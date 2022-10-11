Read full article on original website
wqcs.org
City of Fort Pierce Completes Temporary Parking Lot
Fort Pierce - Friday October 14, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce has announced that it has completed the expansion of the temporary parking area located on Indian River Drive between Avenue D and Backus Avenue. The Public Works Department finished construction this past week and the improved temporary parking...
veronews.com
Investigation continues after man’s death following house fire
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Deputies and state fire officials continue to investigate the circumstances around the death of a man found with a gunshot wound in his home after reporting a fire. “We found a man in the home with what appeared to be a gunshot wound,” Indian River...
cw34.com
Off-duty detective injured in accidental shooting in Okeechobee
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — An off-duty detective with the Okeechobee Police Department suffered a gunshot wound to his hip in what investigators with the sheriff's office are calling an accidental shooting. The shooting happened Wednesday night. Police did not say where the shooting took place, other than within the...
Heavy rains flood streets in Tequesta, Jupiter
Heavy downpours caused flooding in northern Palm Beach County. Officials in Tequesta and Jupiter said drivers should avoid multiple intersections.
cw34.com
Fort Pierce sees high demand for utility assistance program
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WPEC) — Fort Pierce residents are struggling to pay bills after a utility assistance program offered by the City of Fort Pierce closed for the second time within minutes of opening. Fort Pierce Resident Tamara Jean came into Incubate Neighborhood Center Thursday looking for help with...
cw34.com
Construction business owner arrested for fraud in Vero Beach
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The owner of a construction business in Vero Beach has been arrested for fraud, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say they arrested Dillon Slater, 30, owner of Slater Construction LLC., for defrauding nearly $400,000 from at least 4 victims.
travelawaits.com
Florida’s New High-Speed Train Will Test 110 Mph Speeds This Month — Here’s Where It’s Happening
Florida’s new high-speed train will begin speed testing this month ahead of opening to Orlando in 2023. Brightline will test trains at maximum speeds of 110 miles-per-hour the week of October 17, 2022. People in Martin and St. Lucie counties should be alert to follow the law around active railroad tracks and railroad crossings.
wqcs.org
SFWMD: Boaters Urged to Use Caution Near the S-69 Weir in Okeechobee County
South Florida - Wednesday October 12, 2022: The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is urging boaters to use extreme caution near the S-69 weir (pictured) in Kissimmee River in Okeechobee County. All recreators are advised to remain at least 1,500 feet away from the S-69 weir at all times.
veronews.com
County looking at spot for dog beach
32963 dogs – who currently have no place for an unleashed midday romp on island beaches – may soon get their own place in the sun. County Commission Chairman Peter O’Bryan raised the possibility of establishing an off-leash, dog-friendly beach park – at either Seagrape Trail or Turtle Trail – last week and the commission voted 4-1 to instruct County Administrator Jason Brown to explore options and offer recommendations.
Student arrested after bringing loaded gun to school, sheriff's office says
St. Lucie County deputies on Wednesday arrested a 17-year-old student after authorities said he brought a loaded gun to Fort Pierce Westwood Academy.
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian man charged with trafficking fentanyl
During a search, a 43-year-old man was charged with trafficking fentanyl after deputies discovered several individually packaged baggies in his possession. The man was later identified as Jonathan Richard Hadaway of Sebastian. On Monday at approximately 5:00 p.m., a Cumberland Farms store in Micco called the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office...
Dozens of Vero Beach residents could be forced to move
Dozens of families in a mobile home community in Vero Beach could be forced to move out starting as soon as January.
mynews13.com
Mims restaurant still flooded after Ian
A Brevard County restaurant remains flooded nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian dumped several feet of water on the area. Loughman Lakeside Restaurant and Bar in Mims is flooded under several feet of water. It's been a community staple for years. Owner Jason Reichman is worried about the future. The...
Man throws drugs out car window, crashes car while evading Florida police
A Florida man was arrested for throwing methamphetamine from a car while being chased by the undercover detectives he tried to sell the methamphetamine to.
fox35orlando.com
16-year-old boy shot in 'targeted attack' in Brevard County
MIMS, Fla. - Deputies said a 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot Monday night in Mims. According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, at 9 p.m., the boy was with two other teenagers when two suspects approached them and began shooting. The teen was shot as he was running away.
veronews.com
Battle is brewing over big homes, small lots
On one side of the fence is Al Benkert, a longtime Central Beach resident who lives in a 44-year-old, one-story, 2,200-square-foot home on the Silver Shores waterfront. On the other side is Drew Bottalico, who grew up in Vero Beach and now, along with his wife, is building what he describes as their “forever home” – a two-story, 3,000-square foot, Bermuda-style house.
treasurecoast.com
FORT PIERCE POLICE: CAN YOU IDENTIFY THIS SUBJECT?
FORT PIERCE POLICE: CAN YOU IDENTIFY THIS SUBJECT?. The Fort Pierce Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the pictured subject regarding a shooting incident that occurred in the 200 block of N. 25th Street. If you have any information that could lead to the identification of the subject, please...
wqcs.org
FEMA Disaster Teams Will Go Door-to-Door in Okeechobee County Starting Thursday
Okeechobee County - Wednesday October 12, 2022: Okeechobee residents will see FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams throughout their residential neighborhoods beginning Thursday, October 13. The teams will be helping residents to apply for assistance. DSA team members will be asking about hurricane damage issues only and will not require...
More Fort Pierce utility assistance gone within minutes
After a two-month reprieve with no late fees or disconnects, Fort Pierce Utilities is warning customers to at least pay the minimum amount due on their electric bill to prevent being cut off.
veronews.com
Crime Blotter: Oct. 11
Mehki Phelipe Anderson, 18, of the 3900 block of 47th Street, Vero Beach; Status: Held on $195,000 bond; Charge(s): possession of a firearm by a delinquent, robbery with a deadly weapon, uttering forged or counterfeit bill, uttering forged instrument. Edward John Buberger, 57, of Fort Pierce; Status: Released Wednesday on...
