Shipping has increased dramatically in the last two decades thanks to the boom in online shopping and the ease of shipping. Luckily for students, this means you can get pretty much anything sent to you on campus – from bedding for your res hall to a bike for getting around New York – sent from virtually anywhere – from a big box store in the City or a family member on the other side of the world.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO