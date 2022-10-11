Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
World Famous Pet Comedy Show is Coming to MA!Camilo DíazArlington, MA
Mitchell Sets Cowboy 8k Record at DBU MeetHardin-Simmons UniversityDallas, TX
This Class Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Boston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBoston, MA
Festive & Fun Doggy Halloween Event Will Raise Money For Local Dog ParkDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Related
newbedfordguide.com
VIDEO: 69-year-old man hospitalized after violent group attack in Brockton
Police have released a video of a group of people violently attacking two men on Sep. 24 near 24 Walnut Street in Brockton. Both victims, one 69-years old, can be seen not fighting back and being beaten relentlessly while laying defenseless on the ground. One attacker can be seen stomping...
newbedfordguide.com
EMS, Police and Fire Departments respond to tractor-trailer rollover, oil spill in Boston
“Earlier yesterday morning, at approximately 02:00 hours, Association members from multiple Boston Barracks, along with Boston Fire and Boston EMS, responded to a tractor-trailer rollover crash on Storrow Drive at the BU Bridge. Upon their arrival, the operator, a 67-year-old Mattapoisett man, was out of the cab and was alert...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police charge 36-year old city woman with cocaine distribution, traffic offenses
“On October 9th, at approximately 4:30 PM, Ofc. Jonathan Miranda conducted a traffic stop in the area of Acushnet Ave./Beetle St. The vehicle was operated by a Ms. KAITLYN O’CONNOR, 36, of 156 Rounds St. It was discovered that the vehicle was unregistered, uninsured and bared illegal plates. Upon...
liveboston617.org
BREAKING: Brazen Daylight Double Shooting Leaves 14-Year-Old Boy Dead and Another Juvenile Victim Hospitalized
On Monday, October 10, 2022, at approximately 12:18 hours, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers assigned to Districts B-2, E-13 and the Gang Unit responded to a shotspotter activation and multiple 911 calls reporting that a person had been shot near 2990 Washington Street. Upon arrival, Officers and EMTs located...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
91-year-old woman stabbed multiple times in Franklin Park
JAMAICA PLAIN – A 91-year-old woman is in stable condition after she was stabbed several times in Franklin Park Tuesday night, Boston Police said. There have been no arrests.It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Playstead Road. The woman, who has not been identified yet, was stabbed while walking her dog during what police believe may have been a random attack, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team.I-Team sources said the woman parked her car on Walnut Street, walked into the park with her dog and was stabbed several times. She was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police charge Dominican national with Fentanyl trafficking, firearms offenses
“On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Troopers assigned to the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit for Bristol County assisted Providence Police Department Detectives in the execution of three search warrants in Providence, R.I., as part of a fentanyl trafficking investigation initiated by a State Police narcotics task force. Troopers and Detectives seized...
Elderly woman stabbed in random Franklin Park attack
JAMAICA PLAIN – An elderly woman was stabbed Tuesday night while walking her dog in Franklin Park during what police believe may have been a random attack, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team.It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Playstead Road.Boston Police only said they received a report of a person who was stabbed.I-Team sources said an elderly woman parked her car on Walnut Street, walked into Franklin Park with her dog and was stabbed numerous times.The woman is expected to survive following the attack.No arrests have been made.
fallriverreporter.com
Police arrest alleged Providence, Worcester, Fall River drug dealers, seize 12 kilos of fentanyl, 6 guns, $238,000
Providence – An in-depth investigation in southern New England has resulted in several arrests and the seizure of drugs, guns, money, and vehicles. Over the past few months, Providence Narcotics Detectives Rousseau and Voyer conducted an investigation into street level narcotics transactions being conducted in the Smith Hill area of the city. According to Providence Police, this area of the city has seen numerous incidents of violent crime, including a shooting at the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas Avenues on October 2. During the course of the investigation, Detectives identified 37-year-old Calvin Mitchell as a suspect. A signed search warrant was obtained and executed on October 12 and Mitchell was apprehended. Located and seized from the apartment was 145.7 grams of cocaine, three firearms and approximately $9171. The firearms were a Smith and Wesson 380 caliber, a stolen Sig Sauer 380 caliber out of Conn., and a Glock 9mm with an extended magazine that holds 16 live rounds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Authorities ID landscaper Robert Stuart as victim of Leicester equipment accident
LEICESTER — A landscaper died Friday when he was trapped beneath a small construction vehicle at a property on King Street. Robert Stuart Jr., 51, owner of Evergreen Lawn Maintenance & Landscape, had been working on the equipment, according to the Office of Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. Fire and medical responders, dispatched to...
91-year-old civil rights pioneer stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in Boston
BOSTON — A 91-year-old civil rights and education activist was stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in Boston’s Franklin Park on Tuesday night. Emergency crews responding to Playstead Road within the park around 8:30 p.m. found the elderly woman suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.
nbcboston.com
Tow Truck Driver Attacked by Group of Teens in Dorchester, Police Say
Police say a group of teens attacked a tow truck driver Monday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Between six and eight people on motorized bikes allegedly assaulted the driver at the intersection of Seaver Street and Columbia Road. Police were called to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. The driver was...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police Department’s Special Officer “J.J.” demonstrates fighting spirit
The positive energy we’ve all been sending has been working wonders!. As you are aware, JJ received a new heart on August 4th and has been at Boston’s Children’s hospital enduring complications since then. He still has a way to go, but he’s demonstrated how strong he is and we’re confident he will be back in the city with us soon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify these Individuals Wanted in Connection to a Larceny Incident
Detectives are looking to identify the pictured individuals in relation to a larceny incident that occurred on Monday, October 10, 2022, at approximately 9:30 PM at 471 Blue Hill Avenue. Suspect #1 is described as a Black male, approximately 18-25 years old wearing a red Cincinnati flat brim cap with...
theweektoday.com
Wareham native found dead in apparent murder-suicide
A Wareham native and his wife were found dead on Sunday, Oct. 9, in what the Kingston Police Department believe to be a murder-suicide. The couple were identified as Colin Canham, 45, and Sara Emerick, 45. Canham is a Wareham native and a graduate of the Wareham High School, class of 1995.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man killed by truck in “tragic accident” at place of employment
A Massachusetts man has died after an accident while at work over the weekend. According to NECN and the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office, 57-year-old Natalio Daveiga died after he was hit by a truck at Graham Waste Services in Brockton on Saturday morning. The incident took place just...
WCVB
2 injured in rollover crash in Boston
BOSTON — Two people were injured Monday night in a rollover crash in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston. Three vehicles were involved in the crash at 11 p.m. on Southampton Street, officials said. Two people were taken to a local hospital, according to Boston EMS. The cause of the...
NECN
Murder-Suicide Case Rocks Mass. Town; Man, Woman IDed
Two people died over the weekend in Kingston, Massachusetts, during a domestic incident that escalated to a murder-suicide, according to the town's police force. The people, who have a child together, were identified Monday as Colin Cranham and Sara Emerick. Their 6-year-old daughter was not home when the shooting took place.
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford Police Department to host “Ghoul’s Night Out” trunk or treat event
It’s that time of year again! Please spread the message far and wide. We will be having our “Trunk or Treat” at the south-end public safety building (rear parking lot) on October 28th at 4:30 PM – 6:00 PM!. Last year’s attendance was outstanding so we’re...
String of car break-ins leads vehicle owner to sleeping suspect at Mass & Cass
Boston – A string of break-ins at Mass Ave and Melnea Cass lead a business owner to an unexpected find through the shattered window of his vehicle. Gerry DiPierro, owner of DiPierro Construction, told Boston 25 News he was stunned to see a man sound asleep in the passenger seat of his company van.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts man trapped in heavy equipment at scrap metal recycling plant
“On Thursday afternoon, members of the Everett Fire Department responded to a call for an industrial accident at Scrap It Incorporated, which is a metal scrap yard located at 431 2nd Street in Everett. Upon arriving at the scene, a male was found to be trapped in a piece of...
Comments / 0