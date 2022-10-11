Read full article on original website
Cross Country Regional Meets will be run on Friday / Bronc Football at NC Friday Night / Rams and Eagles tee it up in Big Horn Friday Afternoon
CROSS COUNTRY – The post season begins Friday for cross country, the Sheridan Broncs and Lady Broncs will run at their regional meet in Cheyenne while the Tongue River Eagles and Lady Eagles host their regional. Sheridan high school Head coach Art Bauers sat down with us Tuesday to...
WYDOT Sheridan Main Street Construction Plan Mostly Set
WYDOT plans for the downtown Sheridan Main Street Construction Project are mostly set, except for an exact start date and a lead contractor. Beginning in April 2023, WYDOT will use a 3-blocking rolling closure system to remove and replace the concrete on a total of 7 blocks or approximately ½ mile of highway, between 1st Street and the intersection of Main, Coffeen and Burkitt Streets.
WYDOT Has Plan To Remove Snow From US Highway 14 Railroad Bridge In Ranchester
The Wyoming Department of Transportation and its contractor Joint Venture, Reiman Corp. and High Country Construction are a month into phase two of the reconstruction of the Ranchester Bridge. Traffic was switched to the new eastbound lane of the bridge after Labor Day weekend. Paving is being completed from the...
