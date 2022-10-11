Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
Meteorologists predict a warmer and drier winter for New York City.Zoran BogdanovicNew York City, NY
Off-Duty Morris County Law Enforcement Officer Commended for Life-Saving InterventionMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
bkreader.com
The Salvation Army of Greater New York Offers High Quality, Free or Affordable Childcare to Local Families in Bushwick and Brownsville – Currently has Openings Available
Brooklyn is all about family — and children always come first. For our young students – and their working parents — nothing matters more than high-quality, affordable childcare. Study after study shows that early learning in the first months and years of life sets the groundwork for all future learning and development. Unfortunately, that level of childcare can be both difficult to find and virtually impossible to afford for many.
bkreader.com
Bed-Stuy Bar ‘Oddly Enough’ Workers File Union Application
Workers at a Bed-Stuy bar are saying “enough!”. Servers, bartenders, and kitchen employees of the queer bar Oddly Enough on Tompkins Avenue have filed for a union election with the National Labor Review Board. That means that the union, called […] Click here to view original web page at...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
State Task Force puts a stop to Brooklyn slumlords
A New York State Task Force reached an agreement with a notorious Brooklyn landlord for harassing tenants and engaging in unlawful practices in managing its buildings. Greenbrook Holdings, LLC and its owner Greg Fournier settled with the New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas and the Tenant Harassment Prevention Task Force for harassment of tenants in the 188 buildings it owns, which are located mostly here in Brooklyn.
New York City school cafeteria worker honored for decades of service
Valrie Baker was honored for her hard work and dedication to the kids that mean so much to her.
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg Announces Creation of the Office’s First Housing & Tenant Protection Unit
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the creation of the Office’s first-ever Housing & Tenant Protection Unit, which will target systemic criminal harassment of tenants and abuse of government programs by landlords and developers. Areas of focus will be harassment of rent-regulated tenants, deed fraud and defrauding of government subsidy programs by landlords and developers. This is the first time the Office will have a unit chief and cross-designated Assistant District Attorneys specifically assigned to housing matters.
These Are Top 10 Pizzerias In Westchester Area, According To Yelp Rankings
A ranking has detailed the best pizzerias in and around Westchester County. Yelp released a ranking in the top-rated pizzerias in the region based on the reviews the eateries received. According to the report, the following pizzerias were some of the highest rated in the area:. 1. Grigg Street Pizza.
NBC New York
Upper East Side Opens First Community Fridge with Free Food
A new, accessible community refrigerator opened Thursday morning on Manhattan's Upper East Side, a first-ever installation for the neighborhood hoping to combat food insecurity. The community fridge is located at NYCHA Holmes Towers campus on 1780 1st Avenue. The goal is to be open seven days a week around the...
‘I’d rather stay here.’ NJ commuters balk at proposal to charge $50 fee to enter Manhattan
Some New Jersey drivers say that they are frustrated with a new plan that could cost them more money to drive into New York City.
bkreader.com
Major Stormwater Resiliency Initiative to Take Place at The Green-Wood Cemetery
A new stormwater resiliency initiative has been announced for The Green-Wood Cemetery. This new project, which was announced by the New York City Department of Environmental Protection and New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation, was created to show how public and private entities in NYC can work together to increase stormwater resilience in the City, according to DEP.
bkreader.com
Brooklyn on the Water: 5 Fun Activities for A Break from City Life!
City life has treacherous waves and currents. But why not experience waves and currents in the places in which they are supposed to be?. Relaxing by the ocean, playing with your kids in a water park, or renting a boat for other watery adventures are all offered in Brooklyn, NY.
Mystery Solved: Orange County, NY Gets Answers on New Building
New businesses in the Hudson Valley mean more growth for the community. Locals have more job opportunities and out-of-town visitors can add another pit stop to their list. Unique, locally owned establishments have been joining the small business community. Inglenook Marketplace, also known as the "Best Candles in the Hudson...
New York City announces its largest rainbow fentanyl seizure in history, eclipsing record bust from last month
Days after federal officials announced the largest rainbow fentanyl seizure in New York City history, an even greater quantity of the highly addictive substance has been found, authorities say.
A Unit In NYC’s Italian-Style Villa Charlotte Brontë Is For Sale
If you ever find yourself asking what you can get for a million dollar listing in NYC, how does a private balcony boasting expansive views of the Hudson River and the Palisades sound? The scenic Italian-style Villa Charlotte Brontë recently listed one of their 17 units for sale at the whopping price of around $1.3M, under real estate agent Chanda Colón. The three-bedroom triplex (three floors) apartment has a total of 1,995 square feet, coming in at $676 a square foot, reports the New York Times. The rare-to-the-market-listing offers a two-and-a-half-bath, wood fireplace, finished attic, hardwood floors, a washer and dryer, and the most accessible street entrance of all the units. But the real star of the property is the bluestone balcony that overlooks the Hudson River and beyond! Entrances come from both the kitchen and living room, for the accessible outdoor area of your dreams.
Hudson Valley Man Killed Getting Out Of Car In New York
Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information should call New York State Police. New York State Police from Troop F is continuing to investigate a fatal accident on Route 17 in Orange County, New York. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash Involving a Car and a Pedestrian. On Saturday,...
New Restaurants, Store Expansion at Walt Whitman Shops
A new restaurant has opened at Walt Whitman Shops, with two more on the way. Carpaccio’s has been operating since the end of September, but hasn’t had its official grand opening yet. The Italian restaurant is a part of the Limani Hospitality Group. In addition, Read More ...
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Parents, Educators Split on Reinstated Middle School Screenings as Applications Open
Parents are split on the return of screened middle school admissions in New York City — some say the process is unfair and discriminatory, while others say the pandemic-era lottery system kept some kids out of their preferred schools. For fifth-grade parents and students in New York City’s public […] Click here to view original web page at www.brooklynpaper.com.
New York Department of Labor announces minimum wage increase for home care aides
This announcement comes after the NYS Department of Labor announced that the general minimum wage in New York to be raised to $14.20.
The Most Expensive & Most Affordable Places To Live In NYC Metro Area
While two New Jersey cities ranked among the most expensive places for renters in the NYC Metro area, two more are among the most affordable, according to a Zumper report. The website looked at rent prices at 15 cities in the NYC metro area from September, and compiled a list of the most and least expensive places to rent a one-bedroom apartment in the area.
Main break may result in loss of water for up to 48 hours for some Newburgh residents
The main break erupted on Little Britain Road.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Analysis: Outside of New York City, it's a dead heat in race for governor
When he won an upset victory in 1994 over Democratic incumbent Gov. Mario Cuomo, Republican George Pataki secured 53% of the suburban vote. He won 65% of rural counties and and just under half of upstate cities. Repeating Pataki — a Republican hasn't won statewide since he last secured a...
