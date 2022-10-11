Read full article on original website
KIVI-TV
Boise man sentenced for illegal voting in Ada County during 2020 election
BOISE, Idaho — A 70-year-old Idaho man was sentenced for illegally voting and illegal registration by a voter in the 2020 Presidential Election. Charles A. Skiles of Boise was on felony probation, prohibiting him from voting or registering to vote, according to Idaho law. During the Nov. 3, 2020...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Man sentenced for illegally voting in Idaho during 2020 presidential election
A man has been sentenced for illegally voting in the 2020 presidential election. Charles A. Skiles, 70, was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation and a $1,500 fine. A jury found him guilty in August of felony illegal voting and misdemeanor illegal registration by a voter. Skiles entered an...
Post Register
Eye on Boise: Idaho governor candidate says he'd pardon marijuana possession offenders
BOISE — Stephen Heidt, the Democratic nominee for governor, didn’t wait long after President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he’d pardon all those previously convicted on federal charges of simple possession of marijuana. Thursday afternoon, in a statement noting it was issued at 4:20 p.m., Heidt lauded...
The Stealth Story: Idaho Voters Can Change the Balance of Power in Boise
The balance of power between the Governor and Idaho Legislators is on the November ballot. It’s called SJR 102. A yes vote means you support a change to the state constitution. A no vote would mean you prefer the status quo. The measure would allow the leaders of the House and Senate to call a special session. Currently, the Governor has the power, and it became a contentious issue for some during the so-called pandemic.
waste360.com
Landfill Heavy Equipment Operator Terminated for Chronic Pain Sues Idaho County
Canyon County, Idaho, is situated along the picturesque Snake River, about 25 miles west of the capital city of Boise. Migrant wagon trains passed through the area in the 19th Century on the Oregon Trail. The county hosts professional rodeos each summer, and those who attend can forgo a beer and toast the competitors with a glass of local wine. The county’s thriving agricultural economy includes 80% of the state's vineyards.
kboi.com
West Valley Humane Society mourns the loss of Executive Director
We now know more about a homicide in Middleton – and who was involved, as well as who has been arrested. The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office received an emergency call on Monday advising of a deceased person at a residence in Middleton. Officers from the Middleton Police Department...
AOL Corp
Garden City eatery has 5 violations. See Ada County food service inspections Sept. 20-26
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County. Anser School, 202...
kboi.com
Meridian man missing since Sunday found
The Meridian man missing since Sunday morning was found alive on a remote road in Boise County Wednesday afternoon around 1 PM. Meridian Police say Robert Trotter’s car got stuck. The 77-year old was severely dehydrated from being outside for several days. He was life flighted to St. Luke’s...
Five men sentenced on more than 50 wildlife charges
Five men from southwest Idaho were sentenced on more than 50 charges related to wildlife violations. Idaho Fish & Game discussed the case in a news release Tuesday, writing that the series of crimes were discovered when the group was reported for trespassing in the Pahsimeroi Valley. Three of the defendants — Todd Phillips, Darin Phillips and Jacob Phillips — are from Fruitland. Braeden Phillips is from Payette and Jeff...
myfoxzone.com
Idaho man charged with murder in 'horrific' killing of his mother
BOISE, Idaho — A Nampa man was arrested Monday night after police found a woman dead in her residence in Middleton, the Canyon County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. 26-year-old Levi Isaac Davis was arrested for second-degree homicide and a parole violation from the Idaho Department of Probation and Parole. On Tuesday, Davis was charged with second-degree murder.
There is Only One Reason You Can Legally Honk Your Horn in Idaho
As a runner, there are fewer things we hate more than being startled by a motorist honking their horn right behind me for apparent reason at all. Is it supposed to be a sign of encouragement? Is it because you think you recognize us? Is it because you think a girl in leggings is attractive? It doesn't matter the reason, if we're running safely down the sidewalk and are out of harm's way...these motorists shouldn't be honking their horns at us at all. What they're doing is technically illegal in Idaho.
The Scary Reason Boise Residents Should Check Their Car Engines
A warning from local and national animal organizations this week is a great reason to remind folks in the Treasure Valley--it's that time of the year again. Why Every Idahoan Should Be Checking Under Their Hood. As temperatures drop around the Treasure Valley, more and more animals are roaming around...
euskalkazeta.com
Al Erquiaga, One of the Biggest Supporters of Basque Culture in the U.S., Dies
Al Erquiaga, the first president of the North American Basque Organizations and one of the creators of Boise’s Basque festival Jaialdi, has died. He was 87. Erquiaga, of Boise, Idaho, was one of the most dedicated proponents of the Basque culture in the United States. He spearheaded many important Basque cultural projects over the years.
Is Idaho in a housing bubble?
IDAHO, USA — This story is part of a new weekly piece, Growing Idaho, where we'll look at how our area is growing and how that growth is affecting you. We're kicking things off with a couple big questions. Are we in a housing bubble, and is that bubble ready to burst, which would tank the whole economy again?
If You See This Worm, You Can Predict Idaho’s Winter
Move over Punxsutawney Phil, there's a new sheriff in town and it's the woolly worm AKA the woolly bear caterpillar. Punxsutawney Phil couldn't hold the jock strap of the woolly worm which according to legend (and Almanac.com) can predict how severe the winter is. Sure, Punxsutawney Phil knows when to...
eastidahonews.com
Suspect allegedly drove car at two women, yelled homophobic slurs in Boise, police say
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Boise police arrested a 31-year-old man who allegedly threatened and yelled a homophobic slur at two women and intentionally drove his car at them, according to a Boise Police Department news release. Authorities said they had been searching for him since Saturday. Matthew Lehigh has...
kboi.com
BSU to take on Washington State in the Capital City Classic
On November 12th, the Washington State Cougars men’s basketball team come to Boise to take on the Broncos at Idaho Central Arena. Idaho Central Arena and Idaho Central Credit Union announced Monday that tickets for the Capital City Classic go on sale to the public today (Wednesday), at 11 a.m.
Did You Know It’s Illegal To Do This With Leaves in Boise?
One of the most beautiful parts of living in the City of Trees? There's no shortage of beautiful fall colors to soak in or capture photos of. Walking beneath an incredible canopy of red, gold, and orange leaves is the primary reason that we've been prioritizing strolling down the Greenbelt to walk to lunch instead of getting in the car and hitting a drive-through. It's a peaceful (and functional) way to break up the workday.
Boise’s Most Spooky Cemetery is One of the Scariest in the Country
Celebrating the spooky season can be totally fun and family friendly, but it can also be beyond scary... it just depends on how you like to celebrate Halloween, I guess. Answer this question and you’ll know exactly which type you are... Would you rather go to a trunk-or-treat event,...
The 5 Best Restaurants for Pulled Pork in the Boise Area
Who doesn’t love a good pulled pork sandwich? Slow-cooked, shredded pork with barbecue sauce... I’m definitely getting some barbecue for lunch today haha! And you should too, not only because it sounds delicious right now, but also because it’s National Pulled Pork Day!. I was in Memphis,...
