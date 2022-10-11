ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

PIX11

Woman, 79, hit and killed by MTA bus in Brooklyn: NYPD

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An MTA bus hit and killed a 79-year-old woman in Brooklyn Thursday evening, police said. Loraine Hector was hit by a B6 bus in Flatbush at Glenwood Road and Flatbush Avenue around 6:20 p.m., according to the NYPD. Hector, who lived a short distance from the intersection, was pronounced dead at […]
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

MTA Bus Fatally Strikes Elderly Woman in East Flatbush

An elderly woman died Thursday after she was struck by an MTA bus on a Brooklyn street, police said. The 79-year-old pedestrian was crossing Glenwood Road near Flatbush Ave. in East Flatbush mid-block around 6:20 p.m., according to cops. The MTA bus, heading north on Flatbush Ave., made a left...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man shot and killed outside Brooklyn deli: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man was fatally shot outside a deli in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon, police said. The 31-year-old victim was shot in the chest at Sutter Avenue and Junius Street in Brownsville around 1:50 p.m., according to the NYPD.  “I was inside the store. I was busy from my delivery and I just […]
BROOKLYN, NY
#Flatbush#Accident
Daily News

Wrong-way Brooklyn driver busted for DWI after passenger dies in crash, NYPD says

A drunk, wrong-way driver slammed into a guardrail on a Brooklyn highway early Friday, killing his passenger, cops said. The 23-year-old driver was taken into custody shortly after the 2:20 a.m. crash on a Bay Ridge ramp to the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway. Police said the driver was zipping up an exit ramp to the Brooklyn Queens Expressway by Fort Hamilton Parkway when he lost control of the ...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

2 NYPD Officers Struck by Car While Chasing Shoplifting Suspect from Target: Police

Two NYPD officers were hurt after they were hit by a car in Manhattan while chasing a shoplifting suspect from a store, police said. The incident occurred just after 7 p.m. at a Target on West 22th Street in Marble Hill, according to police. Officers responded to reports of a shoplifter and were chasing the suspect out of the store, when all three were struck by a passing vehicle.
MANHATTAN, NY
boropark24.com

Person Found Shot Inside Parked School Bus

A person was found with gunshot wounds suffering critical injuries inside a parked school bus on McDonald Avenue on Thursday morning. NYPD arrived to the scene on McDonald Avenue and Avenue C at around 11:15 and found one victim with critical injuries inside the bus. The victim, a male in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn man kills girlfriend then jumps to his death from couple's apartment building, NYPD says

A Brooklyn man with a history of domestic abuse knifed his girlfriend to death during an argument in the couple’s Sunset Park apartment early Friday, then leapt to his death, police said. Dela Mateo, 61, was found fatally stabbed inside the fourth-floor unit that she shared with long-time companion Felix Santiago, 52, after neighbors called police to the building about 2:20 a.m. because of the ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn bicyclist, 25, dies after falling in front of oncoming tractor-trailer: 'That was my baby,' mother cries

A 25-year-old bicyclist who had two infant children was killed early Wednesday when she fell in front of an oncoming tractor-trailer, police said. Kala Santiago was traveling east on Parkside Ave. in Flatbush when she lost control of her bike near Parade Place on the edge of Prospect Park around 7 a.m. as she headed to work, her devastated mother told the Daily News. “That was my baby. She was ...
BROOKLYN, NY

