Washington, DC

Nationals might non-tender ex-Yankees slugger, report says

Luke Voit could be packing his bags. Again. The former New York Yankees first baseman ended the 2022 season with the Nationals, following the trade deadline deal which shipped him to Washington as part of the Juan Soto swap with the San Diego Padres. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
Why Yankees yanked Aaron Judge out of leadoff spot

NEW YORK — Aaron Boone slept on it and decided he wanted to push the struggling Aaron Judge out of the Yankees’ leadoff spot for Game 3 of the American League Division Series. “Just kind of woke up on it,” Boone said before Saturday night’s game. “Like, ‘Let...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone ripped by YES analysts for leaving Oswaldo Cabrera in LF in fateful 9th inning

If there’s not an old joke, there should be: YES is full of yes men, and after Yankees’ losses, the postgame panel usually spends its time rationalizing the pinstriped failures. Sharp-edged criticism is rare. But in the postseason, with YES play-by-play announcer Michael Kay — benched because of the national telecasts — now at the studio table, the commentary is different.
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Homers After Missed Call By Home Plate Umpire

Giancarlo Stanton threw his hands up at home plate and the Yankee Stadium crowd groaned. Home plate umpire Jeremie Rehak had called a 3-1 cutter from Guardians right-hander Shane Bieber a strike, a pitch that crossed home plate inches below the zone. In retrospect, Bieber probably wishes Rehak had called...
