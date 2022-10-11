Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Family Movie at Local Drive-In Will Be a Night of Festive Fun!Dianna CarneyTaunton, MA
Free Guided Tour of Historic Plymouth Cemetery Will Get The Family Moving While Having Festive Fun!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
This Rhode Island Hotel is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Save The Date: Free Farmers Market Announces Petting Zoo Day!Dianna CarneyAttleboro, MA
Free Family Fun at Middleborough's 9th Annual Crantoberfest!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Related
newbedfordguide.com
EMS, Police and Fire Departments respond to tractor-trailer rollover, oil spill in Boston
“Earlier yesterday morning, at approximately 02:00 hours, Association members from multiple Boston Barracks, along with Boston Fire and Boston EMS, responded to a tractor-trailer rollover crash on Storrow Drive at the BU Bridge. Upon their arrival, the operator, a 67-year-old Mattapoisett man, was out of the cab and was alert...
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford Police Department to host “Ghoul’s Night Out” trunk or treat event
It’s that time of year again! Please spread the message far and wide. We will be having our “Trunk or Treat” at the south-end public safety building (rear parking lot) on October 28th at 4:30 PM – 6:00 PM!. Last year’s attendance was outstanding so we’re...
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford parking ban while AMC films television series
“NOTICE: AMC is filming in New Bedford for an upcoming television series. There will be no parking on the following dates/times/locations:. • No Parking on 8th Street between Mechanics Ln and Union Street. 5am-9pm • No Parking Madison Street Between County Street and Orchard street. • No Parking William...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police Department’s Special Officer “J.J.” demonstrates fighting spirit
The positive energy we’ve all been sending has been working wonders!. As you are aware, JJ received a new heart on August 4th and has been at Boston’s Children’s hospital enduring complications since then. He still has a way to go, but he’s demonstrated how strong he is and we’re confident he will be back in the city with us soon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford has roadwork sites for the upcoming week of October 17, 2022 – October 21, 2022,
“The City of New Bedford has roadwork sites for the upcoming week of October 17, 2022 – October 21, 2022, and they are as follows:. Eversource will be working on the street milling from gas main relays on:. • Phillips Rd between Greenbrier Ct and Briarwood Dr. • Phillips...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Firefighters visit Carney Academy to donate iPads, spread Autism awareness
“New Bedford Firefighters Local 841 was happy to attend Carney Academy today to donate iPads for special education students. Our donation was the result of fundraisers our members put together earlier this year. The month of April is Autism awareness month and our members designed t-shirts to promote Autism awareness, with the help of our Department, Chief and Deputy Chief who were glad to approve these shirts to be worn on duty by our members promoting this message.
This Rhode Island Buffet Will Make You Want to Drive Three Hours and Spend $125
We're talking unlimited lobster! And that's just the beginning. The Nordic is a fourth-generation restaurant in Charlestown, Rhode Island. They are known for their high-end buffet items. Over 100 high-end items like lobster, Alaska king crab legs, Black Angus filet mignon, and prime rib...just to name a few. And all you can eat!
fallriverreporter.com
Police arrest alleged Providence, Worcester, Fall River drug dealers, seize 12 kilos of fentanyl, 6 guns, $238,000
Providence – An in-depth investigation in southern New England has resulted in several arrests and the seizure of drugs, guns, money, and vehicles. Over the past few months, Providence Narcotics Detectives Rousseau and Voyer conducted an investigation into street level narcotics transactions being conducted in the Smith Hill area of the city. According to Providence Police, this area of the city has seen numerous incidents of violent crime, including a shooting at the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas Avenues on October 2. During the course of the investigation, Detectives identified 37-year-old Calvin Mitchell as a suspect. A signed search warrant was obtained and executed on October 12 and Mitchell was apprehended. Located and seized from the apartment was 145.7 grams of cocaine, three firearms and approximately $9171. The firearms were a Smith and Wesson 380 caliber, a stolen Sig Sauer 380 caliber out of Conn., and a Glock 9mm with an extended magazine that holds 16 live rounds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newbedfordguide.com
$17.5 Million awarded to support ‘Project Safe’ neighborhoods including New Bedford
“United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins announced today that the Department of Justice has awarded $306,279 to the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security (EOPSS) to administer Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) grant funds in the District of Massachusetts. The grant funding awarded to EOPSS will support community efforts...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police charge 36-year old city woman with cocaine distribution, traffic offenses
“On October 9th, at approximately 4:30 PM, Ofc. Jonathan Miranda conducted a traffic stop in the area of Acushnet Ave./Beetle St. The vehicle was operated by a Ms. KAITLYN O’CONNOR, 36, of 156 Rounds St. It was discovered that the vehicle was unregistered, uninsured and bared illegal plates. Upon...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police charge Dominican national with Fentanyl trafficking, firearms offenses
“On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Troopers assigned to the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit for Bristol County assisted Providence Police Department Detectives in the execution of three search warrants in Providence, R.I., as part of a fentanyl trafficking investigation initiated by a State Police narcotics task force. Troopers and Detectives seized...
newbedfordguide.com
22-year old Massachusetts woman studying law in Tennessee perishes in tornado winds
The Williamson Emergency Management Agency (WEMA) in Tennessee has announced that a Massachusetts woman has died during the severe storms moving through Middle Tennessee on Wednesday. 22-year-old Laurel Flaherty from Pembroke was in Tennessee to study law at Belmont University. Flaherty was at a horse farm to ride her horse...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC6.com
No good deed goes unpunished: Providence man assaulted after offering to pay for laundry
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — What was supposed to be a good deed, turned into a nightmare for one Providence resident. The incident happened just after 2 p.m. Sunday at Freeway Laundry on Broadway. Christian Miller told ABC6 news he was doing his laundry on Sunday when he overheard a...
4 arrested as Providence police seize guns, drugs
In total, police confiscated 12 kilograms of fentanyl, more than 2,500 grams of cocaine, six guns, two motor vehicles, and $238,981, Major David Lapatin announced Friday.
nbcboston.com
Tow Truck Driver Attacked by Group of Teens in Dorchester, Police Say
Police say a group of teens attacked a tow truck driver Monday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Between six and eight people on motorized bikes allegedly assaulted the driver at the intersection of Seaver Street and Columbia Road. Police were called to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. The driver was...
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify these Individuals Wanted in Connection to a Larceny Incident
Detectives are looking to identify the pictured individuals in relation to a larceny incident that occurred on Monday, October 10, 2022, at approximately 9:30 PM at 471 Blue Hill Avenue. Suspect #1 is described as a Black male, approximately 18-25 years old wearing a red Cincinnati flat brim cap with...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Festival Theatre celebrates 50 years of Performing Arts with “Welcome to the Theatre!”
New Bedford Festival Theatre presents Welcome to the Theatre! 50 years of Performing Arts in Our City; a Tribute to Armand Marchand and George Charbonneau. The event will take place on October 22, 2022 at 7:00 PM at New Bedford High School’s Phillip Bronspiegel Auditorium. In 1972, the “new”...
newbedfordguide.com
OPINION: “No child at New Bedford Public Schools should be afraid to be in school!!”
It is a recurring theme we hear often at New Bedford Guide through emails and messages to our Facebook, as well as comments on our page: school officials are feckless when it comes to bullying. They placate the bullied child and his or her parents by saying they will address it, but rarely ever do since officials don’t want to offend anyone.
newbedfordguide.com
42-year-old New Bedford Fentanyl trafficker sentenced to prison
“A 42-year-old New Bedford Fentanyl trafficker was sentenced last week in Fall River Superior Court to serve four years in state prison, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Brian Still pleaded guilty on October 7 to an indictment charging him with trafficking in excess of 18 grams...
Comments / 1