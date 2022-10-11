Read full article on original website
Winter Clothing Free Give-away
At the Bridge Community Center, 132 Benson Avenue SW, Willmar.
Coat giveaway Friday and Saturday in Willmar
(Willmar MN-) With the cold weather moving in, The Salvation Army of Willmar invites anyone in need of cold weather gear to come in today and tomorrow and pick up a coat, gloves, a hat, boots, and other protection against mother nature. The Salvation Army's Pam Dale says they will be distributing the clothing today from 3 to 8 p.m. and tomorrow from 10 to 2...
Man shot by Willmar police last December to be sentenced Wednesday
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man who was shot by police last December will be sentenced this morning. In August, 57-year-old August Lafeen pleaded guilty to 2 counts of terroristic threats and 2 counts of threats of violence, and 6 other counts were dismissed. The charges stemmed from a December 16th incident at a Willmar apartment in which he threatened his probation officer, then refused to drop a gun when confronted by police, and he was shot. The gun turned out to be a replica gun, and Lafeen later admitted he was trying to commit suicide by cop. He will be sentenced by Judge Melissa Listug at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Lowell Hollen
Lowell R. Hollen, age 82, of Brooten, MN, died unexpectedly on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Glacial Ridge Hospital in Glenwood. A public visitation celebrating Lowell's life will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 18th at the Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home in Brooten. A private family memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 19th, at the funeral home in Brooten. Inurnment in Fort Snelling National Cemetery will take place at a later date. Arrangements are with Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home of Brooten.
Pennock man hurt in beet truck rollover near Raymond
(Raymond MN-) A beet truck driver was hurt in a rollover north of Raymond Wednesday night. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says it happened around 9:36 p.m. on 75th Avenue SW near the Kandi-Chippewa County Road. A semi loaded with beets driven by 47-year-old Michael Weber of Pennock was eastbound on 75th Avenue when he left the road, hit a field approach and rolled the truck onto it's side. Weber was taken to CentraCare-Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.
Report on Spicer rape suspect's mental health examined
(Willmar MN-) A Champlin man accused of raping a Spicer hotel desk clerk had a court hearing Wednesday. 32-year-old Ashir Hassan Kimbrough is currently free on bail and appeared for a review hearing via remote TV. At the hearing a report on a Rule 20, or mental health evaluation, was distributed, and another review hearing was slated for November 14th. Kimbrough is charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and 2 counts of 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct for allegedly raping the clerk at The Hampton Inn in Spicer February 26th and firing a gun to scare her. He was later arrested at The Twin Cities Airport.
Roger Ulferts
Roger R. Ulferts, age 77, of Willmar, passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at his residence in Willmar. A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, at Unity Christian Reformed Church in Prinsburg. Interment will be at 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, at Holland Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, at Unity Christian Reformed Church and will continue for one hour prior to the service on Monday. Arrangements are with the Tri-County Funeral Home in Prinsburg. www.tricountyfuneral.com.
Adeline Groen
Adeline (Brouwer) Groen, age 96, of Renville, MN died on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at CentraCare – Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar, MN. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, October 18, at 11:00 a.m. at Emden Christian Reformed Church (512 Emerson Ave. NW) in Renville, MN. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church on Tuesday. Burial will be at the Emden Cemetery following the service. Memorials are preferred to Children of the Promise, Central Minnesota Christian School, and Emden Christian Reformed Church. Arrangements are by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service of Renville.
Special Weather Statement issued October 11 at 7:26PM CDT by NWS
..A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Meeker, south central Stearns and east central Kandiyohi Counties through 800 PM CDT... At 726 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Paynesville, or 18 miles northeast of Willmar, moving northeast at 35 mph.
JoAnne Freese
JoAnne June Freese, age 81, of Maynard, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Avera Care Center in Granite Falls. Funeral Service will be at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Clara City on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 3:00 PM. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at the Wing-Bain Funeral Home in Granite Falls. Prayer Service will be held at 5:30 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at the Bethany Reformed Cemetery in Clara City.
