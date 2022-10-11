ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami New Times

Don't Expect Anything From Pink Siifu at III Points

It would be a grave mistake to pigeonhole Pink Siifu and miss everything that drives the Alabama-born, Ohio-raised artist. Just asking him what the audience can expect when he makes his Miami debut at III Points brings this warning: "Don't expect nothing. Don't ever expect anything," Pink Siifu tells New Times via Zoom from New York. "I want people to walk in with no expectations other than quality, but don't expect anything sonically."
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Where to Find Stone Crabs in Miami

The winter season in Florida brings more than snowbirds. A more anticipated annual arrival is the return of stone crabs. For Floridians, the stone crab's sweet, firm, and flaky meat makes it a special treat. According to the Crustacean Fisheries group at the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, the organization...
MIAMI, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Florida Entertainment
Miami, FL
Entertainment
State
Alabama State
Miami New Times

DJ Collective Roujeee Tunes Doesn't Let Ego Get in the Way of Mixing Beats

When talking to Roujeee Tunes, it feels like you're conversing with old friends. The camaraderie among the three women will come in handy when they make their III Points debut on Saturday, October 22. With 30 fingers on one mixer at any given time, the straight-and-narrow DJ set becomes a...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Eyes on Miami: Chantel Jeffries, Fabolous, Ty Dolla $ign, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
MIAMI, FL
Person
Madlib
Person
Boldy James
Person
J Dilla
Person
Trina
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Kenny Beats
Person
Vince Staples
Person
Busta Rhymes
Person
Armand Hammer
Person
Freddie Gibbs
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Dj Premier
WSVN-TV

Felony stop in Miami Gardens leads to 1 arrest

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A heavy police presence was seen on a road in Miami Gardens. There was a felony police stop at the intersection of 191st Street and Northwest 37th Avenue, Friday morning. Miami Gardens police officers and Broward Sherrif’s Office deputies along with Cooper City police surrounded...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
secretmiami.com

Miami’s Oldest Neighborhood Is Considered One Of The Coolest In The World

A beloved Miami district has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. Coming in at number 29, Coconut Grove is one of Time Out’s 51 coolest neighborhoods this year, which was compiled by polling 20,000 city-dwellers around the world through their annual index survey. While...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

How to Get a Table at Joe's Stone Crab

October is upon us, and that means Miamians are celebrating the (slightly) cooler weather while sipping pumpkin spice lattes, amber beers, and preparing for Halloween. There's also one other October ritual only Floridians celebrate: the official reopening of Joe's Stone Crab. Joe's opens at 4 p.m. on Friday, October 14...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
fb101.com

ITALICA OFFICIALLY OPENS IN MIDTOWN MIAMI

Experienced restaurateur Pablo Sartori and Latino Hospitality Group, the minds behind the global Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar concepts, are proud to announce the official opening of Italica Midtown. The expansive 3,500-square-foot restaurant is adding a modern and colorful twist to traditional Italian cuisine with a customized spritz bar, Mediterranean-inspired pizzas, a special Golden Hour experience and more.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Cars stranded when heavy rain floods streets in downtown Miami

MIAMI, Fla. – A heavy downpour flooded parts of downtown Miami late Thursday afternoon. The water just could not recede fast enough causing significant problems for drivers in downtown. Dozens of drivers were stranded in their cars on streets in Brickell and at various points along Biscayne Boulevard. “We...
MIAMI, FL
secretmiami.com

The Enchanting NightGarden Light Installation Returns To Miami In November

This November, head on a nightly stroll through the magical Fairchild Tropical Botanical Gardens in Miami and experience breathtaking illuminations, special effects, and many more surprises — right on time for Christmas. For most, fall marks the beginning of the spooky season with its auburn pumpkins and warm lattes....
MIAMI, FL
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
CBS Miami

Deadly shooting in Wynwood

MIAMI - Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting in Wynwood. Officers were sent to the 300 block of NW 34th Street after the department received a ShotSpotter alert for gunfire. There they found a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds. The critically injured man was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where he died. What led to the shooting is under investigation. 
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Man dies after being shot in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood

MIAMI – City of Miami police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday night in the city’s Wynwood neighborhood. According to Officer Michael Vega, who is a spokesman for the police department, officers responded to the area of 270 NW 34th Terrace shortly before 11:30 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert for several shots being fired.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Multiple South Florida schools locked-down due to swatting calls

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said they received several calls of possible active shooters in Miami-Dade schools and Broward County schools. Just after 9 a.m., authorities received a call about an adult male shooter in body armor on the second floor of Miami Central High School, Tuesday,. A similar call was...

