The just-published Annual Assessment of the Jerusalem-based Jewish People Planning Institute makes for sobering reading when it comes to the section on antisemitism. It’s not that the report contains any new information or fresh insights. Largely culled from the reporting of other institutions, the analysis in the JPPI publication notes that during the last two years, two events – the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas in May 2021 as well as the persistence of the COVID-19 pandemic – have profoundly shaped antisemitic discourse and our perception of it. Further, it observes that the “fight against antisemitism has attained increasing awareness and support. It is the focus of more conferences and seminars than ever before, and legislative initiatives against antisemitism have multiplied.” Yet despite “the proliferation of initiatives, some reports have declared the effort to eradicate anti-Semitism a ‘failure,’” it adds.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 2 DAYS AGO