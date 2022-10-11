ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

These Soundbars Deals Come Just in Time for Holiday Movie Marathons

By Anna Tingley
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3966Xe_0iUMkELj00

There’s a good chance that you’ve been spending more time than ever in front of your T.V. the last few months as straight-to-streamer movie releases become the norm (we’re prepping for “Barbarian” which hits HBO Max on Oct. 25 ). And thanks to Amazon’s second Prime Day, which runs from Oct.11 -12, there are dozens of home entertainment devices to choose from right now.

If you’re looking to enhance your home theater, you’ll want to check out the slew of deals going live this week. In addition to discounted TVs, there are also dozens of sound bar deals for those looking to upgrade their audio.

To help you narrow it down, we’ve rounded up the best sound bars deals to shop this week.

40% Off Polka Audio Signa S2

At an ultra-affordable price, this straightforward soundbar does the job when it comes to providing immersive sound to whatever you’re watching. The slim bar comes with a wireless subwoofer with five full-power range drivers that deliver rich sound and a deep bass. Plus, at just over two inches tall, its slim build fits easily on any wall or mount space without getting in the way of remote sensors.

Buy: Polka Audio Signa S2 $249.00

11% Off Roku Smart Soundbar

If you’re looking for a twofer, this is the soundbar for you. In addition to being a premium soundbar, it also has a built-in Roku player for 4K streaming. You can watch movies, TV, live news, sports and more in HD, 4K or HDR. The soundbar has an impressive frequency range and immaculate bass. It has a voice remote with TV controls and setup is seamless.

Buy: Roku Streambar $116.30

29% Off Samsung 2.1-Channel Soundbar

Tech experts have noted that Samsung’s 2.1 model is one of the company’s best soundbars , praised for solid design, good sound quality and great connectivity options. And now, it’s a whopping $160 off. A dedicated subwoofer gives an extra punch to the bass, while other customization options such as a graphic EQ and lots of preset help you match the audio to whatever you’re watching.

Buy: BUY NOW: $197.99

35% Off JBL Bar 2.0 All-in-One Soundbar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntAyd_0iUMkELj00

Every detail will sound crystal clear with this soundbar that doesn’t require any extra wires or speakers . It boasts 80W of power and an HDMI connection for easy use. It will turn your living room into a home movie theater, or use it to stream music via Bluetooth from your phone or tablet.

Buy: BUY NOW: $129.95

29% Off Sony HT-S350 Soundbar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AL4aL_0iUMkELj00

When it comes to getting the most bang for your buck, this soundbar takes the prize. The Sony 2.1 channel soundbar system comes with a wireless subwoofer to give you a movie theater-esque experience. It has seven sound modes — auto sound, cinema, music, game, news, sports and standard audio mode — to optimize whatever you’re listening to. There’s also voice enhancement to isolate and amplify voices over background noise so the dialogue is always crisp, as well as Bluetooth streaming.

Buy: Sony HT-S350 Soundbar $198.00

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

These Dyson Dupes Are All on Sale for Prime’s Early Access Sale

Dyson owners joke that the technology company’s eponymous line of vacuums are so good that they’ll make you actually want to clean your entire house. But the past couple of years has seen dozens of brands replicate the brand’s innovative design that allow for maneuverability, versatility and powerful suction that leave any room spotless — and a bunch are on sale right now for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, for a fraction of the cost.  Below check out more of the best Prime Day Dysond dupe deals we found online. And once you’ve made your pick, check out our more comprehensive...
ELECTRONICS
Variety

Angela Lansbury Once Saved Her Daughter From Charles Manson’s Cult: ‘He Was Charismatic in So Many Ways’

In the wake of Angelia Lansbury’s death on Tuesday, a 2014 interview the actor gave to MailOnline (via The Independent) has resurfaced due to the revelation that Lansbury once saved her daughter from joining Charles Manson’s cult. Lansbury said her daughter, who is now 69, was “fascinated” by Manson, the notorious serial killer whose string of victims included Sharon Tate. Lansbury’s child became involved with drugs as a young teen and fell under Manson’s spell. “It started with cannabis but moved on to heroin. There were factions up in the hills above Malibu that were dedicated to deadly pursuits,” Lansbury said....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yahoo!

55 deals to snag at Amazon's massive pre-Prime Day sale — starting at just $13

Prime Day 2 is coming next week (October 11 and 12), but if you just can't wait to get your shop on, we feel you. That's why we've collected some of the best sales on Amazon this weekend right here, so you can pick the very best discounts and make 'em work for you! We've got big, big discounts on fab brands like Apple, Fitbit, Crock-Pot and more, as well as huge category deals on smart TVs, kitchen appliances, fashion staples and a wide variety of other favorites. And all you have to do is scroll, "Add to Cart", and enjoy! Seems like a pretty perfect deal to us.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Constance Wu
CNET

Netflix vs. Hulu: Which Has the Best Price, Original Shows and Movies?

More than 200 million global subscribers and a reliable monthly rotation of new shows and movies have helped make Netflix the Kleenex of the streaming video world -- and our favorite streaming service. But does it necessarily represent the best value?. Plenty of competitors are eyeing Netflix's spot, and one...
TV SHOWS
CNET

Best Buy's 48-Hour Sale: Tracking the Top Deals Until Midnight

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon's second Prime Day event of the year, known as the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, officially kicked off yesterday and will end tonight at midnight PT (3 a.m. ET), in less than 10 hours.
SHOPPING
People

This Fall Sweater Is 'So Flattering,' Shoppers Are Buying It in Every Color — and It's on Sale

“It’s so comfortable that I could have slept in it!” It's that time of year again: We're switching from swimsuits and cooling tower fans to pumpkin spice lattes and cozy cardigans. And if you've noticed that your sweater weather situation is looking a little paltry, it's time to go ahead and do a little shopping.  Start by snagging the Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The pullover sweater is made from 100 percent polyester, crafting a material that's super soft, comfortable, and...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Audio#Soundbar#Just In Time#Movie Theater#Home Movie#Electronics Deals#Hbo Max#Roku
Variety

Robbie Coltrane, Hagrid Actor in ‘Harry Potter’ Franchise, Dies at 72

Robbie Coltrane, who played the lovable half-giant Rubeus Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” franchise, has died, his agency WME confirmed to Variety on Friday. He was 72. Coltrane featured in every “Harry Potter” movie, from “Sorcerer’s Stone” in 2001 to “Death Hallows -Part 2” in 2011, and was much beloved for bringing the character from J.K. Rowling’s book series to life. He was among one of the first characters to appear on screen, and he recited the famous line, “Yer a wizard, Harry,” to a young Daniel Radcliffe as he embarked on his journey into the wizarding world. A towering figure but a softie at heart, Hagrid had a sweet spot for ferocious beasts and cared for some of the “Harry Potter” world’s most ferocious, and iconic, creatures. Radcliffe paid tribute to his time spent with Coltrane on the “Potter” set. “I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on ‘Prisoner of Azkaban,'” Radcliffe said. “When we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up.”
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Daniel Radcliffe Pays Tribute to Hagrid Actor Robbie Coltrane With Heartfelt ‘Harry Potter’ Memory: ‘One of the Funniest People I’ve Met’

Daniel Radcliffe has issued a statement after the death of his “Harry Potter” co-star Robbie Coltrane, calling the late actor “one of the funniest people I’ve met.” Coltrane, who died at the age of 72, starred as Rubeus Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” film franchise and shared dozens of scenes with Radcliffe across the films. The two actors starred together in all eight “Harry Potter” movies, from “Sorcerer’s Stone” in 2001 to “Death Hallows – Part 2” in 2011. “Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set,” Radcliffe’s...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘NCIS: LA’ Plans to Bring Back Linda Hunt in Season 14: Hetty Is an ‘Integral Force Within the Agency’

“NCIS: LA” viewers were alarmed this week when the Season 14 premiere of the CBS procedural did not include Linda Hunt’s Hetty, the character whose last known location was Syria. In the episode, the team received word that a body had been a body found in Syria. By the end, they learn that it was a child’s body but they had Hetty’s IDs attached to them — likely because she wanted to stage her own death. While it hasn’t been determined what exactly she’s up to, there are plans for her to return to the show this season, confirms executive producer...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

‘Days of Our Lives’ Star James Lastovic Found Safe After Reported Missing in Hawaii

UPDATED: According to a rep for “Days of Our Lives” star James Lastovic, he and his roommate, Nevin Dizdari, have been found safe after being reported missing in Hawaii. Dizdari’s sister, Emma, also confirmed the news in an Instagram Story post. “My sister and James are okay, they got lost on their hike but made it back to their car and are on their way back to the resort now,” she wrote. “Thank you everyone for reposting and helping us reach Nevin.” Lastovic and Dizdari were staying at the Hanalei Bay Resort in Kauai, Hawaii, between Oct. 7 and Oct....
PUBLIC SAFETY
Variety

Scarlett Johansson: Being ‘Hypersexualized’ and ‘Objectified’ Led Me to Believe My Career Was Over

Scarlett Johansson revealed on a recent episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast that she felt her career would end early on because she was “hypersexualized” by the industry at a young age. The actor said she became so “objectified” and “pigeonholed” as a young actor that she didn’t think it was possible she’d be able to diversify her characters.
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Target, Walmart, and Amazon Have Ruined Black Friday

Halloween remains more than two weeks away and Walmart (WMT) , Amazon (AMZN) , and Target (TGT) have already kicked off the holiday shopping season. That seems like it would be good for consumers, but it's mostly confusing as nobody knows when the best deals are and if they should be shopping now or waiting until closer to the actual holiday season.
SHOPPING
Variety

Married to Their Work: Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson on Bringing ‘The Piano Lesson’ Back to Broadway

Samuel L. Jackson had his marching orders. So when actor John David Washington approached him for tips about playing Boy Willie, a role Jackson originated in the 1987 production of August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson,” he clammed up. “I was specifically told by the director not to give him advice,” Jackson says. “John David asked several times, but when he realized that I was not allowed to help him, he stopped asking.”
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jury Selection Begins in Danny Masterson Case

Jury selection got underway on Tuesday in the case of Danny Masterson, the former “That ’70s Show” actor who is facing 45 years to life on three charges of rape. The selection process is expected to take about a week. The attorneys will ask the prospective jurors about their feelings on the #MeToo movement and the Church of Scientology, which will play a significant role in the trial. The defense is particularly concerned that jurors will come into court with a negative view of the church. “We have almost a perfect storm of prejudice in this case,” defense attorney Karen Goldstein said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Variety

Cynthia Nixon Recalls Being ‘Dazzled’ by Her ‘And Just Like That’ Co-Star Sara Ramírez: ‘I Couldn’t Ask for Better’

Sara Ramírez isn’t a double threat or a triple threat — they’re an infinity threat. Mike Nichols alerted me to the existence of this superhuman when he was directing Sara in “Spamalot.” Nichols had a nose for talent and was famously the discoverer of Robert Redford, Dustin Hoffman and Whoopi Goldberg. In all the time I’d known him, I’d never seen Mike as awed by someone. He basically told me that no matter what impossible new musical number or comedy bit he gave them, Sara executed it perfectly, with a triple lutz and confetti to boot. So in 2020, when...
CELEBRITIES
Digital Trends

Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV (yes, not QLED) is $1,000 off at Best Buy

It’s a great time to upgrade your home entertainment experience, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which has all the big-name retailers offering seriously deep discounts on the best OLED TVs. This week’s Samsung S95B OLED TV deal is one of the top offers, with Best Buy selling this flagship set for $2,000 — that’s $1,000 off the normal price for one of this year’s highest-rated TVs.
ELECTRONICS
Variety

Variety

86K+
Followers
62K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy