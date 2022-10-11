Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Family Movie at Local Drive-In Will Be a Night of Festive Fun!Dianna CarneyTaunton, MA
Free Guided Tour of Historic Plymouth Cemetery Will Get The Family Moving While Having Festive Fun!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
This Rhode Island Hotel is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Save The Date: Free Farmers Market Announces Petting Zoo Day!Dianna CarneyAttleboro, MA
Free Family Fun at Middleborough's 9th Annual Crantoberfest!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Related
newbedfordguide.com
VIDEO: 69-year-old man hospitalized after violent group attack in Brockton
Police have released a video of a group of people violently attacking two men on Sep. 24 near 24 Walnut Street in Brockton. Both victims, one 69-years old, can be seen not fighting back and being beaten relentlessly while laying defenseless on the ground. One attacker can be seen stomping...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police charge 36-year old city woman with cocaine distribution, traffic offenses
“On October 9th, at approximately 4:30 PM, Ofc. Jonathan Miranda conducted a traffic stop in the area of Acushnet Ave./Beetle St. The vehicle was operated by a Ms. KAITLYN O’CONNOR, 36, of 156 Rounds St. It was discovered that the vehicle was unregistered, uninsured and bared illegal plates. Upon...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police charge Dominican national with Fentanyl trafficking, firearms offenses
“On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Troopers assigned to the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit for Bristol County assisted Providence Police Department Detectives in the execution of three search warrants in Providence, R.I., as part of a fentanyl trafficking investigation initiated by a State Police narcotics task force. Troopers and Detectives seized...
whdh.com
Fight in front of Bova’s Bakery sends 1 to hospital
BOSTON (WHDH) - A large fight broke out outside of Bova’s Bakery in the North End, according to Boston Police. They said one person was transported to a hospital for injuries. No arrests have been made. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 arrested as Providence police seize guns, drugs
In total, police confiscated 12 kilograms of fentanyl, more than 2,500 grams of cocaine, six guns, two motor vehicles, and $238,981, Major David Lapatin announced Friday.
fallriverreporter.com
Police: One killed, another injured in head-on crash on Route 3A
One person is dead, and another is injured, after a highway crash in Massachusetts. According to Chief Phillip Tavares, on Thursday, at approximately 9:30 p.m., the Marshfield Police Department responded to the 1900 block of Main Street (Route 3A) for a report of a two-car motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival,...
fallriverreporter.com
18-year-old Massachusetts high school senior dead, another injured, in double rollover crash
An 18-year-old Massachusetts high school senior has been killed and another has been injured in a rollover crash involving multiple vehicles. On Wednesday, just before 4:30 p.m., Needham Police and Fire Personnel responded to the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane for a two-car rollover crash. Needham Police and...
capecoddaily.com
New Bedford man arrested for armed robbery in Hyannis
HYANNIS – On Sunday October 9, 2022 at approximately 7:30pm Barnstable Police Officers responded to an Armed Robbery at the Ocean Street Market in Hyannis. Barnstable Patrol Officers, with the assistance of a Yarmouth Police K-9 unit and Barnstable Detectives secured the scene, searched the area, and recovered evidence to assist in the investigation. 42 […] The post New Bedford man arrested for armed robbery in Hyannis appeared first on CapeCod.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify these Individuals Wanted in Connection to a Larceny Incident
Detectives are looking to identify the pictured individuals in relation to a larceny incident that occurred on Monday, October 10, 2022, at approximately 9:30 PM at 471 Blue Hill Avenue. Suspect #1 is described as a Black male, approximately 18-25 years old wearing a red Cincinnati flat brim cap with...
Man accused of critically injuring toddler charged with felony assault
An East Providence man accused of critically injuring a toddler in a shopping mall parking lot over the weekend has been charged with felony assault.
18-year-old driver killed in Needham crash
NEEDHAM - A teenage driver was killed in a two-car crash in Needham Wednesday afternoon.The cars collided at about 4:25 p.m. in the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane. Both drivers were rushed to the hospital where one of them died. He was identified by police Thursday as 18-year-old Dylan Newman of Newton.There is no word yet on the condition of the other driver. There were no passengers in either vehicle.The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
newbedfordguide.com
EMS, Police and Fire Departments respond to tractor-trailer rollover, oil spill in Boston
“Earlier yesterday morning, at approximately 02:00 hours, Association members from multiple Boston Barracks, along with Boston Fire and Boston EMS, responded to a tractor-trailer rollover crash on Storrow Drive at the BU Bridge. Upon their arrival, the operator, a 67-year-old Mattapoisett man, was out of the cab and was alert...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
capecod.com
Yarmouth Police seek woman accused of stealing wallet, fraudulently using credit cards
YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that The female in the photos was involved in the theft of a wallet and fraudulent use of the victim’s credit cards. The wallet was stolen from Old King’s Coffee in West Yarmouth and the credit cards were used at Becker’s Liquor Store.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police Department’s Special Officer “J.J.” demonstrates fighting spirit
The positive energy we’ve all been sending has been working wonders!. As you are aware, JJ received a new heart on August 4th and has been at Boston’s Children’s hospital enduring complications since then. He still has a way to go, but he’s demonstrated how strong he is and we’re confident he will be back in the city with us soon.
nbcboston.com
Tow Truck Driver Attacked by Group of Teens in Dorchester, Police Say
Police say a group of teens attacked a tow truck driver Monday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Between six and eight people on motorized bikes allegedly assaulted the driver at the intersection of Seaver Street and Columbia Road. Police were called to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. The driver was...
Boston school crossing guard charged with raping child
BOSTON – A Boston Police school crossing guard was arrested this week and charged with rape of a child.David Spiers was arrested Tuesday with two counts of rape of a child and one count of assault with intent to rape a child.Spiers has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation."We are disturbed by these alleged allegations against a department employee. The Boston Police Department remains committed to transparency and holds all of its employees accountable. The department is treating this investigation with the gravity it deserves," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said in a statement.
Charlene Casey convicted for role in South Boston crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath
Casey's car collided with a van that careened out of control and struck Colin McGrath on a nearby sidewalk. The woman charged for causing the chain reaction crash that killed a toddler in South Boston four years ago was found guilty by a Suffolk Superior Court jury Wednesday. Charlene Casey,...
liveboston617.org
BREAKING: Brazen Daylight Double Shooting Leaves 14-Year-Old Boy Dead and Another Juvenile Victim Hospitalized
On Monday, October 10, 2022, at approximately 12:18 hours, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers assigned to Districts B-2, E-13 and the Gang Unit responded to a shotspotter activation and multiple 911 calls reporting that a person had been shot near 2990 Washington Street. Upon arrival, Officers and EMTs located...
Family emotionally describes 2-year-old’s death as Boston driver sits trial
The family and caretaker of a South Boston toddler killed by a car in 2018 delivered emotional testimony from the witness stand Tuesday, describing the fatal car crash and the moment they learned the young boy had died, at the trial of the driver charged with causing the collision. Suffolk...
ABC6.com
No good deed goes unpunished: Providence man assaulted after offering to pay for laundry
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — What was supposed to be a good deed, turned into a nightmare for one Providence resident. The incident happened just after 2 p.m. Sunday at Freeway Laundry on Broadway. Christian Miller told ABC6 news he was doing his laundry on Sunday when he overheard a...
Comments / 0