ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Amazon’s Most-Wanted Winter Jacket Has 16,500+ 5-Star Ratings—And It’s on Super Sale for Prime Day

By Kayla Hui
Well+Good
Well+Good
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15AVch_0iUMntHD00

Traditionally, Amazon Prime Day has been a shopping-palooza for big-ticket deals, like big-screen TVs and fancy robot vacuums. This fall's Prime Early Access Sale is no different, with a smattering of splurges marked down to more affordable prices. But, in the spirit of #CozySeason, we're turning our attention to Amazon's most-wanted winter jacket, which is on super sale, too. (And way more stylish than the aforementioned robot vacuum.)

A quick Amazon search for "down jacket" will spit out the Orolay Down Jacket ($90), which boasts more than 16,500 5-star ratings from very happy, very warm customers. Constructed out of a polyester outer layer and down fill, the Orolay jacket is your cold-weather BFF. The fill locks in heat while the polyester layer repels wind, making it an ideal winter coat for brick-cold days. Attached is a fleece-lined hood to keep your head snug when things get windy and six big pockets to store your gloves or hat. Even more, it's stylish thanks to the unique tiered design at the bottom, giving you a smidge of extra protection over leggings or tights on super breezy days.

"This jacket is so warm and comfy. It is like being in a big sleeping bag," raved one Amazon customer. "I work at a school in Maine and on cold, windy winter days, most of my body is warm and cozy, but not sweaty, a problem I have had with other winter coats. It ends at my upper thigh, but with a pair of leg warmers, I am toasty throughout."

Another customer gave it five stars for keeping her toasty in sub-zero temperatures: "I have since worn this jacket in Denver, Minneapolis, and Chicago in the dead of winter and I highly recommend it. This jacket kept me warm in all of those locations and honestly, in Denver it was almost TOO warm, as their winters are more mild than the Midwest ice box. In Minneapolis, we had some days in the -10 to -20 range and it still kept my body warm!"

Scroll through the reviews and find blurb after blurb from cold-weather residents singing its praises for keeping the chill out. Equally impressive, customers say the Orolay down jacket rivals name-brand products, minus the expensive price tag. One reviewer dubbed it, "THE best coat" after gifting it to her daughter in New York City. "She had a Canada Goose and made me leave her my coat when I left because it was so much warmer!" she wrote. Another claimed it was more warm than the pricey Moncler and Burberry alternatives they owned, questioning why it's so cheap when it's, "warm, it fits well, and is really well thought out from the pockets to the zips and the hood." At $90 for the Prime Early Access Sale (it's normally $150), it's practically a steal.

Whether you or your loved ones are in need of new winter apparel, Orolay's Down Jacket is just the coat you need in your closet. Once you receive your package, don't be alarmed if it arrives flat (the package is condensed for shipping purposes). To thicken your coat out, simply pat it and hang it to loosen up the feather fill. Just but it within the next two days before Amazon's second Prime Day comes to an end, or even more likely, before it sells out.

Want to be the first to hear about the latest (and greatest) SHOP product drops, custom collections, discounts, and more? Sign up to have the intel delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags: Active Clothing, Athleisure Wear, Sales + Deals, Well+Good SHOP

Our editors independently select these products. Making a purchase through our links may earn Well+Good a commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

I Traded Microblading for Powder Brows To Make My Over-Plucked Arches Look Fuller, and I’ll Never Go Back

If the eyes are the window to the soul, the eyebrows are the decorative curtains. The proper brow shape can add definition to your face and draw attention to your eyes—which is why I have spent my adult life regretting the fact that I plucked mine into barely-there arches when I was a teenager. In the years since, they've resisted any of my attempts to regrow them with serum, and the one-and-only time I tried microblading left them looking heavy and was so painful I couldn't imagine doing it again.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Well+Good

Comfortable Trousers Are Everywhere Right Now—Here Are 8 Under-$100 Pairs You Need in Your Wardrobe

If you're seeing trousers left and right, trust me, you're not seeing things. A pant that has long been associated with "business attire," trousers are flooding the internet, and are now making their way back into our closets (just like cargo pants) as this fall's "it" pant. It's with good reason, though—trousers are crisp, comfortable to wear, and ultra sleek. Best of all? They look really gorgeous with a pair of sneakers (or loafers—it's a "Choose Your Adventure" type style situation). And this fall, we're spotting several under-$100 statement pairs that everyone can rock.
APPAREL
Footwear News

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Has So Many Great Crocs Shoe Deals Today

Love them or hate them, Crocs are here to stay. So if you’re looking to hop on the Crocs trend or want to add a new pair to your ever-growing collection, today is your lucky day. For Amazon’s Early Access Sale, running until October 12, the retailer is having Black Friday-like shoe deals on various Crocs styles. From timeless flip-flops to trendy, minimalist sandals, there are all sorts of footwear boasting major discounts. You can even prepare for cold weather with faux fur-lined Crocs that will keep your toes toasty. To help you find your best fit, we’ve rounded up the...
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Business Insider

The 25 best deals from Target's Deal Days event, including savings on Apple, KitchenAid, and more

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. If you missed out on Target's Deal Days event earlier this year, you're in luck. The retailer is bringing back its three-day sale event for a second time in 2022, promising discounts on electronics, home goods, kitchen appliances, and more. The savings begin today and end October 8.
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

15 Zara-Style Fashion Deals for Amazon Prime Day — Shop Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Ask any fashionista where she got her stylish outfit, and there’s a good chance the answer will be Zara. In fact, I witnessed this exchange firsthand recently when a stranger inquired about my sister’s pink crewneck sweater. While […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

This Dyson airwrap dupe changed my hair game and it’s on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is here, just three months after the retailer’s Prime Day event, and it’s brimming with stellar discounts across tech, home appliances, Apple products and more.One product that sale shoppers always seek is the coveted Dyson airwrap. The sad news is that the IndyBest team has yet to find a Prime Early Access Sale deal on the bestselling tool, but I have found the next best thing. When it launched in 2018, Dyson’s airwrap rapidly rose to cult status among beauty buffs thanks to its multi-purpose design – despite its hefty £500 price tag. Allowing you...
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Coats#Amazon Customer#Amazon Prime Day#Winter Days#Clothing Shop#Super Sale#Prime Early Access Sale
ETOnline.com

Target's Competing Prime Day Sale Starts Today: These Are The Best Deals Worth Shopping Before October 8

Ahead of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, Target has kicked off its second Deal Days event. With three full days of early Black Friday deals, Target Deal Days is now running through Saturday, October 8. Even though this year's second Amazon Prime Day sale is only open to Prime members, everyone can shop Target's October Deal Days. Prices are slashed on thousands of items across tech, toys, fashion, cookware, and even mattresses to get a jumpstart on holiday shopping.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Amazon
Marie Claire

The Best Boots in Amazon's Prime Day Early Access Sale

Game face: On. Laptop: Charged. Credit card: At the ready. Amazon Prime's Early Access Sale has begun. The two-day shopping event grants Prime members exclusive access to thousands of deals, and as a self-identifying shopaholic, this is crunch time. Thousands of too-good-to-be-true deals I can cash in on with a just few simple clicks—Call me Simone Biles because this is my Olympics. In addition to stocking up on luxury appliances and doing some light holiday shopping, I'm most excited to shop the best boot deals of Amazon Prime's Early Access Sale because, boy, are they good.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day: Aveeno’s daily moisturising body lotion is nearly half price

Amazon Prime Day is hotting up, and we’ve found scorching savings across all shopping sections – from gaming, TVs and tech, to home appliances, laptops, fitness and much more. You’d better be quick to bag a bargain, though, as the deals end at midnight tonight. Whether you’ve been browsing big-name brands like Shark, Simba, Apple and Nintendo, or fancy finding a surprise saving, our shopping experts have come across price drops on everything from AirPods and GHD straighteners to headphones and watches.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogIt’s not just electronics and larger, pricier purchases on sale, though – we’ve been keeping a keen...
SHOPPING
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy