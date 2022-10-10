Read full article on original website
Fire Restrictions Within the City of Clinton
FROM THE OFFICE OF CLINTON FIRE CHIEF MARK MANUEL…. Although the City of Clinton and surrounding areas have received a little over a quarter inch of rain over the last two days, conditions are still extremely dry across the area. With low relative humidity and strong winds, surface fuels (grass, leaves and surface brush) have dried out rapidly to the point that they could easily ignite and create a rapidly spreading fire.
The Little Apple (10/12)
The Appleton City Masonic Lodge #412 will have a pancake breakfast 6:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday, October 16 at the lodge, 219 E. 3rs Street. The all you can eat meal is $8.00. There will also be raffles for cash prizes. Girl’s Day Out is scheduled for Sunday, October 16, 2022...
Henry County Memory Fund – Medicine of Music Program
The Medicine of Music program is helping Alzheimer’s and Dementia patients with a prescription of their favorite music. Musical memory is preserved with people who have Alzheimer’s or dementia because the key areas of the brain that are linked to musical memory are relatively undamaged by the disease. While those that may not be able to understand language anymore, sometimes could recognize and respond to music and tunes. Music can help relieve stress, anxiety, agitation, and depression.
WIC Contract Notice
The Henry County Health Center (HCHC), Women Infants and Children (WIC) program is pleased to announce that a contract, to continue providing WIC services for the federal fiscal year 2023, has been signed with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Under the terms of the contract, HCHC WIC will be able to serve 512 participants who are eligible for services each month. Eligibility requirements are as follows: participant must meet the WIC program income guidelines and have a nutritional risk factor. Please contact the HCHC WIC staff for more details regarding the WIC program at 660-885-8195.
