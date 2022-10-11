Read full article on original website
This Bills-Panthers Trade Sends Christian McCaffrey To Buffalo
The Buffalo Bills continued with their winning ways in Week 5, dismantling the Pittsburgh Steelers. Buffalo did exactly what you are supposed to do as a Super Bowl favorite, taking full advantage of a Steelers team that was dealing with some injuries on defense and had a rookie quarterback in Kenny Pickett making his first career start.
Yes, Chiefs-Bills play on Sunday afternoon, but it’ll be a nationally televised game
It’s not under the lights at Arrowhead Stadium, but this is still a significant Chiefs game and that’s how the network is treating it.
Patrick Mahomes Calls for 'Common Sense': Bills at Chiefs - Keep Refs Out of It?
The hope for this Sunday as it relates to this issue? That Bills at Chiefs is determined by players and coaches ... and not referees.
Bills teammates roast James Cook over his Instagram ad
James Cook has the ultimate poker face. The Buffalo Bills’ rookie running back does not show much outward emotion, but he has said that’s just how he is. “I don’t be mad that’s just me,” Cook once wrote to a fan who thought the back looked upset to be with the Bills.
Micah Hyde’s lengthy recovery timetable after neck surgery, revealed
The Buffalo Bills have put together a strong start to their 2022 campaign, thanks in large part to a dynamic defense that can do a little bit of everything this season. It’s been an impressive start to the season for this unit, but it’s even more impressive considering that they have been making due without one of their starting safeties in Micah Hyde after he was forced to undergo season-ending surgery on his neck.
Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 6
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In this week’s Black and Gold Digital Edition, hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski discuss the Steelers upcoming game against the Buccaneers after being in Buffalo for last week’s game. The Steelers have now lost four straight games. So how can the team salvage this season and get back on […]
Watch: Who Would Stefon Diggs Let His Sister Date on the Bills?
Stefon Diggs gets candid on which teammate he'll let date his sister on The Voncast Stefon Diggs gets quizzed on his iconic Minneapolis Miracle moment on the third episode of The Voncast. Watch the full interview now https://youtu.be/neMdpBP4czc Listen to "The Voncast" wherever you get your podcast https://bit.ly/3EDowlm #nfl #stefondiggs #vikings.
