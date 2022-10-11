WYDOT plans for the downtown Sheridan Main Street Construction Project are mostly set, except for an exact start date and a lead contractor. Beginning in April 2023, WYDOT will use a 3-blocking rolling closure system to remove and replace the concrete on a total of 7 blocks or approximately ½ mile of highway, between 1st Street and the intersection of Main, Coffeen and Burkitt Streets.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO