currency and border arrangements. It will also outline a migration...
Events will not need new rules after death, report finds
The UK Government has found there is no need to change legislation, after looking into circumstances surrounding the death of a woman after an incident at Padstow's Obby Oss festival. Laura Smallwood died in 2019 after being struck by a person wearing the traditional wooden costume of an oss. The...
