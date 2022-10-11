(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man who was shot by police last December will be sentenced this morning. In August, 57-year-old August Lafeen pleaded guilty to 2 counts of terroristic threats and 2 counts of threats of violence, and 6 other counts were dismissed. The charges stemmed from a December 16th incident at a Willmar apartment in which he threatened his probation officer, then refused to drop a gun when confronted by police, and he was shot. The gun turned out to be a replica gun, and Lafeen later admitted he was trying to commit suicide by cop. He will be sentenced by Judge Melissa Listug at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

WILLMAR, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO