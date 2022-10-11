ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins release LB Calvin Munson from IR

By Mike Masala
 3 days ago
Following the Miami Dolphins’ Week 5 loss to the New York Jets, Mike McDaniel’s team had six players on injured reserve, but after Monday, that number has dropped to five.

According to the NFL’s transaction wire, the Dolphins and linebacker Calvin Munson have agreed to an injury settlement, granting Munson his release and making him a free agent.

The 27-year-old was placed on injured reserve during the roster cuts before the start of the regular season with an undisclosed injury. Now, he’ll be free to sign with any team.

Miami’s injured reserve now consists of John Lovett, Adam Shaheen, Trill Williams, Austin Jackson and Cethan Carter. Only Jackson and Carter can return this year without being released, and Jackson can actually return as early as this week.

