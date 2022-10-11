Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel, US announce Lebanon sea deal, but questions remain
JERUSALEM (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. has brokered a “historic breakthrough" between Israel and Lebanon that would end a dispute over their shared maritime border, pave the way for natural gas production and reduce the risk of war between the enemy countries. The...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel’s government approves maritime accord with Lebanon, dismissing claims the deal is weak
(JTA) — Israel’s government has approved a historic maritime accord with Lebanon, as both countries are under pressure to get the agreement signed before October ends and their leaders may change. The Israeli and U.S. governments pushed back against claims that the deal ceded too much to Lebanon.
Cleveland Jewish News
Lapid says maritime deal decreases likelihood of war with Hezbollah as Netanyahu blasts ‘historic surrender’
Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Wednesday evening that Israel’s new maritime agreement with Lebanon would decrease the likelihood of war with Iran-backed Hezbollah. “We refused the final demands raised by the Lebanese government last week, and they were removed from the final wording. Today, the agreement was presented before the Security Cabinet and the Government, both of whom approved by a large majority the continuation of this process,” Lapid said, adding, “This agreement staves off the possibility of a military clash with Hezbollah. Israel is not afraid of Hezbollah.”
Cleveland Jewish News
White House: Israel-Lebanon border deal identified by Biden as ‘real opportunity’ a decade ago
Achieving a maritime border agreement between Israel and Lebanon was identified by U.S. President Joe Biden as a “real opportunity” more than a decade ago, a senior administration official told journalists on Tuesday. “This is something that Vice President Biden identified a decade ago as a real opportunity....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cleveland Jewish News
Biden to Lapid: ‘You are making history’ with maritime border deal
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid was “making history” by agreeing to a maritime border deal with Lebanon to end a decade-long-plus dispute over gas-rich waters in the Eastern Mediterranean. In a phone call, Biden told Lapid, “You are making history,”...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli security cabinet OKs Lebanon maritime accord
Israel’s security cabinet voted on Wednesday in favor of a maritime and gas agreement with Lebanon that was mediated by the United States. The issue will now go to the full Cabinet for approval. It will be submitted to the Knesset for review but the Cabinet has yet to decide whether the legislature will vote on the issue.
Cleveland Jewish News
Americans prefer Arab extremists to Jewish ones in Israeli governments
One of the most prominent supporters of the state of Israel in the U.S. Senate recently issued a warning to the leader of Israel’s largest party. In the context of the calendar, it seemed to represent the view of many other Americans who think that Benjamin Netanyahu – the Likud chairman hoping to add to his record as his country’s longest-serving prime minister after the Nov. 1 Knesset elections - has some atoning to do.
Cleveland Jewish News
Polls split: It’s either more deadlock or Netanyahu victory
Two surveys this week—a Wednesday Mako/Knesset Channel poll and Tuesday’s Channel 11 iteration—give Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud-led coalition 60 Knesset seats, one short of what it needs to form a government, forecasting yet another deadlock following the Nov. 1 election. On the other hand, two Oct. 6...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli MK to Christian parliamentarians: ‘Demand your govts. sanction Iran’
Israeli lawmaker Sharren Haskel on Tuesday night called on Christian parliamentarians from around the world to demand their governments sanction Iran, in a dramatic address that culminated with her cutting her hair in a show of solidarity with Iranian women. “Demand that your governments and elected officials stand by the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel increases security amid escalating Palestinian violence in Jerusalem
Omer Bar-Lev, Israel’s minister of public security, on Thursday issued an order calling four reserve Border Police companies to increase security in eastern Jerusalem amid ongoing Palestinian rioting. The minister said that police would facilitate the freedom of movement of the Shuafat refugee camp without harming Israel’s ability to...
Cleveland Jewish News
US toughens penalties against Arab League boycott
The United States Commerce Department is enhancing penalties for companies engaging in the Arab League’s boycott of Israel, a fading remnant of the Arab world’s isolation of the Jewish state. Matthew Axelrod, assistant secretary of commerce for export enforcement, unveiled the Biden administration’s new rules at a meeting...
Cleveland Jewish News
Palestinian rivals agree to elections, but questions remain
Rival Palestinian factions convening for negotiations mediated by the Algerian government decided on Thursday to end 15 years of strife through elections that would be held within a year, Palestinian and Algerian officials told Reuters. Back home in the West Bank, though, there remained skepticism that the Palestinian factions would...
Cleveland Jewish News
Abbas says he does not trust America but is pleased with Russia
In a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas reiterated his distrust of Washington in resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and expressed gratitude for Russia’s role. “We don’t trust America and you know our position. We don’t trust it, we don’t rely on it,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Should Israel lead fight against antisemitism?
The just-published Annual Assessment of the Jerusalem-based Jewish People Planning Institute makes for sobering reading when it comes to the section on antisemitism. It’s not that the report contains any new information or fresh insights. Largely culled from the reporting of other institutions, the analysis in the JPPI publication notes that during the last two years, two events – the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas in May 2021 as well as the persistence of the COVID-19 pandemic – have profoundly shaped antisemitic discourse and our perception of it. Further, it observes that the “fight against antisemitism has attained increasing awareness and support. It is the focus of more conferences and seminars than ever before, and legislative initiatives against antisemitism have multiplied.” Yet despite “the proliferation of initiatives, some reports have declared the effort to eradicate anti-Semitism a ‘failure,’” it adds.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel providing Ukraine with intel on Iranian drones
Israel has been providing Ukraine with “basic intelligence about Iranian drones” that Russia is deploying in its war against Ukraine, The New York Times reported on Wednesday. A private Israeli company has also begun providing Ukraine with satellite imagery of Russian military positions on Ukrainian territory, the report...
Cleveland Jewish News
Is Iran’s regime teetering on the brink of collapse?
Revolutionary fervor against the ruthless strongmen who rule the Islamic Republic of Iran has gripped large swaths of the vast Mideast nation. Social and labor unrest have entered into their fourth week after the morality police allegedly murdered a young woman for failing to “properly” wear a hijab to cover her hair.
Cleveland Jewish News
Roger Waters: Israel is trying to create an intifada ‘so they can just kill them all’
Roger Waters, the former Pink Floyd frontman also known for his vocal criticism of Israel that crosses the line into anti-Semitism, claims in an interview with popular podcaster Joe Rogan that the Jewish state is attempting to manufacture a new intifada with the ultimate goal of killing as many Palestinians as possible.
Haiti gang makes demands in test of power with government
A standoff between a powerful gang federation and Haiti's government is testing how much power both sides wield and threatens to further derail a paralyzed country where millions of people are struggling to find fuel and water
Cleveland Jewish News
German extremist ‘dances’ on Holocaust memorial
A photo uploaded on social media shows far-right politician Holger Winterstein posing with his arms spread on one of the stone slabs that make up Berlin’s Holocaust Memorial for the more than six million Jews murdered by the Nazis and their helpers. The photograph was taken following a protest...
Cleveland Jewish News
Budapest’s Chabad-run Milton Friedman University eyes a major expansion — with more Jewish students a goal
BUDAPEST (JTA) — Still a major hub of Jewish thought and culture, Budapest is home to several imposing Jewish institutions, such as the majestic Dohany Synagogue and the 145-year-old University of Jewish Studies. But arguably the most ambitious institution of them all is tucked away in a drab suburban...
Comments / 0