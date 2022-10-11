Read full article on original website
Time Out Global
Fitzroy named the coolest neighbourhood in Australia
Time Out has released its annual list of the 51 coolest neighbourhoods in the world, with inner north mainstay Fitzroy nabbing the highest Aussie spot on the list, coming in at #27. It beat out both Sydney's Marrickville at #33 and Brisbane's Fortitude Valley at #47. The rankings were based...
Time Out Global
The best destinations in Europe have been named – and they’re basically all in Portugal
The World Travel Awards. Heard of them? Well, they basically do exactly what they claim to: giving awards to a whole bunch of travel-related stuff, from car hire companies to in-flight magazines, based on votes from the public as well as travel industry pros. The Europe 2022 edition was held at a ceremony in Majorca at the start of this month, and the winners include a clutch of destinations that the award’s voters think should be on your radar for the coming year’s travels.
Time Out Global
Check out all the mesmerising winners of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Whether you’re addicted to David Attenborough documentaries or a huge fan of ‘Madagascar 2’, there’s no denying that we’re all obsessed with seeing the world’s most wondrous creatures and their fascinating behaviours up close. And wildlife photography is no small feat. No, we’re not...
500-year-old mural linked to Aztec god found under layers of paint in Mexico convent
Archaeologists expected to find an image of the virgin Mary, but they found this figure instead.
Time Out Global
King Charles III owns a guesthouse in Transylvania – and you can go and stay
Think of Transylvania and you’re probably reminded of a certain ancient aristocrat. That’s right: King Charles III. While you can visit ‘Dracula’s castle’ in the region, the UK’s very own recently-crowned monarch is also a noted property owner in the heart of Transylvania. And you can even go and stay at his place.
Time Out Global
Japan residents can get up to 40 percent discount on domestic travel – here's how
To boost the local tourism industry, Japan has introduced a nationwide travel subsidy programme for residents. The National Travel Discount Programme is available across almost all prefectures until late December, with discounts of up to 40 percent (a maximum of ¥8,000 per person per night) on transport and accommodation. This will come in very handy for those on a budget who’re planning to visit the country’s most beautiful autumn destinations.
Time Out Global
Kyoto and Osaka restaurants awarded 239 Michelin stars for 2023
The Covid-19 pandemic hasn’t been kind to the hospitality industry, but Japan’s fine dining establishments continue to shine as brightly as ever. In the 2023 Michelin Guide for Kyoto and Osaka, which was released this month, 192 restaurants in both cities were awarded a combined total of 239 Michelin stars. The stars were distributed as follows:
Time Out Global
London New Year’s Eve fireworks will be back this year after a Covid break
Deciding what to do on NYE in London is a bit of a logistical minefield. A mate’s house party? Or hang out with your awkward Clapham mates in a Simmons in Soho? Whatever you do, you need to be firmly installed at your location of choice by at least 10pm otherwise you risk seeing in the new year in the back of a Toyota Prius on your delayed, traffic-ridden Uber journey into town. But there is one, iconic (and guaranteed to be spectacular) NYE event in the capital that everyone needs to go to at least once in their life: the firework display in central London.
Time Out Global
London is getting the UK’s first ever rooftop forest
You’ve heard of a rooftop garden, now get ready for a rooftop forest. The former Blackfriars Crown Court building is being converted, and it’s going to have a wonderful woodland on its roof. Roots in the Sky is set to be one of Europe’s biggest roof forests.
U.K.
Time Out Global
London’s most expensive home is back on the market
Despite the dire state of London’s housing market, there are clearly still some people in the city with very, very, very deep pockets, quietly shopping around for absolutely enormous mansions. Now London’s most expensive home is back on the market, and it’s for sale at an eye-watering £200 million.
Time Out Global
Newly-rebranded Altro Zafferano celebrates a decade with a new menu – it's a trip to Italy in itself
Zafferano comes to mind as one of the best places to dine for Italian cuisine with a stunning backdrop of the city skyline. Now, after a decade, it decides to undergo a highly anticipated yet radical facelift to present Altro Zafferano. The theme is tastefully modern and spatially versatile; a fresh lick of paint of warm inviting colours, rid the white starched tablecloths making way for smooth chestnut wood tabletops, and – possibly the first of its kind – an open kitchen parallel to the entryway spanning across 12 metres.
Time Out Global
This Lawson konbini in Shinjuku has a bar for you to enjoy fried chicken with whisky
The days of eating karaage fried chicken out of the packet and drinking a can of highball while sitting on the pavement outside the konbini are over. At least at this convenience store in Tokyo. Lawson and Osake-no-Bijutsukan (a self-styled ‘liquor museum’, but it's more of a bar, really) in...
Time Out Global
Simmons cocktail bar in Holborn is offering two nights of free drinks
Heavyweight bar chain Simmons is on a mission to take over London’s party scene. With a brand spanking new location set to open in Holborn on November 17, and plans to double its sites from 25 to 50 in the next five years, Simmons isn’t messing around. To...
Time Out Global
All Opal machines to be shut down across Sydney train stations
This industrial action is triggered by the NSW rail union's ongoing battle with the NSW State Government. In breaking news for Sydney commuters, the NSW Rail Union has announced that they will be switching off all Opal reader machines across Sydney’s train stations as early as next week, meaning that Sydneysiders will be able to commute for free.
Time Out Global
There’s a new regular London bus route using vintage Routemasters
Along with red phone boxes, red post boxes and M&Ms World, nothing says ‘London’ like a red double-decker bus. Specifically, the classic Routemaster, which was the staple of London’s bus routes for 50 years. Introduced in 1956, the Routemaster was still in everyday service until 2005, and continued running on ‘heritage’ routes until 2021. A real trouper. So beloved was the classic design that it inspired the creation of Thomas Heatherwick’s ‘New Bus for London’, one of then-mayor Boris Johnson’s grand projects. A design, that while uniquely striking, is in all fairness is probably not going to be running on our streets in 2070.
