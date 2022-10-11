Read full article on original website
Paolo Espino’s near-record innings total without a win for NatsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel MavenFairfax County, VA
Nationals might non-tender ex-Yankees slugger, report says
Luke Voit could be packing his bags. Again. The former New York Yankees first baseman ended the 2022 season with the Nationals, following the trade deadline deal which shipped him to Washington as part of the Juan Soto swap with the San Diego Padres. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
Why Yankees yanked Aaron Judge out of leadoff spot
NEW YORK — Aaron Boone slept on it and decided he wanted to push the struggling Aaron Judge out of the Yankees’ leadoff spot for Game 3 of the American League Division Series. “Just kind of woke up on it,” Boone said before Saturday night’s game. “Like, ‘Let...
MLB home run records in postseason, World Series history
Defense may win championships, but home runs can win a World Series. Following a regular season in which Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols made home run history, more players have a chance to etch their names into baseball lore with homers in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Whether it was a...
MLB・
Yankees’ Aaron Boone ripped by YES analysts for leaving Oswaldo Cabrera in LF in fateful 9th inning
If there’s not an old joke, there should be: YES is full of yes men, and after Yankees’ losses, the postgame panel usually spends its time rationalizing the pinstriped failures. Sharp-edged criticism is rare. But in the postseason, with YES play-by-play announcer Michael Kay — benched because of the national telecasts — now at the studio table, the commentary is different.
Yankees vs. Guardians ALDS Game 3 lineups | Slumping Aaron Judge out of leadoff spot; Kyle Higashioka in (10/15/22)
CLEVELAND — The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will play Game 3 of their best-of-five American League Division Series on Saturday night at Progressive Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:37 p.m. TBS will televise the game. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The pitching matchup...
Yankees’ Aaron Hicks ‘not happy’ riding pine, waiting for chance to do something
NEW YORK — Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks didn’t have to look at Friday’s Game 2 ALDS lineup card. He knew he’d be back on the bench again with Harrison Bader in center and rookie Oswaldo Cabrera manning left. He was right. Hicks sat out all 10...
Yardbarker
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Homers After Missed Call By Home Plate Umpire
Giancarlo Stanton threw his hands up at home plate and the Yankee Stadium crowd groaned. Home plate umpire Jeremie Rehak had called a 3-1 cutter from Guardians right-hander Shane Bieber a strike, a pitch that crossed home plate inches below the zone. In retrospect, Bieber probably wishes Rehak had called...
MLB・
Commanders owner Daniel Snyder pushed for Carson Wentz trade despite agreement to not run franchise
Daniel Snyder’s tenure as the owner of the Washington Commanders hasn’t been positive in the slightest. In addition to the toxic workplace environment he has contributed to, he is refusing to uphold agreements regarding his role with the team. Moments where he has leveraged of power include the team’s offseason trade for Carson Wentz.
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Responds to 'Dan's Dirt'; Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Rants
Follow along with Commander Country as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL
Washington Commanders Fans Send Clear Message To Team's Front Office
The Washington Commanders are squaring off with the Chicago Bears tonight on Thursday Night Football. Despite the game being played in Chicago, fans of the 1-4 Commanders continue to show up to games - although not exactly in the way you might expect. "#WashingtonCommanders fans pull up to to ...
NBC Sports
Ron Rivera: We’ll know when Chase Young can return to practice after his next doctor’s visit
Commanders edge rusher Chase Young may be nearing a return to play. During his Friday press conference, Washington head coach Ron Rivera gave an update that made it seem like Young’s return from a torn ACL could be coming sooner than later. “I know he still has to see...
