Brooklyn man kills girlfriend then jumps to his death from couple’s apartment building, NYPD says
A Brooklyn man with a history of domestic abuse knifed his girlfriend to death during an argument in the couple’s Sunset Park apartment early Friday, then leapt to his death, police said. Dela Mateo, 61, was found fatally stabbed inside the fourth-floor unit that she shared with long-time companion Felix Santiago, 52, after neighbors called police to the building about 2:20 a.m. because of the ...
Driver arrested after hitting 2 NYPD officers and civilian at Bronx mall
A man hit two uniformed NYPD officers and a civilian while driving near a mall in the Bronx on Thursday, according to police. The driver slammed into the pedestrians at The Shops at Marble Hill around 7:15 p.m., authorities said.
Boy, 15, stabbed in stomach by teen rival outside Bronx high school
A 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the stomach, allegedly by a fellow student, during a brawl outside a Bronx high school Thursday morning.
2 NYPD Officers Struck by Car While Chasing Shoplifting Suspect from Target: Police
Two NYPD officers were hurt after they were hit by a car in Manhattan while chasing a shoplifting suspect from a store, police said. The incident occurred just after 7 p.m. at a Target on West 22th Street in Marble Hill, according to police. Officers responded to reports of a shoplifter and were chasing the suspect out of the store, when all three were struck by a passing vehicle.
Suspect Charged in Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed NYC Grandma, Badly Injured Grandson
A suspect has been charged with murder after his out-of-control rampage in Brooklyn left a grandmother dead and her young grandson fighting for his life with a frightening brain injury, the district attorney announced. Tyler Green, 22, was charged in a 35-count indictment Thursday, Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez said in...
Police: Woman abducted in Brentwood, rescued in Brooklyn; suspect arrested
Suffolk police, in conjunction with the NYPD, arrested a man for abducting a woman while she was walking in Brentwood Wednesday night, police say.
Police arrest Manhattan man 1 year after fatal Brooklyn shooting
The NYPD arrested a 20-year-old East Harlem man on Friday for a shooting that took place just over a year ago in Brooklyn. Police accused Jessie Medina of shooting 21-year-old Jorge Sanango in the chest in the lobby of an apartment building.
NYPD officers recovering after being hit by a car in the Bronx
It happened Thursday night in Marble Hill.
13-year-old boy dies in Long Island hit-and-run
CORAM, N.Y. -- A grief-stricken Long Island family is pleading for help after two children were the victims of a hit-and-run driver. One did not survive. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday, the siblings were walking on a bicycle path in Coram because there are no sidewalks. "He's my hero," said Desari Mack. Her son, 13-year-old Tyler Phillips, was left for dead at the side the road by a driver who fled the scene. "He has no brain function. He's gone," she said. Tyler's organs are being donated. He was a middle school student in the William Floyd School District, which posted word of the...
Woman, 79, hit and killed by MTA bus in Brooklyn: NYPD
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An MTA bus hit and killed a 79-year-old woman in Brooklyn Thursday evening, police said. Loraine Hector was hit by a B6 bus in Flatbush at Glenwood Road and Flatbush Avenue around 6:20 p.m., according to the NYPD. Hector, who lived a short distance from the intersection, was pronounced dead at […]
Person Found Shot Inside Parked School Bus
A person was found with gunshot wounds suffering critical injuries inside a parked school bus on McDonald Avenue on Thursday morning. NYPD arrived to the scene on McDonald Avenue and Avenue C at around 11:15 and found one victim with critical injuries inside the bus. The victim, a male in...
School employee fatally shot in head near Brooklyn's P.S. 203; one suspect arrested
A school employee was shot in the head near the P.S. 203 Floyd Bennett School on Tuesday.
1 person killed, 2 others injured in drive-by shooting in the Bronx, police say
A drive-by shooting in Concourse Village on Saturday night killed one man and sent two others to the hospital.
Teen Girl Visiting NYC Gets Punched in Face Near Times Square in Random Attack: Police
A teenage girl visiting the city from California was punched in the face in an unprovoked and random attack on a street corner near Times Square, police said. The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 5 at the corner of Eighth Avenue and West 40th Street in midtown Manhattan, according to police. A man went up to the 17-year-old and allegedly punched her in the nose with a clenched fist.
Caught on video: Robbery suspect traps woman inside subway turnstile
NEW YORK - Police are searching for a robbery suspect caught on video trapping a woman inside a subway turnstile. It happened shortly before midnight Tuesday at the 63rd Drive-Rego Park station.Surveillance video shows the 26-year-old woman entering the turnstile when the man comes up from behind and pulls it in the opposite direction to get in with her. The victim tries to fight back, as the suspect forces himself on her. The struggle went on for more than a minute before police said he grabbed her wallet from her hand and fled out of the station. "That's horrible, because I always take...
2 reputed gang members charged in fatal Bronx drive-by shooting
Justis Colon and Ariel Martinez are members of the 670 gang and were attacking rival gang members that day, investigators say.
Gunman Robs East Flatbush Bodega in Broad Daylight
A gunman held up a Brooklyn store worker at gunpoint in broad daylight, after first pretending to make a purchase, video released by police shows. The robbery happened 1 p.m. on Sept. 23 at the Royal Cloudz Convenience store on Church Ave. near E. 28th St. in East Flatbush, police […] Click here to view original web page at news.yahoo.com.
East Bronx: Armed Robbery of 15-Year-Old at Gun Hill Road Subway Station
A 15-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint at Gun Hill Road subway station, serving the number 5 subway line in the East Bronx. Officers from the 49th Precinct are asking for the public’s help locating three people seen in the attached photos who are sought for questioning in connection to the incident which occurred in the Laconia section of The Bronx, northwest of Pelham Gardens.
Man pushes ex-girlfriend onto tracks at Brooklyn subway station, attacks officers during arrest: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man allegedly shoved his ex-girlfriend onto the tracks at a Brooklyn subway station and assaulted officers later on Tuesday night, police said. Jabari Woodson, 30, was accused of attacking and robbing the woman at the Bay Parkway and 66th Street N train station, officials said. He allegedly attacked and injured […]
VIDEO: Man with expandable baton enters women's sidewalk melee in Queens
Chaotic video released Friday shows a man attacking a woman with an expandable baton as she fights with another woman on a Queens sidewalk.
