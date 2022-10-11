Read full article on original website
UFC star Israel Adesanya shows off incredible physique leaving fans in shock ahead of title defence against Alex Pereira
ISRAEL ADESANYA shocked fans by showing off his incredible physique ahead of his UFC title fight with rival Alex Pereira. Adesanya, who was twice beaten in the kickboxing ranks by Pereira, defends his middleweight belt at UFC 281 on November 12. And he stunned fans by revealing his jacked up...
MMAmania.com
Uriah Hall: Ring girls making $70K compared to 10/10 UFC fighter purses is ‘utterly f—king ridiculous’
Uriah Hall is done with mixed martial arts (MMA), but he’s still down for a good time that sees him paid for his efforts. The Ultimate Fighter 17 (TUF) runner-up called it a career this past Aug. 2022 after a tough unanimous decision loss to Andre Muniz the month prior. Now, Hall is joining in on the exhibition boxing action, facing National Football League (NFL) free agent running back, Le’Veon Bell.
mmanews.com
Tito Ortiz Claims Date Is Set For Chael Sonnen Rematch
UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz claims he’s close to a return to the MMA cage against Chael Sonnen in a rematch of their heated Bellator fight. Ortiz and Sonnen fought at Bellator 170 in Jan. 2017, with Ortiz earning a first-round submission win over Sonnen. He went on to pick up MMA wins outside of Bellator over fellow UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell and Alberto Del Rio.
WWE star Matt Riddle reflects on wrestling victories over Jon Jones: “He’s always been a top-tier competitor”
Matt Riddle has shared his stories about wrestling former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones. These days, the Las Vegas native stars on WWE Raw as a high-flying athletic wrestler. Riddle has taken so well to the world of professional wrestling that many fans might not know that he used to be a fighter. In fact, he was a very good one.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva PPV price revealed along with full main card for the event
The price for the upcoming card headlined by Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is now set along with the full main card that will air on Showtime pay-per-view. The event will run $59.99 with the card airing live on Showtime PPV along with streaming through the Showtime app. The event is already on sale for purchase ahead of the Oct. 29 card taking place in Glendale, Ariz.
Tyson Fury calls out journeyman heavyweight in bid to win only title to have eluded him
Tyson Fury has issued a challenge to Chris Healey, a journeyman who has a 9-12 professional record and holds the Central Area heavyweight title.Fury is in talks to fight Derek Chisora in December, after a bout with Anthony Joshua fell through, but the WBC champion’s focus is seemingly divided.In an Instagram story on Wednesday (12 October), the Briton said from his gym: “I’ve won every single belt in boxing, apart from one belt, and that belt is the Central Area heavyweight championship of Britain.“So, I’m calling out whoever’s the Central Area heavyweight champion,” Fury continued, to the sound of...
MMAmania.com
LOL! UFC’s Khamzat just got beat up by a bunch of teenagers
Undefeated welterweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev, who also holds a perfect record at 185 pounds, is widely-regarded as one of the most dangerous fighters in MMA, thanks to his deadly combination of wrestling and knockout power. But even the mighty “Borz” was overmatched against the teenage sons of Ramzan Kadyrov....
mmanews.com
UFC Vegas 62: Grasso vs. Araujo Official Weigh-In Results
UFC Vegas 62: Grasso vs. Araujo takes place this Saturday, October 15, 2022, from the UFC APEX, and MMA News is here to provide the weigh-in results as each bout on the card becomes official!. In the main event of the evening, top-10 women’s flyweights Alexa Grasso (#5) and Viviane...
mmanews.com
Vera Warns Yan Not To Underestimate O’Malley
Marlon “Chito” Vera has warned Petr Yan against underestimating former foe Sean O’Malley in their upcoming fight. Vera came out on top in their meeting debilitating O’Malley’s leg, which comprised the rainbow-haired fighter. Chito then followed up with a barrage of ground and pound, resulting in a TKO stoppage victory.
mmanews.com
Aspen Ladd’s PFL Debut Opponent Announced
Former UFC contender Aspen Ladd reportedly has her first assignment under the Professional Fighters League (PFL) banner set. After her latest struggle on the scale, which forced another bout to be canceled on late notice, Ladd was released from the UFC. With that, the once-highly touted 27-year-old’s time in the Octagon came to an end after seven appearances.
mmanews.com
mmanews.com
Update: Procházka vs. Teixeira 2 Official For UFC 282 On Dec. 10
Multiple sources have now confirmed that Jiří Procházka vs. Glover Teixeira 2 will take place at UFC 282 as originally reported in August. UFC 275 played host to one of the greatest fights in UFC history when Jiří Procházka claimed the light heavyweight title from Glover Teixeira in an electrifying, back-and-forth bout decided in the closing moments.
mmanews.com
Holland Gives Middle Fingers To Chimaev’s Training Offer
UFC welterweight Kevin Holland has given a firm response to the training offer Khamzat Chimaev sent him following last month’s pay-per-view. In the buildup to UFC 279, Holland had his sights set on a third consecutive victory at 170 pounds. He made the drop earlier this year after he followed his record-breaking 2020 middleweight form, which saw him go 5-0, with two losses and a no contest in 2021.
mmanews.com
Wilder Reveals Discussions For Ngannou Megafight
Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has revealed that discussions have taken place over a potential megafight with UFC titleholder Francis Ngannou. Talk of a boxing appearance for “The Predator,” who’s held gold inside the Octagon since March 2021, has long existed. Having aspired to enter the ring early in his combat sports career, the Cameroonian wants to be afforded the opportunity to do so while he competes on MMA’s biggest stage.
itrwrestling.com
Paige VanZant’s Pro Wrestling Future In Doubt
MMA and AEW star Paige VanZant’s pro wresting pursuits have seemingly come to a halt. After making a number of appearances on AEW television alongside American Top Team, Paige VanZant officially became All Elite on the March 9th episode of Dynamite. The star had previously been in talks with WWE, but chose to sign with AEW due to the freedom she was allowed to continue in MMA and bare-knuckle boxing alongside professional wrestling.
mmanews.com
MMA Fighter Returns Home Following Traumatic Brain Injury
An MMA fighter has finally returned home after a long period in the hospital due to a serious brain injury caused by a car accident. According to the report from 23ABC News, Matthew Freels was driving back from an MMA event late at night in March. The MMA fighter was attempting to get back home in order to attend a wedding the next day, but he ended up falling asleep at the wheel while driving through Visalia, CA and crashed his vehicle.
mmanews.com
MMA Fighter Jeff Monson Fears Getting Drafted In Russian War
Former MMA fighter Jeff Monson doesn’t want the Russia/Ukraine war to escalate to the point where he could be drafted to serve. Monson, who became a Russian citizen in 2018, has been a supporter of the Russian government for years. He has been critical of Ukranian leadership and has called for Russia’s victory in the ongoing war in the region.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bret Hart Looks Back On His First WWE World Title Win: “The Moment It Happened I Knew No Once Could Ever Take It Away”
WWE Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart recently took to his Instagram to look back on another pivotal moment in his career, when he defeated Ric Flair in Saskatoon to become WWE world champion for the first time. Hart calls the victory the single greatest moment of...
