Washington State

Can You Name The Oldest Town In Washington State?

Washington State is full of history! If you’re a fan of old things, then you’ll love this blog post. We’re going to explore the oldest town in Washington State. Spoiler alert: it’s not Seattle!. Washington State is home to a lot of history. From the first...
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-Cities Marks Manufacturing Week in WA State

(Benton City) -- Great jobs at great wages. That was the message from the Association of Washington Business, which serves as Washington state's manufacturing representative. The AWB is on a statewide tour that features a 58-foot long bus highlighting the many opportunities available in manufacturing both locally and statewide. The AWB's CEO Kris Johnson tells Newsradio the bus is a rolling billboard to call attention to Washington State manufacturing, not just with big companies, but small ones too. Tuesday morning, the tour stopped to visit Columbia Label in Benton City.
BENTON CITY, WA
Millions Granted to Expedite Affordable Housing Statewide

(Olympia, WA) -- The Washington State Department of Commerce announced a third round of Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program grants that will help expedite construction of 1,102 affordable housing units in 12 counties statewide. The nearly $5 million in funding awarded to local governments can be used to pay for water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure costs and waived connection fees for projects with affordable housing.
WASHINGTON STATE
If WA ‘Going Green,’ Why Huge Pipeline Grant Awarded by Feds?

If the plan 'sticks' (and there are those who say actually it won't due to legal and legislative challenges) we won't be able to buy new gas-powered vehicles in WA state after 2035. And, the low-carbon fuel standard goes into effect in January of 2023. These and a slew of other 'green' mandates appear to fly in the face of this Federal grant.
WASHINGTON STATE
12 Cheap but Amazing Gift Ideas from the Northwest

Gift-giving season is around the corner, and there is lots of great stuff from the northwest that you can't find anywhere else. I had always lived here and was surprised that I could not get some of my favorite things if I traveled out of the area. These are the 12 best and most popular things from the northwest that would make great gifts.
WASHINGTON STATE
Warning: Devastating Wildfire Smoke to Stay in Washington This Weekend

The Washington Department of Health is warning people with pre-existing conditions about the danger of lingering smoke and haze from wildfires. The hazardous smoke is predicted to get worse before it gets better. According to wasmoke.blogspot.com, there are several fires burning in the state. Washingtonians are advised to stay indoors...
WASHINGTON STATE
New Social Equity Pot License Program Begins in 2023

The Washington State Liquor Control and Cannabis Board (LCCB) announced they have reviewed and formally adopted their new social equity plan for handing out pot store licenses. Some 40 licenses will be awarded in 2023. Dating back to 2020, the LCCB requested the legislature create and pass legislation creating a...
WASHINGTON STATE

