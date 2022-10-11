ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Daily News

Brooklyn man kills girlfriend then jumps to his death from couple’s apartment building, NYPD says

A Brooklyn man with a history of domestic abuse knifed his girlfriend to death during an argument in the couple’s Sunset Park apartment early Friday, then leapt to his death, police said. Dela Mateo, 61, was found fatally stabbed inside the fourth-floor unit that she shared with long-time companion Felix Santiago, 52, after neighbors called police to the building about 2:20 a.m. because of the ...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

2 NYPD Officers Struck by Car While Chasing Shoplifting Suspect from Target: Police

Two NYPD officers were hurt after they were hit by a car in Manhattan while chasing a shoplifting suspect from a store, police said. The incident occurred just after 7 p.m. at a Target on West 22th Street in Marble Hill, according to police. Officers responded to reports of a shoplifter and were chasing the suspect out of the store, when all three were struck by a passing vehicle.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

13-year-old boy dies in Long Island hit-and-run

CORAM, N.Y. -- A grief-stricken Long Island family is pleading for help after two children were the victims of a hit-and-run driver. One did not survive. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday, the siblings were walking on a bicycle path in Coram because there are no sidewalks. "He's my hero," said Desari Mack. Her son, 13-year-old Tyler Phillips, was left for dead at the side the road by a driver who fled the scene. "He has no brain function. He's gone," she said. Tyler's organs are being donated. He was a middle school student in the William Floyd School District, which posted word of the...
CORAM, NY
PIX11

Woman, 79, hit and killed by MTA bus in Brooklyn: NYPD

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An MTA bus hit and killed a 79-year-old woman in Brooklyn Thursday evening, police said. Loraine Hector was hit by a B6 bus in Flatbush at Glenwood Road and Flatbush Avenue around 6:20 p.m., according to the NYPD. Hector, who lived a short distance from the intersection, was pronounced dead at […]
BROOKLYN, NY
boropark24.com

Person Found Shot Inside Parked School Bus

A person was found with gunshot wounds suffering critical injuries inside a parked school bus on McDonald Avenue on Thursday morning. NYPD arrived to the scene on McDonald Avenue and Avenue C at around 11:15 and found one victim with critical injuries inside the bus. The victim, a male in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Teen Girl Visiting NYC Gets Punched in Face Near Times Square in Random Attack: Police

A teenage girl visiting the city from California was punched in the face in an unprovoked and random attack on a street corner near Times Square, police said. The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 5 at the corner of Eighth Avenue and West 40th Street in midtown Manhattan, according to police. A man went up to the 17-year-old and allegedly punched her in the nose with a clenched fist.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Caught on video: Robbery suspect traps woman inside subway turnstile

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a robbery suspect caught on video trapping a woman inside a subway turnstile. It happened shortly before midnight Tuesday at the 63rd Drive-Rego Park station.Surveillance video shows the 26-year-old woman entering the turnstile when the man comes up from behind and pulls it in the opposite direction to get in with her. The victim tries to fight back, as the suspect forces himself on her. The struggle went on for more than a minute before police said he grabbed her wallet from her hand and fled out of the station. "That's horrible, because I always take...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Gunman Robs East Flatbush Bodega in Broad Daylight

A gunman held up a Brooklyn store worker at gunpoint in broad daylight, after first pretending to make a purchase, video released by police shows. The robbery happened 1 p.m. on Sept. 23 at the Royal Cloudz Convenience store on Church Ave. near E. 28th St. in East Flatbush, police […] Click here to view original web page at news.yahoo.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
norwoodnews.org

East Bronx: Armed Robbery of 15-Year-Old at Gun Hill Road Subway Station

A 15-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint at Gun Hill Road subway station, serving the number 5 subway line in the East Bronx. Officers from the 49th Precinct are asking for the public’s help locating three people seen in the attached photos who are sought for questioning in connection to the incident which occurred in the Laconia section of The Bronx, northwest of Pelham Gardens.
BRONX, NY

