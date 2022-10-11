NEEDHAM - A teenage driver was killed in a two-car crash in Needham Wednesday afternoon.The cars collided at about 4:25 p.m. in the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane. Both drivers were rushed to the hospital where one of them died. He was identified by police Thursday as 18-year-old Dylan Newman of Newton.There is no word yet on the condition of the other driver. There were no passengers in either vehicle.The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

NEEDHAM, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO