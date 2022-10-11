I was against marijuana until I was diagnosed of stage 4 cancer in 2017. I started researching it and now I believe it is beneficial. Unlike legal alcohol and how alcohol has ruined families and killed millions of people or the people that become violent while under the influence of alcohol. Still don't think you should drive while under the influence of either.
I still say if it had been legalized ling before now, we wouldn't be in the position we are now with the harder drugs. Should have been done years ago! So YES! Legalization of marijuana is a good thing, both for medical and recreational reasons.
Legalize marijuana it’s a great benefit for a lot of people who have alit of problems with THIER bodies,and with THIER mental health issues and it is a blessing for what it does and it’s not hurting anyone snd it’s not a gateway drug like all these ignorant people try to portray it to be that’s bull do senators get with the program and both parties get the job done that’s what we pay you for so just do it !!!!!!! NOW
