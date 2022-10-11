Read full article on original website
Related
Steelers Offensive Coordinator Has Blunt Reaction To Team's Awful Start
The 1-4 Pittsburgh Steelers are off to an absolutely brutal start in 2022 — particularly on the offensive side of the ball. The team has yet to score more than 20 points since their 23-20 Week 1 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Coming off a brutal 38-3 loss...
Buffalo Bills Sign a Wide Receiver on Tuesday
The Buffalo Bills will face their biggest challenge of the season so far and likely he biggest challenge of the 2022 regular season. The Bills will play at the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is 4:25. The Bills are hoping to get players back for this...
Yardbarker
The Steelers Offense Is So Deadly That Matt Canada Doesn’t Know How To Insert Calvin Austin
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense need a jolt, quite clearly. Rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett was able to provide that in Week 4, as he took over for Mitch Trubisky in the second half. The offense looked promising in the second half of that game despite the loss, but they followed that up with a three-point performance in Week 5.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Kenny Pickett Drawing Massive Respect from 2 of the NFL’s Top Players After Week 5 Loss
There is no doubt that Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett is one of the most fiery competitors in the NFL. That fact had been evident to Steelers fans, players, and coaches throughout the preseason, and Pickett’s first regular season appearance in Week 4 against the New York Jets. However, now players from other teams are starting to take notice. Among those players are Denver Broncos legend and current Buffalo Bills linebacker, Von Miller, and Bills star wide receiver, Stefon Diggs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ryan Clark is backtracking from his searing criticism of the Steelers
ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark is backtracking from searing criticism he levied against his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, after Diontae Johnson fired back.
Yardbarker
Jaguars at Colts Prediction from NFL.com
The Jacksonville Jaguars ambushed the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 this season. The Jaguars humbled the Colts 24-0, and then turned around and blew out the LA Chargers in Los Angeles the next week. The Colts bounced back from their loss to the Jaguars with wins over AFC West opposition...
Yardbarker
Steelers DL Cam Heyward Criticizes Recent Controversial ‘Roughing The Passer’ Calls In Week 5
First, Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman, Grady Jarrett was called for roughing the passer on Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, Tom Brady. Even NFL rules expert, Dean Blandino of Fox Sports wasn’t too happy with the call. Brady proceeded to try and trip Jarrett before eventually arguing to the refs for a call. He got it, much to the dismay of Falcons fans, coaches, and players.
Comments / 0