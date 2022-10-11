Read full article on original website
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Miami's Café La Trova named a best bar in the world for second year
Little Havana's Café La Trova added another accolade to its collection this month with the recent release of The World's 50 Best Bars, an annual list celebrating the very best of the world's beverage industry.Why it matters: Only eight bars in the U.S. made the cut this year, and just two of those are outside of New York City.This is the second year the Cuban restaurant and bar from legendary cantinero Julio Cabrera and James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein has earned this distinction. La Chancleta cocktail is really served on a sandal. Photo: Alexa Mencia/AxiosBackground: Café La Trova opened...
Miami New Times
Where to Find Stone Crabs in Miami
The winter season in Florida brings more than snowbirds. A more anticipated annual arrival is the return of stone crabs. For Floridians, the stone crab's sweet, firm, and flaky meat makes it a special treat. According to the Crustacean Fisheries group at the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, the organization...
Miami New Times
This Exclusive Pop-up Restaurant Offers a Meaty Way to Experience Magic Mike Live in Miami
If watching chiseled men dance makes you work up an appetite, there's a reason the Miami leg of the Magic Mike Live tour is offering up a meaty menu. The show, which launched in London and made its stateside debut in Las Vegas, is now in Miami — and with an all-new, bespoke dining experience.
The Concours Club Is An Automotive Resort Featuring Miami's Premier Private Race Track
Owning a supercar is almost a prerequisite to living in Miami. The problem is the place is relatively flat, and most supercars, like the Porsche 911 Turbo S, can break the speed limit before you hit the top of second gear. After a few days of using it on the...
Miami New Times
Flanigan's and Literally Miami Make Florida Meme History With Limited Time Collaboration
A local Miami social media meme brand has teamed up with Florida-based Flanigan's to show the Magic City what being Miami proud is all about. Literally Miami is the social media meme-maker behind the Florida-only mashup that serves to celebrate Flanigan's, a Florida-based restaurant group. Launched in 2017 as a...
secretmiami.com
Miami’s Oldest Neighborhood Is Considered One Of The Coolest In The World
A beloved Miami district has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. Coming in at number 29, Coconut Grove is one of Time Out’s 51 coolest neighborhoods this year, which was compiled by polling 20,000 city-dwellers around the world through their annual index survey. While...
Halloween Festivities at The Wharf
Throw on your costume and join The Wharf Fort Lauderdale and The Wharf Miami for spooky events all month long The post Halloween Festivities at The Wharf appeared first on Fort Lauderdale Illustrated.
multihousingnews.com
Suburban Miami Condo Project Moves Forward
The 26-story Tal Aventura is set to be one story higher than the maximum permitted limit in the area. 2151 Development Group and 2020 Acquisitions have received conditional use approval for Tal Aventura, an upcoming 86-unit luxury condo tower in Aventura, Fla. IDEA Architects is behind the design of the 26-story, family-oriented project.
F1's Miami Grand Prix will keep their fake marina — See why it is an incredible place to watch a race
Take a tour of the "marina," complete with boats and incredible views. 🏎🛥🏖
Miami New Times
Don't Expect Anything From Pink Siifu at III Points
It would be a grave mistake to pigeonhole Pink Siifu and miss everything that drives the Alabama-born, Ohio-raised artist. Just asking him what the audience can expect when he makes his Miami debut at III Points brings this warning: "Don't expect nothing. Don't ever expect anything," Pink Siifu tells New Times via Zoom from New York. "I want people to walk in with no expectations other than quality, but don't expect anything sonically."
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Weston, FL
Weston is a pocket city in Broward County, South Florida. Despite its size, it's a favorite destination among those who want to explore the Everglades. Weston's location on the western edge of Broward County makes it one of the nearest places in South Florida to access the Everglades. This city...
islandernews.com
“Magic Mike Live” male revue set to open today on Virginia Key
In a sign that City of Miami officials seem to have abandoned the idea for a homeless camp on Virginia Key in favor of a revenue-generating operation, “Magic Mike Live” is set to open at a pop-up facility near the Marine Stadium today (Thursday, Oct. 13). Billed as...
floridapolitics.com
Miami health care company wins state’s top startup company prize
Investors and dealmakers chose three companies to divide $100K in prize money from the state. A Miami health care company Wednesday won the state’s $40,000 innovation award aimed at providing startup companies with some rocket fuel to help get ideas off the ground. EVQLV, which also has a New...
bocamag.com
South Beach Seafood Festival is Back
If you’re ready to kick off the winter season with a culinary feast, then the drive (or train ride) down to Miami for the South Beach Seafood Festival is the way to go. On Oct. 19-22 the event is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a four-day lineup of delightful dishes and experiences.
American Airlines flight to Barbados is forced to return to Miami after passengers 'start vomiting due to acetone smell from nail polish remover' in carry-on bag
An American Airlines flight from Miami to Barbados had to return to the airport after flyers became sick due to an 'acetone smell.'. AA Flight 338 departed Miami International Airport around 6pm on Wednesday, but had to return due to a strong chemical odor - believed to be nail polish remover - coming from a passenger's carry-on item.
WSVN-TV
Heavy downpours cause flooding in parts of Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A line of showers continues to move across South Florida, causing extensive flooding in parts of Miami-Dade County. A street flood advisory issued on Thursday afternoon for parts of Miami-Dade has been allowed to expire, but the precipitation has left standing water on major roadways in Miami.
AdWeek
WPLG Senior Political Reporter Michael Putney to Retire
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WPLG senior political reporter Michael Putney is retiring after more than 30 years at the Miami ABC station. The station said WPLG...
businessnewsledger.com
Kaseya Sees Big Growth in Florida: CEO Fred Voccola Expects 1,500 New Employees in Miami Headquarters Next Year
Kaseya has experienced tremendous growth since it was founded in 2000. In the next year, Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola expects that growth to explode in the Miami area. Miami is the home base for the worldwide IT management software company’s global headquarters, though Kaseya has had a presence in the city since 2004. In the coming year, Voccola said he expects the company to add 1,500 new employees to its Miami offices.
fb101.com
ITALICA OFFICIALLY OPENS IN MIDTOWN MIAMI
Experienced restaurateur Pablo Sartori and Latino Hospitality Group, the minds behind the global Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar concepts, are proud to announce the official opening of Italica Midtown. The expansive 3,500-square-foot restaurant is adding a modern and colorful twist to traditional Italian cuisine with a customized spritz bar, Mediterranean-inspired pizzas, a special Golden Hour experience and more.
