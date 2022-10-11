ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adele Resurfaces For Date With Rich Paul Without Ring That Had Fans Questioning If She Was Engaged

By Alyssa Norwin
 3 days ago
When Adele stepped out for a date night with Rich Paul on Oct. 10, she was no longer wearing the diamond ring that previously had fans wondering if she and the sports agent had secretly gotten engaged.

