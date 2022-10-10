The Henry County Health Center (HCHC), Women Infants and Children (WIC) program is pleased to announce that a contract, to continue providing WIC services for the federal fiscal year 2023, has been signed with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Under the terms of the contract, HCHC WIC will be able to serve 512 participants who are eligible for services each month. Eligibility requirements are as follows: participant must meet the WIC program income guidelines and have a nutritional risk factor. Please contact the HCHC WIC staff for more details regarding the WIC program at 660-885-8195.

