Read full article on original website
Related
Oil prices fall over 3% on recession worries
NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices plummeted over 3% on Friday as global recession fears and weak oil demand, especially in China, outweighed support from a large cut to the OPEC+ supply target.
Agriculture Online
CBOT wheat futures slide amid worries over Black Sea grain trade
CHICAGO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures fell back on Tuesday, after jumping to a three-month high a day earlier, as signs of escalation in the war between Russia and Ukraine continued to raise concerns about the viability of Black Sea grain trade in the coming months, traders said. * Comments by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko on Tuesday - indicating that Moscow could scrap a grain export quota for the second half of the season in view of its bumper wheat harvest - put attention back on large Russian supplies. * Investors also were adjusting positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates and Crop Production reports. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat contract settled down 37 cents at $9.01 a bushel. * K.C. December soft red winter wheat last traded down 33 cents to $9.91-1/4 a bushel, while MGEX December spring wheat was down 27-1/4 cents at $9.87 a bushel. * Earlier in the session, traders were waiting to see if competitively priced Russian wheat would again pick up sales in a new import tender held by Algeria. * Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC has bought about 400,000 tonnes to 480,000 tonnes of milling wheat in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said in initial assessments. The news was reported late in the trading session, and the wheat was thought likely to be largely sourced from Russia, traders said. * Weakness in commodity and equity markets also weighed overall on the grains sector on the day, with renewed coronavirus restrictions in China adding to worries about slowing global demand, traders said. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat set for weekly gain on Black Sea export concerns
SINGAPORE, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose for a second day on Friday, eyeing a positive weekly finish, as supply concerns from the Black Sea region surfaced after Moscow said it was prepared to reject renewing its export corridor deal unless its demands were addressed. Soybeans and corn eased,...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans rally after USDA cuts U.S. harvest outlook
USDA cuts U.S. corn, soy crop outlook, trims demand. Soy gains held back by South American crop prospects. (Rewrites throughout, adds quote, updates prices, changes byline, changes dateline, previously PARIS/SINGAPORE) By Karl Plume. CHICAGO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures jumped to a two-week high on Wednesday after the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans fall on U.S. harvest progress; wheat loses more ground
SINGAPORE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slid for the first time in four sessions on Wednesday, while corn ticked lower, with both markets under pressure from a rapidly progressing U.S. harvest. Wheat lost more ground as Russia, the world's biggest exporter, said it was considering abolishing limits on...
Agriculture Online
USDA projects tighter corn and wheat supplies
Today USDA released the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. For corn, USDA pegged the U.S. 2022-2023 ending stocks at 1.172 billion bushels. This is above the trade estimate of 1.126 billion bushels and below USDA's September estimate of 1.219 billion bushels. For soybeans, the U.S. ending...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat, corn futures slip ahead of key USDA crop forecasts
Grain corridor talks eyed after Russia strikes Ukraine cities. Weather forecasts point to dry conditions, low U.S. river level concerns. (Updates with closing prices) CHICAGO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures fell back on Tuesday, after jumping to a three-month high a day earlier, as signs of escalation in the war between Russia and Ukraine continued to raise concerns about the viability of Black Sea grain trade in the coming months.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-FranceAgriMer raises non-EU wheat export forecast, now up 15% on year
PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday slightly increased its forecast for French soft wheat exports outside the European Union in the 2022/23 season to 10.10 million tonnes from 10.00 million seen last month, putting the rise on last season at 15%. France, the EU's biggest wheat...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-French wheat export forecast raised amid Ukraine corridor uncertainty
PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday raised its forecast for French soft wheat exports outside the European Union, now seen 15% above last season, but said sales would depend on whether a Ukrainian grain export corridor was extended. Soft wheat shipments outside the 27-member bloc are...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans ease from 2-week high, wheat up on supply concerns
* Soybeans fall after rally, lower supply outlook curbs losses * Wheat recovers losses as USDA lowers production forecast (Updates prices, adds quote) By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans slid on Thursday from the previous session's two-week high, although the decline was limited by a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecast of lower harvest. Wheat gained for the first time in three sessions on concerns over tightening U.S. inventories, while corn was little changed. "The report news came as a bullish surprise," according to a Hightower report, referring to the USDA's forecast on soybeans. "Traders expected a drop in demand for U.S. soybeans, but this was totally offset by a surprise drop in production." The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) lost 0.4% to $13.90-1/2 a bushel, as of 1034 GMT, after hitting its highest since Sept. 30 at $14.14 a bushel on Wednesday. Wheat climbed 0.6% to $8.87-1/4 a bushel and corn fell 0.1% at $6.92 a bushel. In its monthly supply-and-demand report, the USDA said on Wednesday the country's corn and soybean crops would be smaller than previously forecast, raising concerns about tight global inventories. Analysts, on average, had expected a corn production cut but a rise in the soybean crop. "The only real surprise in the USDA report was the soybean yield estimate posted at 49.8 bushel/acre versus the more than 50.5 expected. However, this is partly offset by a potentially record Brazilian production next spring at 152 Mt," French consultancy Agritel said in a note. The government also cut its outlook for the domestic stockpile of wheat to the lowest in 15 years. It said ending stocks of wheat for the 2022/23 marketing year would total 576 million bushels, down 13.9% from a year earlier and the smallest since 306 million bushels in 2007/08. The market is monitoring grain shipments from the Black Sea region after an escalation in Russian missile strikes on Ukraine. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean and soymeal futures on Wednesday and net sellers of corn and wheat, traders said. They were net even in soyoil futures. Prices at 1034 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat 887,25 5,00 0,57 CBOT corn 692,00 -1,00 -0,14 CBOT soy 1390,50 -5,50 -0,39 Paris wheat 352,25 -1,00 -0,28 Paris maize 339,50 -0,75 -0,22 Paris rapeseed 630,50 -2,50 -0,39 WTI crude oil 87,40 0,13 0,15 Euro/dlr 0,9727 0,00 0,24 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Subhranshu Sahu and Maju Samuel)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat rallies as Russia threatens to quit Black Sea grains deal
(Rewrites throughout, adds quote, updates prices, changes byline, changes dateline from SINGAPORE/PARIS) U.S. wheat futures rebounded on Thursday from two days of declines on concerns that a Black Sea export corridor deal may not be renewed next month, which could again disrupt grain shipments from war-torn Ukraine. Corn and soybeans...
Agriculture Online
Argentina grains exchange cuts forecast for 2022/23 wheat harvest
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat harvest for the 2022/2023 season is estimated at 16.5 million tonnes, down from a prior forecast of 17.5 million tonnes, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday. Argentina is a major world wheat exporter, along with other grains and beef. (Reporting...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago prices ease ahead of USDA crop forecasts
* Traders await USDA October supply/demand report * U.S. soybean harvest progress ahead of expectations * Large Russian wheat supplies temper war worries (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybean futures edged lower on Wednesday as traders assessed Midwest harvest progress while awaiting widely followed U.S. government crop forecasts. Prices were easing after gains at the start of the week, partly fuelled by fears over escalation in the war between major grain exporters Russia and Ukraine. Grain markets are focusing on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report due at 1600 GMT for an update on the U.S. harvest and global supplies that have been strained by adverse weather and the war in Ukraine. Analysts are on average expecting the USDA to trim its U.S. corn yield estimate and nudge up its soybean yield outlook, although traders are also increasingly looking ahead to the next South American crops. "The Northern Hemisphere harvest will not eliminate the global feed supply deficit. Southern Hemisphere weather will be key for relieving prices," Rabobank analysts said in a note. The U.S. corn harvest was 31% complete, as of Sunday, the USDA said in a weekly report issued on Tuesday, behind the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll of 34%. The soybean harvest was 44% complete, above an average analyst estimate of 41%. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.05% at $13.75-1/2 a bushel by 1102 GMT. CBOT corn edged down 0.11% to 6.92-1/4 a bushel, while wheat gave up 0.8% to $8.94 a bushel. Wheat and corn had touched a three-month high on Monday, while soybeans reached a 10-day top. Worries over war disruption to Black Sea supplies were tempered by expectations among some traders that a U.N.-backed shipping corridor for Ukrainian grain would be maintained and also by Russia's comments that it could abolish an export quota for the second half of the season. Talk that Russian wheat may be used to fill a large part of a purchase by Algeria, estimated by traders at around 500,000 tonnes, also curbed wheat futures. Prices at 1102 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 894.00 -7.00 -0.78 770.75 15.99 CBOT corn 692.25 -0.75 -0.11 593.25 16.69 CBOT soy 1375.50 -0.75 -0.05 1339.25 2.71 Paris wheat 354.25 -1.75 -0.49 276.75 28.00 Paris maize 340.25 -0.50 -0.15 226.00 50.55 Paris rape 632.25 2.00 0.32 754.00 -16.15 WTI crude oil 89.52 0.17 0.19 75.21 19.03 Euro/dlr 0.97 0.00 0.12 1.1368 -14.54 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Uttaresh.V and Shailesh Kuber)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat eases on hopes for Black Sea corridor talks
* Chicago near flat after Thursday rally on corridor worries * Market eyes UN, Turkey talks with Moscow * Corn ticks down, soybeans firm (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat eased on Friday on hopes of progress in negotiations to maintain a Black Sea grain corridor after the previous day's warning by Moscow that it could quit the deal. Corn eased while soybeans edged higher as investors also wrestled with macroeconomic uncertainty after a higher than expected U.S. inflation reading. The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.8% at $8.85 a bushel by 0938 GMT. Wheat had rebounded on Thursday from two days of declines after Russia's Geneva U.N. ambassador told Reuters that Moscow could reject renewal of the corridor deal next month unless its demands are addressed. However, there were hopes of progress in negotiations after a meeting on Thursday between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan and as U.N. officials continued consultations over the deal, which has allowed wartime grain exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports. CBOT corn ticked down 0.4% to $6.95 a bushel while soybeans edged up 0.2% to $13.98-3/4 a bushel. A rise in the dollar, meanwhile, weighed on U.S. grain markets. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat, corn, soybean and soyoil futures on Thursday and net even in soymeal futures, traders said. Prices at 0928 GMT Last Change Pct End 2021 Ytd Pct Move Move CBOT wheat 885.00 -7.25 -0.81 770.75 14.82 CBOT corn 695.00 -2.75 -0.39 593.25 17.15 CBOT soy 1398.75 3.00 0.21 1339.25 4.44 Paris wheat 353.00 -3.25 -0.91 276.75 27.55 Paris maize 340.00 -1.25 -0.37 226.00 50.44 Paris rape 633.00 -0.75 -0.12 754.00 -16.05 WTI crude oil 88.64 -0.47 -0.53 75.21 17.86 Euro/dlr 0.97 0.00 -0.44 1.1368 -14.41 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and David Goodman)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans ease from 2-week high; U.S. harvest outlook caps decline
SINGAPORE, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans edged lower on Thursday, as the market retreated from previous session's two-week top after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) unexpectedly reduced its harvest forecast. Corn prices were largely flat, while wheat gained ground on concerns over supplies. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans end mixed as grains, outside markets rally
CHICAGO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean ended narrowly mixed on Thursday as early session losses were pared by rising wheat and corn futures and rallying energy and equities markets. * Expectations for continued stiff competition for U.S. soybeans in global markets from South American suppliers limited the market's advance. * The benchmark CBOT November soybean futures contract settled down 1/4 cent at $13.95-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal settled down $3.30 at $411.00 a ton and CBOT December soyoil gained 0.84 cent to 66.43 cents per lb. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is due to release weekly export sales data on Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters expect net soybean sales between 600,000 and 1,400,000 tonnes. * Private exporters reported the sale of 264,000 tonnes of soybeans to China and 242,000 tonnes to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Oct 19-25
MOSCOW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Oct 19-25 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Oct 19-25 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,934.3 2,479.9 2,410.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.3 279.8 278.2 Oct 12-18 - tax, roubles/tonne 1,926.8 1,632.0 3,114.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 307.7 280.9 317.6 Oct 5-11 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,119.0 1,849.8 3,295.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.1 282.3 317.6 Sept 28-Oct 4 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,476.6 2,152.6 3,659.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.2 281.8 317.6 Sept 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,668.3 2,353.9 3,696.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.9 285.8 317.6 Sept 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,962.9 2,717.7 3,784.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 316.8 292.5 317.6 Sept 7-13 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,368.9 2,699.2 3,663.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 329.3 294.7 317.6 Aug 31-Sept 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,053.8 2,729.3 3,569.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 348.0 297.5 317.6 Aug 24-30 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,794.7 3,092.1 3,852.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 358.1 299.8 317.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by Louise Heavens)
Agriculture Online
ASIA RICE-Thai rates slip on weaker baht, demand; Vietnam prices steady
Thai prices ease to $410-$420 per tonne from $415-$425. Prices may edge higher over next weeks - Vietnam trader. Oct 13 (Reuters) - Thailand rice export prices slipped to a more than two-month low this week due to a weaker baht and softer demand, while rates in Vietnam held steady near multi-month highs on supply concerns.
Agriculture Online
Ukrainian expects US, Germany to deliver anti-aircraft systems this month
KYIV, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine expects the United States and Germany to deliver sophisticated anti-aircraft systems to Kyiv this month to help it counter attacks by Russian missiles and kamikaze drones, Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Friday. "There is a U.S. decision to supply us with a very...
Agriculture Online
Putin: Ukraine grain deal corridors should be closed if used for "acts of terror"
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that humanitarian corridors for Ukrainian grain should be closed if it emerged that they were being used for what he called "acts of terror". Russia has been increasingly critical in recent months of a Turkish-brokered deal that it signed...
Comments / 0