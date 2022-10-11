Read full article on original website
Woman, 79, hit and killed by MTA bus in Brooklyn: NYPD
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An MTA bus hit and killed a 79-year-old woman in Brooklyn Thursday evening, police said. Loraine Hector was hit by a B6 bus in Flatbush at Glenwood Road and Flatbush Avenue around 6:20 p.m., according to the NYPD. Hector, who lived a short distance from the intersection, was pronounced dead at […]
bkreader.com
MTA Bus Fatally Strikes Elderly Woman in East Flatbush
An elderly woman died Thursday after she was struck by an MTA bus on a Brooklyn street, police said. The 79-year-old pedestrian was crossing Glenwood Road near Flatbush Ave. in East Flatbush mid-block around 6:20 p.m., according to cops. The MTA bus, heading north on Flatbush Ave., made a left...
79-year-old woman killed by bus while crossing Brooklyn street
A bus driver fatally struck a 79-year-old pedestrian while she was crossing the street on Thursday. The woman was crossing near the intersection of Glenwood Road and Flatbush Avenue, a busy intersection in Flatbush around 6:30 p.m. when she was hit.
1 person killed, 2 others injured in drive-by shooting in the Bronx, police say
A drive-by shooting in Concourse Village on Saturday night killed one man and sent two others to the hospital.
Man shot and killed outside Brooklyn deli: NYPD
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man was fatally shot outside a deli in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon, police said. The 31-year-old victim was shot in the chest at Sutter Avenue and Junius Street in Brownsville around 1:50 p.m., according to the NYPD. “I was inside the store. I was busy from my delivery and I just […]
NBC New York
Suspect Charged in Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed NYC Grandma, Badly Injured Grandson
A suspect has been charged with murder after his out-of-control rampage in Brooklyn left a grandmother dead and her young grandson fighting for his life with a frightening brain injury, the district attorney announced. Tyler Green, 22, was charged in a 35-count indictment Thursday, Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez said in...
Driver arrested after hitting 2 NYPD officers and civilian at Bronx mall
A man hit two uniformed NYPD officers and a civilian while driving near a mall in the Bronx on Thursday, according to police. The driver slammed into the pedestrians at The Shops at Marble Hill around 7:15 p.m., authorities said.
NYPD officers recovering after being hit by a car in the Bronx
It happened Thursday night in Marble Hill.
Wrong-way Brooklyn driver busted for DWI after passenger dies in crash, NYPD says
A drunk, wrong-way driver slammed into a guardrail on a Brooklyn highway early Friday, killing his passenger, cops said. The 23-year-old driver was taken into custody shortly after the 2:20 a.m. crash on a Bay Ridge ramp to the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway. Police said the driver was zipping up an exit ramp to the Brooklyn Queens Expressway by Fort Hamilton Parkway when he lost control of the ...
Suspect stabs man multiple times in Brooklyn basement during unprovoked attack
A 46-year-old man was stabbed during an unprovoked attack in the basement of a Brooklyn home Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
NBC New York
2 NYPD Officers Struck by Car While Chasing Shoplifting Suspect from Target: Police
Two NYPD officers were hurt after they were hit by a car in Manhattan while chasing a shoplifting suspect from a store, police said. The incident occurred just after 7 p.m. at a Target on West 22th Street in Marble Hill, according to police. Officers responded to reports of a shoplifter and were chasing the suspect out of the store, when all three were struck by a passing vehicle.
School employee fatally shot in head near Brooklyn's P.S. 203; one suspect arrested
A school employee was shot in the head near the P.S. 203 Floyd Bennett School on Tuesday.
boropark24.com
Person Found Shot Inside Parked School Bus
A person was found with gunshot wounds suffering critical injuries inside a parked school bus on McDonald Avenue on Thursday morning. NYPD arrived to the scene on McDonald Avenue and Avenue C at around 11:15 and found one victim with critical injuries inside the bus. The victim, a male in...
Man plunges from Brooklyn apartment where woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide
A woman was found slashed to death in an apartment, and a man was found dead after falling four stories, in an apparent murder-suicide in Brooklyn early Friday, police said.
Brooklyn man kills girlfriend then jumps to his death from couple’s apartment building, NYPD says
A Brooklyn man with a history of domestic abuse knifed his girlfriend to death during an argument in the couple’s Sunset Park apartment early Friday, then leapt to his death, police said. Dela Mateo, 61, was found fatally stabbed inside the fourth-floor unit that she shared with long-time companion Felix Santiago, 52, after neighbors called police to the building about 2:20 a.m. because of the ...
5 NYPD officers hurt in crash and struggle with suspect who fled from Long Island
NYPD officers boxed in the suspect on local streets, and the suspect's car collided with the police cruisers.
Teenage girl found fatally shot in apartment building in Brooklyn
Her family is struggling to understand how her life was so violently cut short -- just shy of her 18th birthday.
Brooklyn bicyclist, 25, dies after falling in front of oncoming tractor-trailer: ‘That was my baby,’ mother cries
A 25-year-old bicyclist who had two infant children was killed early Wednesday when she fell in front of an oncoming tractor-trailer, police said. Kala Santiago was traveling east on Parkside Ave. in Flatbush when she lost control of her bike near Parade Place on the edge of Prospect Park around 7 a.m. as she headed to work, her devastated mother told the Daily News. “That was my baby. She was ...
Knife-wielding woman busted for threatening NYC subway riders, police say
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) —- A Bronx woman was arrested Wednesday after allegedly threatening passengers with a knife aboard a subway train in Manhattan, police said Thursday. Caridad Wilkins, 48, was swinging the knife at riders on the northbound No. 4 train at the Union Square station around 9 p.m., according to the NYPD. Officers searched […]
Police arrest Manhattan man 1 year after fatal Brooklyn shooting
The NYPD arrested a 20-year-old East Harlem man on Friday for a shooting that took place just over a year ago in Brooklyn. Police accused Jessie Medina of shooting 21-year-old Jorge Sanango in the chest in the lobby of an apartment building.
