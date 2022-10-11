ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bkreader.com

The Salvation Army of Greater New York Offers High Quality, Free or Affordable Childcare to Local Families in Bushwick and Brownsville – Currently has Openings Available

Brooklyn is all about family — and children always come first. For our young students – and their working parents — nothing matters more than high-quality, affordable childcare. Study after study shows that early learning in the first months and years of life sets the groundwork for all future learning and development. Unfortunately, that level of childcare can be both difficult to find and virtually impossible to afford for many.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Bed-Stuy Bar ‘Oddly Enough’ Workers File Union Application

Workers at a Bed-Stuy bar are saying “enough!”. Servers, bartenders, and kitchen employees of the queer bar Oddly Enough on Tompkins Avenue have filed for a union election with the National Labor Review Board. That means that the union, called […] Click here to view original web page at...
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

State Task Force puts a stop to Brooklyn slumlords

A New York State Task Force reached an agreement with a notorious Brooklyn landlord for harassing tenants and engaging in unlawful practices in managing its buildings. Greenbrook Holdings, LLC and its owner Greg Fournier settled with the New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas and the Tenant Harassment Prevention Task Force for harassment of tenants in the 188 buildings it owns, which are located mostly here in Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Education
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg Announces Creation of the Office’s First Housing & Tenant Protection Unit

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the creation of the Office’s first-ever Housing & Tenant Protection Unit, which will target systemic criminal harassment of tenants and abuse of government programs by landlords and developers. Areas of focus will be harassment of rent-regulated tenants, deed fraud and defrauding of government subsidy programs by landlords and developers. This is the first time the Office will have a unit chief and cross-designated Assistant District Attorneys specifically assigned to housing matters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Upper East Side Opens First Community Fridge with Free Food

A new, accessible community refrigerator opened Thursday morning on Manhattan's Upper East Side, a first-ever installation for the neighborhood hoping to combat food insecurity. The community fridge is located at NYCHA Holmes Towers campus on 1780 1st Avenue. The goal is to be open seven days a week around the...
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Special Day#Ribbon Cutting Ceremony#K12#Linus College#East New York Welcomes#First Satellite Location#Kcc#Chestnut Commons
bkreader.com

Major Stormwater Resiliency Initiative to Take Place at The Green-Wood Cemetery

A new stormwater resiliency initiative has been announced for The Green-Wood Cemetery. This new project, which was announced by the New York City Department of Environmental Protection and New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation, was created to show how public and private entities in NYC can work together to increase stormwater resilience in the City, according to DEP.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Brooklyn on the Water: 5 Fun Activities for A Break from City Life!

City life has treacherous waves and currents. But why not experience waves and currents in the places in which they are supposed to be?. Relaxing by the ocean, playing with your kids in a water park, or renting a boat for other watery adventures are all offered in Brooklyn, NY.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Secret NYC

A Unit In NYC’s Italian-Style Villa Charlotte Brontë Is For Sale

If you ever find yourself asking what you can get for a million dollar listing in NYC, how does a private balcony boasting expansive views of the Hudson River and the Palisades sound? The scenic Italian-style Villa Charlotte Brontë recently listed one of their 17 units for sale at the whopping price of around $1.3M, under real estate agent Chanda Colón. The three-bedroom triplex (three floors) apartment has a total of 1,995 square feet, coming in at $676 a square foot, reports the New York Times. The rare-to-the-market-listing offers a two-and-a-half-bath, wood fireplace, finished attic, hardwood floors, a washer and dryer, and the most accessible street entrance of all the units. But the real star of the property is the bluestone balcony that overlooks the Hudson River and beyond! Entrances come from both the kitchen and living room, for the accessible outdoor area of your dreams.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Brooklyn Parents, Educators Split on Reinstated Middle School Screenings as Applications Open

Parents are split on the return of screened middle school admissions in New York City — some say the process is unfair and discriminatory, while others say the pandemic-era lottery system kept some kids out of their preferred schools. For fifth-grade parents and students in New York City’s public […] Click here to view original web page at www.brooklynpaper.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

The Most Expensive & Most Affordable Places To Live In NYC Metro Area

While two New Jersey cities ranked among the most expensive places for renters in the NYC Metro area, two more are among the most affordable, according to a Zumper report. The website looked at rent prices at 15 cities in the NYC metro area from September, and compiled a list of the most and least expensive places to rent a one-bedroom apartment in the area.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy