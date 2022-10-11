ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Comments / 0

 

newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police charge Dominican national with Fentanyl trafficking, firearms offenses

“On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Troopers assigned to the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit for Bristol County assisted Providence Police Department Detectives in the execution of three search warrants in Providence, R.I., as part of a fentanyl trafficking investigation initiated by a State Police narcotics task force. Troopers and Detectives seized...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Fight in front of Bova’s Bakery sends 1 to hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - A large fight broke out outside of Bova’s Bakery in the North End, according to Boston Police. They said one person was transported to a hospital for injuries. No arrests have been made. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police: One killed, another injured in head-on crash on Route 3A

One person is dead, and another is injured, after a highway crash in Massachusetts. According to Chief Phillip Tavares, on Thursday, at approximately 9:30 p.m., the Marshfield Police Department responded to the 1900 block of Main Street (Route 3A) for a report of a two-car motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival,...
MARSHFIELD, MA
capecoddaily.com

New Bedford man arrested for armed robbery in Hyannis

HYANNIS – On Sunday October 9, 2022 at approximately 7:30pm Barnstable Police Officers responded to an Armed Robbery at the Ocean Street Market in Hyannis. Barnstable Patrol Officers, with the assistance of a Yarmouth Police K-9 unit and Barnstable Detectives secured the scene, searched the area, and recovered evidence to assist in the investigation. 42 […] The post New Bedford man arrested for armed robbery in Hyannis appeared first on CapeCod.com.
HYANNIS, NE
CBS Boston

18-year-old driver killed in Needham crash

NEEDHAM - A teenage driver was killed in a two-car crash in Needham Wednesday afternoon.The cars collided at about 4:25 p.m. in the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane. Both drivers were rushed to the hospital where one of them died. He was identified by police Thursday as 18-year-old Dylan Newman of Newton.There is no word yet on the condition of the other driver. There were no passengers in either vehicle.The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
NEEDHAM, MA
nbcboston.com

Tow Truck Driver Attacked by Group of Teens in Dorchester, Police Say

Police say a group of teens attacked a tow truck driver Monday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Between six and eight people on motorized bikes allegedly assaulted the driver at the intersection of Seaver Street and Columbia Road. Police were called to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. The driver was...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston school crossing guard charged with raping child

BOSTON – A Boston Police school crossing guard was arrested this week and charged with rape of a child.David Spiers was arrested Tuesday with two counts of rape of a child and one count of assault with intent to rape a child.Spiers has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation."We are disturbed by these alleged allegations against a department employee. The Boston Police Department remains committed to transparency and holds all of its employees accountable. The department is treating this investigation with the gravity it deserves," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said in a statement.
BOSTON, MA

