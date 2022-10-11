Read full article on original website
Miami New Times
Don't Expect Anything From Pink Siifu at III Points
It would be a grave mistake to pigeonhole Pink Siifu and miss everything that drives the Alabama-born, Ohio-raised artist. Just asking him what the audience can expect when he makes his Miami debut at III Points brings this warning: "Don't expect nothing. Don't ever expect anything," Pink Siifu tells New Times via Zoom from New York. "I want people to walk in with no expectations other than quality, but don't expect anything sonically."
Miami New Times
This Exclusive Pop-up Restaurant Offers a Meaty Way to Experience Magic Mike Live in Miami
If watching chiseled men dance makes you work up an appetite, there's a reason the Miami leg of the Magic Mike Live tour is offering up a meaty menu. The show, which launched in London and made its stateside debut in Las Vegas, is now in Miami — and with an all-new, bespoke dining experience.
Miami New Times
Flanigan's and Literally Miami Make Florida Meme History With Limited Time Collaboration
A local Miami social media meme brand has teamed up with Florida-based Flanigan's to show the Magic City what being Miami proud is all about. Literally Miami is the social media meme-maker behind the Florida-only mashup that serves to celebrate Flanigan's, a Florida-based restaurant group. Launched in 2017 as a...
Miami New Times
Where to Find Stone Crabs in Miami
The winter season in Florida brings more than snowbirds. A more anticipated annual arrival is the return of stone crabs. For Floridians, the stone crab's sweet, firm, and flaky meat makes it a special treat. According to the Crustacean Fisheries group at the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, the organization...
Miami New Times
Miami Food Events This Weekend: Bald & Proud, Vegan Block Party, and Miami Shores Pride
Food and drink events across Miami this weekend include Bald & Proud, Fall Festival Vegan Block Party, Par for the Paws, Miami Shores Pride, and Vinya Table's bottomless brunch. Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected]. Bald & Proud at Tobacco Road by...
Miami New Times
DJ Collective Roujeee Tunes Doesn't Let Ego Get in the Way of Mixing Beats
When talking to Roujeee Tunes, it feels like you're conversing with old friends. The camaraderie among the three women will come in handy when they make their III Points debut on Saturday, October 22. With 30 fingers on one mixer at any given time, the straight-and-narrow DJ set becomes a...
Miami New Times
Eyes on Miami: Chantel Jeffries, Fabolous, Ty Dolla $ign, and Others
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
communitynewspapers.com
Video: Stunna’s Fight with City of South Miami
WPLG Local 10 covers fight between local South Miami gym Stunna’s and the City of South Miami. We’ve covered Stunna’s Fit in the past. Learn more about them below:
WSVN-TV
Felony stop in Miami Gardens leads to 1 arrest
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A heavy police presence was seen on a road in Miami Gardens. There was a felony police stop at the intersection of 191st Street and Northwest 37th Avenue, Friday morning. Miami Gardens police officers and Broward Sherrif’s Office deputies along with Cooper City police surrounded...
secretmiami.com
Miami’s Oldest Neighborhood Is Considered One Of The Coolest In The World
A beloved Miami district has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. Coming in at number 29, Coconut Grove is one of Time Out’s 51 coolest neighborhoods this year, which was compiled by polling 20,000 city-dwellers around the world through their annual index survey. While...
Miami New Times
"Unfair and Unjust": Miami Commission Takes Over Virginia Key Beach Park Trust
Dozens of speakers from Miami's Black community and beyond gathered in the City of Miami Commission chambers on October 13 to stand up against the commission's takeover of the trust that manages Miami's historically Black beach on Virginia Key. The leadership of Miami's two chapters of the NAACP, members of...
Miami New Times
How to Get a Table at Joe's Stone Crab
October is upon us, and that means Miamians are celebrating the (slightly) cooler weather while sipping pumpkin spice lattes, amber beers, and preparing for Halloween. There's also one other October ritual only Floridians celebrate: the official reopening of Joe's Stone Crab. Joe's opens at 4 p.m. on Friday, October 14...
fb101.com
ITALICA OFFICIALLY OPENS IN MIDTOWN MIAMI
Experienced restaurateur Pablo Sartori and Latino Hospitality Group, the minds behind the global Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar concepts, are proud to announce the official opening of Italica Midtown. The expansive 3,500-square-foot restaurant is adding a modern and colorful twist to traditional Italian cuisine with a customized spritz bar, Mediterranean-inspired pizzas, a special Golden Hour experience and more.
Click10.com
Cars stranded when heavy rain floods streets in downtown Miami
MIAMI, Fla. – A heavy downpour flooded parts of downtown Miami late Thursday afternoon. The water just could not recede fast enough causing significant problems for drivers in downtown. Dozens of drivers were stranded in their cars on streets in Brickell and at various points along Biscayne Boulevard. “We...
secretmiami.com
The Enchanting NightGarden Light Installation Returns To Miami In November
This November, head on a nightly stroll through the magical Fairchild Tropical Botanical Gardens in Miami and experience breathtaking illuminations, special effects, and many more surprises — right on time for Christmas. For most, fall marks the beginning of the spooky season with its auburn pumpkins and warm lattes....
Miami New Times
Woman Challenges Miami Beach Law Used to Arrest People Filming Police
Back in the summer of 2021, Mariyah Maple was visiting Miami on the weekend of hip-hop festival Rolling Loud. During her trip, a crowd gathered around police activity in the streets of Miami Beach in the early morning hours, and Maple began recording the commotion on her phone. A police...
Deadly shooting in Wynwood
MIAMI - Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting in Wynwood. Officers were sent to the 300 block of NW 34th Street after the department received a ShotSpotter alert for gunfire. There they found a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds. The critically injured man was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where he died. What led to the shooting is under investigation.
WSVN-TV
Thieves caught on camera stealing 2 Yamaha wave runners in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Thieves were caught on camera sailing away with a pair of personal watercraft. A man could be seen rolling the stolen rides down a driveway as a truck pulls up. Now, the owner is hoping to track down these crooks. Within minutes, the thieves were...
Click10.com
Man dies after being shot in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood
MIAMI – City of Miami police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday night in the city’s Wynwood neighborhood. According to Officer Michael Vega, who is a spokesman for the police department, officers responded to the area of 270 NW 34th Terrace shortly before 11:30 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert for several shots being fired.
WSVN-TV
Multiple South Florida schools locked-down due to swatting calls
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said they received several calls of possible active shooters in Miami-Dade schools and Broward County schools. Just after 9 a.m., authorities received a call about an adult male shooter in body armor on the second floor of Miami Central High School, Tuesday,. A similar call was...
