Miami, FL

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Axios Miami

Miami's Café La Trova named a best bar in the world for second year

Little Havana's Café La Trova added another accolade to its collection this month with the recent release of The World's 50 Best Bars, an annual list celebrating the very best of the world's beverage industry.Why it matters: Only eight bars in the U.S. made the cut this year, and just two of those are outside of New York City.This is the second year the Cuban restaurant and bar from legendary cantinero Julio Cabrera and James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein has earned this distinction. La Chancleta cocktail is really served on a sandal. Photo: Alexa Mencia/AxiosBackground: Café La Trova opened...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Where to Find Stone Crabs in Miami

The winter season in Florida brings more than snowbirds. A more anticipated annual arrival is the return of stone crabs. For Floridians, the stone crab's sweet, firm, and flaky meat makes it a special treat. According to the Crustacean Fisheries group at the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, the organization...
MIAMI, FL
secretmiami.com

Miami’s Oldest Neighborhood Is Considered One Of The Coolest In The World

A beloved Miami district has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. Coming in at number 29, Coconut Grove is one of Time Out’s 51 coolest neighborhoods this year, which was compiled by polling 20,000 city-dwellers around the world through their annual index survey. While...
MIAMI, FL
multihousingnews.com

Suburban Miami Condo Project Moves Forward

The 26-story Tal Aventura is set to be one story higher than the maximum permitted limit in the area. 2151 Development Group and 2020 Acquisitions have received conditional use approval for Tal Aventura, an upcoming 86-unit luxury condo tower in Aventura, Fla. IDEA Architects is behind the design of the 26-story, family-oriented project.
AVENTURA, FL
Miami New Times

Don't Expect Anything From Pink Siifu at III Points

It would be a grave mistake to pigeonhole Pink Siifu and miss everything that drives the Alabama-born, Ohio-raised artist. Just asking him what the audience can expect when he makes his Miami debut at III Points brings this warning: "Don't expect nothing. Don't ever expect anything," Pink Siifu tells New Times via Zoom from New York. "I want people to walk in with no expectations other than quality, but don't expect anything sonically."
MIAMI, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Weston, FL

Weston is a pocket city in Broward County, South Florida. Despite its size, it's a favorite destination among those who want to explore the Everglades. Weston's location on the western edge of Broward County makes it one of the nearest places in South Florida to access the Everglades. This city...
WESTON, FL
islandernews.com

“Magic Mike Live” male revue set to open today on Virginia Key

In a sign that City of Miami officials seem to have abandoned the idea for a homeless camp on Virginia Key in favor of a revenue-generating operation, “Magic Mike Live” is set to open at a pop-up facility near the Marine Stadium today (Thursday, Oct. 13). Billed as...
MIAMI, FL
floridapolitics.com

Miami health care company wins state’s top startup company prize

Investors and dealmakers chose three companies to divide $100K in prize money from the state. A Miami health care company Wednesday won the state’s $40,000 innovation award aimed at providing startup companies with some rocket fuel to help get ideas off the ground. EVQLV, which also has a New...
MIAMI, FL
bocamag.com

South Beach Seafood Festival is Back

If you’re ready to kick off the winter season with a culinary feast, then the drive (or train ride) down to Miami for the South Beach Seafood Festival is the way to go. On Oct. 19-22 the event is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a four-day lineup of delightful dishes and experiences.
MIAMI, FL
Daily Mail

American Airlines flight to Barbados is forced to return to Miami after passengers 'start vomiting due to acetone smell from nail polish remover' in carry-on bag

An American Airlines flight from Miami to Barbados had to return to the airport after flyers became sick due to an 'acetone smell.'. AA Flight 338 departed Miami International Airport around 6pm on Wednesday, but had to return due to a strong chemical odor - believed to be nail polish remover - coming from a passenger's carry-on item.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Heavy downpours cause flooding in parts of Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A line of showers continues to move across South Florida, causing extensive flooding in parts of Miami-Dade County. A street flood advisory issued on Thursday afternoon for parts of Miami-Dade has been allowed to expire, but the precipitation has left standing water on major roadways in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
AdWeek

WPLG Senior Political Reporter Michael Putney to Retire

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WPLG senior political reporter Michael Putney is retiring after more than 30 years at the Miami ABC station. The station said WPLG...
MIAMI, FL
businessnewsledger.com

Kaseya Sees Big Growth in Florida: CEO Fred Voccola Expects 1,500 New Employees in Miami Headquarters Next Year

Kaseya has experienced tremendous growth since it was founded in 2000. In the next year, Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola expects that growth to explode in the Miami area. Miami is the home base for the worldwide IT management software company’s global headquarters, though Kaseya has had a presence in the city since 2004. In the coming year, Voccola said he expects the company to add 1,500 new employees to its Miami offices.
MIAMI, FL
fb101.com

ITALICA OFFICIALLY OPENS IN MIDTOWN MIAMI

Experienced restaurateur Pablo Sartori and Latino Hospitality Group, the minds behind the global Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar concepts, are proud to announce the official opening of Italica Midtown. The expansive 3,500-square-foot restaurant is adding a modern and colorful twist to traditional Italian cuisine with a customized spritz bar, Mediterranean-inspired pizzas, a special Golden Hour experience and more.
MIAMI, FL

