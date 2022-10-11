Read full article on original website
How Microsoft flexes its power
Good morning! Independent software vendors face tradeoffs when trying to tap into the vast customer bases of the industry’s biggest names. And it’s becoming much trickier to navigate. Microsoft's enterprise app store power play. Over its 47-year history, Microsoft has long been known for employing subtle business practices...
How Microsoft uses its enterprise software app store to center its power
Over its 47-year history, Microsoft has long been known for employing subtle business practices to ice out competitors by preferencing its own products and services. The software giant is a master of bundling, using discounts on its vast array of products and services to keep consumers inside its ecosystem. Over...
Coinbase and Google are totally hanging out
Google and Coinbase announced a deal Tuesday to help each other out: Google wants to get into crypto, while Coinbase wants more large institutional customers. As part of the deal, Google Cloud will start using Coinbase to accept crypto payments from some customers, while Coinbase will start using Google’s cloud services for its blockchain infrastructure.
Google and Coinbase are an item now
Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Wednesday: Google and Coinbase partner up, Brex enacts layoffs, and SBF talks policy. Google and Coinbase announced a deal Tuesday to help each other out: Google wants to get into crypto, while Coinbase wants more large institutional customers. As part of the...
Meta’s $1,500 bet
Good morning! Meta took the wraps off its Quest Pro VR headset, with a price tag that will be out of reach for most casual virtual reality consumers. But that’s just fine with Meta. Meta’s $1,500 bet. Meta Connect yesterday was a huge celebration of Meta’s giant gamble...
Google Cloud makes its pitch
Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: a roundup of all the announcements that caught our eye at Google Cloud Next, big layoffs might be coming to Intel, and Microsoft Word is coming to virtual reality. Google Cloud kicked off its Next '22 conference Tuesday, a curious mixture of a...
Software specialists vs. cloud giants
Good morning! Industry-specific SaaS companies are hitting unicorn status by building software for underserved markets. And the cloud giants are taking notice. There’s an age-old idea in the software business that if you want to be big, you have to build a company that can meet the needs of every enterprise. But a litany of enterprise software companies are turning that thesis on its head by relentlessly focusing on niche industries — and winning, Protocol's Aisha Counts writes.
Uber told investors not to panic over gig-work reclassification. It’s only partly right.
Hello and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today we look at the Labor Department’s new employment status test that could have huge consequences for Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash. Also, PayPal backtracked on its misinformation policy that “went out in error.” And Elon Musk claims he did in fact speak to Ye but denies speaking to Putin — so make of that what you will.
Embrace, extend, Ignite
Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: Microsoft shows off its latest enterprise tech announcements at Ignite ‘22, what you need to know about the Mobileye IPO, and why identity-based security tools are so hot right now. Light a fire. It was Microsoft’s turn in the spotlight Wednesday, the...
protocol.com
Apple is launching a savings account with Goldman Sachs
Apple will team up with Goldman Sachs on a savings account for its cardholders, the latest expansion from the tech giant into financial services. Apple said Thursday that holders of the Apple Card will soon be able to open a "high-yield" savings account through Goldman that will connect to Apple's mobile wallet. The new savings account would include an option to automatically deposit Daily Cash rewards — Apple's term for the cash back it offers on purchases.
Empathy becomes a critical management skill in the post-pandemic world
'It’s not about treating how you’d want to be treated; it’s about treating others how they want to be treated.'
Everything we know about Meta’s AR and VR hardware road map
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Thursday, we explore what Meta’s Connect conference revealed about its AR and VR hardware plans and wonder what the deal is behind Roku’s partnership with Wyze Labs. Also: Visiting the world, in VR.
Why startups aren't ready to be transparent about pay
Most startups aren’t ready for the pay transparency laws going into effect in the coming months, according to compensation experts. The first step for many will be setting up internal pay bands — a task that isn’t at the top of most startup leaders’ to-do lists.
Meta was this intern's 'dream.' Until the recruiter rescinded his job offer.
Growing up in a small town in Bahia, Brazil, Yure Pablo “never imagined” working abroad for a big tech company. That changed after winning a local hackathon at Facebook (before it was renamed Meta) as a first-year University of Sao Paulo student in 2019. “Meta was actually a...
How I decided that swiping right would be Tinder’s signature move
Christopher Gulczynski co-founded Tinder in 2012 alongside Sean Rad, Justin Mateen, and Jonathan Badeen. When the app was first created, the founders needed a way for users to show interest in one another. What they landed on, the ability to swipe right or left on an endless stack of people, has become a defining feature in online dating over the past decade.
Everything you need to know about the Mobileye IPO
When Intel announced its plans to spin out its Mobileye autonomous-driving tech unit via an IPO last year, it likely had no idea that 2022 would turn out to be one of the worst years for taking companies public in recent memory. But after a delay of several months due...
America’s oldest bank becomes a HODLer
Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Friday: institutional crypto buy-in, Apple’s savings account, and another Tornado Cash lawsuit. America’s oldest bank is dipping its toes into the finance world’s newest trend. But BNY Mellon’s announcement that it will begin holding crypto assets for its customers comes a week after the Treasury Department warned about big banks and investment firms dabbling in digital assets.
‘Trust betrayal’: Meta is rescinding internship offers
Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. Breaking news: The Department of Labor just proposed a rule that would classify more gig workers as employees, rather than independent contractors. Factors deciding a worker’s status would include whether the work is integral to the employer’s business, how much control the employer has over the worker, and whether the worker has opportunities to increase their pay.
Salesforce hit with layoffs and a new hiring freeze
Salesforce recently laid off a number of workers and implemented a new hiring freeze through January 2023, Protocol has learned. The full extent of the head count reduction couldn’t be determined, though sources said it appeared to be at least 90 employees and seemed to largely impact contract workers as opposed to full-time employees. That's a small fragment of Salesforce's over 73,000 workers, but large tech companies have been loathe to undergo layoffs, most likely to avoid igniting fear among investors that their growth prospects have changed.
