ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Most U.S. Voters Want Products Free of Harmful Chemicals: Poll

By Sydney Murphy
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AtEkZ_0iUMdh8z00

TUESDAY, Oct. 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Do the majority of Americans want government to make sure the products they buy are free of harmful chemicals ?

Yes, a new survey shows, and they are even willing to pay more to get that assurance of safety.

“At a time when most issues are politically polarized, the issue of keeping people safe from harmful chemicals finds widespread agreement among Democrats, Republicans and Independent voters,” said Celinda Lake, president of Lake Research Partners, which conducted the poll. The Program on Reproductive Health and the Environment (PRHE) at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), commissioned the survey.

More than 90% of those polled wanted the U.S. government to require products to be screened for harmful chemicals and proven safe before market approval. The survey, conducted between May 25 and June 5, gathered 1,200 responses from registered American voters.

The survey found:

92% of voters agreed, and 63% of voters strongly agreed, that the U.S. government should make companies prove that their products are safe before selling them.93% of voters agreed, and 62% strongly agreed, that companies should do a better job of getting rid of harmful chemicals from consumer products.88% of voters agreed that companies should do a better job of taking plastics out of consumer products and reducing their use of plastic packaging.76% of the Americans who took the survey said they were worried about how chemicals and plastics contribute to climate change.54% of those polled said that chemical regulations are not strong enough, while 21% said they are about right and 10% said they are too strong.The Toxic Substances Control Act makes it easier to limit or ban harmful chemicals to better protect vulnerable people like pregnant women, children and people who live near factories that are polluting the surrounding area: 89% of voters supported the act, and 56% of them strongly supported it.93% of voters agreed, and 57% strongly agreed, that it is important to get rid of harmful chemicals where people live, work and go to school, even if it makes some products more expensive. A similar number agreed that it is important for companies to keep harmful chemicals out of everyday products, even if it increases the cost of the products.Voters were worried about all of the chemicals asked about in the survey, but they were most concerned about chemicals that they ate, drank or breathed in. Still, they did not know how the system for regulating chemicals works.About half of people (49%) said that the chemicals in food and consumer goods have been tested to make sure they are safe, which is not true.

“People assume that what they buy is safe, and that almost always isn’t the case,” said Tracey Woodruff, a professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences who directs the PRHE at UCSF. “The good news is this survey reveals overwhelming support for the government to do a better job of protecting people from harmful chemicals.”

More information

The Environmental Working Group has more about chemicals in consumer products .

SOURCE: University of California, San Francisco, news release, Oct. 11, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Find a Way to Break Polyethylene Plastics To Create High-Value Feed Stocks That Can Reduce Usage of Fossil Fuels

Polyethylene plastics, which include single-use bags and general-purpose bottles, are indestructible forever. This also makes them difficult to recycle. However, chemists have discovered a mechanism to degrade the polymer (a chain of around a thousand ethylene molecules) into three-carbon propylene molecules, which are in great demand for the production of another plastic, polypropylene.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemicals#San Francisco#Consumer Products#Independent Voters#Plastic Packaging#Healthday#Americans#Democrats#Republicans#Lake Research Partners#Reproductive Health
The Hill

DOE takes step to advance Defense Production Act use for clean energy

The Biden administration is taking another step toward advancing the use of the Defense Production Act to bolster clean energy. In June, President Biden authorized the Energy Department to invoke the Defense Production Act to speed up the production of solar, electric grid, heat pump and other technologies. Now, the...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Democrats face a green energy fiasco

Trust in the federal government is low for many reasons: Incompetence, allegations of insider trading, destruction of scarce capital, and blatant overpromising and underdelivering all help to explain why voters are disillusioned. Still, the big promises of the Inflation Reduction Act are just one more example of the Democratic Party's...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

‘No plans’ to change classification of cannabis, says No 10

Liz Truss has “no plans” to classify cannabis as a Class A drug, Downing Street said after it emerged Home Secretary Suella Braverman was open to the idea.The Home Secretary believes cannabis has been “effectively” legalised as it has not been “policed properly” and is “receptive” to calls for the drug to be upgraded from Class B to Class A, according to a source close to her.But No 10 said there were no plans to change the law and the Government was focused on “cracking down on illegal drugs”.The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “There’s no plans to change the...
HEALTH
The Herald News

Affordable Cities With the Most 6-Figure Jobs

Photo Credit: Maridav / Shutterstock Over the last two years, U.S. workers have contended with one of the most unusual economic environments in memory. On one hand, persistent tightness in the labor market has provided greater opportunity and wage growth for many workers. The unemployment rate today sits at just 3.7%, but the economy nonetheless continues to add hundreds of thousands of jobs each month. In efforts to recruit and retain workers in this environment, many employers have been boosting wages, especially for lower-earning workers. But the highest levels of inflation in decades have eaten into workers’ gains. Year-over-year increases in the Consumer Price Index have topped 5% for every month since May 2021, peaking at 9.1% in June 2022. And many of the categories where costs have risen fastest are necessities that take up a large portion of household budgets, like shelter and groceries.
BUSINESS
New Jersey Monitor

PR work for ‘Big Oil’ helped stymie climate action, U.S. House Democrats say

WASHINGTON – Public relations firms aligned with oil and gas companies have tested the limits of their industry ethics and caused major slowdowns to federal climate change policy, Democrats on a U.S. House panel said at a Wednesday hearing. The firms’ conduct went beyond the bounds of ethical public relations work, Democrats on the House […] The post PR work for ‘Big Oil’ helped stymie climate action, U.S. House Democrats say appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Herald News

Measuring Up: Scientists Spot Genes Linked to Height

THURSDAY, Oct. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The answer to how tall a child will be is typically an estimate based on an average of the parents’ heights. But an Australian study that included more than 5 million people has found that more than 12,000 genetic variants influence height. “Eighty percent of height differences between people are determined by genetic factors,” said researcher Loic Yengo of the University of Queensland...
SCIENCE
The Herald News

Biden uses Antiquities Act to establish new national monument in Colorado

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden signed a proclamation on Wednesday that establishes Colorado’s Camp Hale as a national monument. The Camp Hale – Continental Divide National Monument marks Biden’s first use of the U.S. Antiquities Act to establish a new national monument. Camp Hale was a training facility for the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division during World War II, and the division’s veterans played an influential role in establishing the state’s ski industry. ...
COLORADO STATE
The Herald News

Lifetime of Stress Tied to Big Rise in Cancer Risk

THURSDAY, Oct. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Over time, men and women under chronic stress face a significantly higher risk that they will die as a result of cancer, a new study warns. The finding comes from an analysis of more than three decades of U.S. data from a federal health and nutrition survey. After adjusting for a number of influential factors — including race, gender and prior medical history...
CANCER
born2invest.com

Over 7,000 Direct Jobs Generated by the Cannabis Sector in Colombia

The cannabis industry generates around 7 thousand formal and direct jobs in the country, of which between 15 and 20% are in Valle del Cauca. For this and other impacts, the Governor’s Office of Valle del Cauca, in its commitment to strengthening this industry, will hold the I National Cannabis and Hemp Summit 2022 on November 10th and 11th.
ECONOMY
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy