Suspect stabs man multiple times in Brooklyn basement during unprovoked attack
A 46-year-old man was stabbed during an unprovoked attack in the basement of a Brooklyn home Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
Woman, 79, hit and killed by MTA bus in Brooklyn: NYPD
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An MTA bus hit and killed a 79-year-old woman in Brooklyn Thursday evening, police said. Loraine Hector was hit by a B6 bus in Flatbush at Glenwood Road and Flatbush Avenue around 6:20 p.m., according to the NYPD. Hector, who lived a short distance from the intersection, was pronounced dead at […]
Police: Woman abducted in Brentwood, rescued in Brooklyn; suspect arrested
Suffolk police, in conjunction with the NYPD, arrested a man for abducting a woman while she was walking in Brentwood Wednesday night, police say.
Suspect Charged in Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed NYC Grandma, Badly Injured Grandson
A suspect has been charged with murder after his out-of-control rampage in Brooklyn left a grandmother dead and her young grandson fighting for his life with a frightening brain injury, the district attorney announced. Tyler Green, 22, was charged in a 35-count indictment Thursday, Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez said in...
1 person killed, 2 others injured in drive-by shooting in the Bronx, police say
A drive-by shooting in Concourse Village on Saturday night killed one man and sent two others to the hospital.
Brooklyn man kills girlfriend then jumps to his death from couple’s apartment building, NYPD says
A Brooklyn man with a history of domestic abuse knifed his girlfriend to death during an argument in the couple’s Sunset Park apartment early Friday, then leapt to his death, police said. Dela Mateo, 61, was found fatally stabbed inside the fourth-floor unit that she shared with long-time companion Felix Santiago, 52, after neighbors called police to the building about 2:20 a.m. because of the ...
VIDEO: Man with expandable baton enters women's sidewalk melee in Queens
Chaotic video released Friday shows a man attacking a woman with an expandable baton as she fights with another woman on a Queens sidewalk.
Driver arrested after hitting 2 NYPD officers and civilian at Bronx mall
A man hit two uniformed NYPD officers and a civilian while driving near a mall in the Bronx on Thursday, according to police. The driver slammed into the pedestrians at The Shops at Marble Hill around 7:15 p.m., authorities said.
NYPD officers recovering after being hit by a car in the Bronx
It happened Thursday night in Marble Hill.
Wrong-way Brooklyn driver busted for DWI after passenger dies in crash, NYPD says
A drunk, wrong-way driver slammed into a guardrail on a Brooklyn highway early Friday, killing his passenger, cops said. The 23-year-old driver was taken into custody shortly after the 2:20 a.m. crash on a Bay Ridge ramp to the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway. Police said the driver was zipping up an exit ramp to the Brooklyn Queens Expressway by Fort Hamilton Parkway when he lost control of the ...
Knife-wielding woman busted for threatening NYC subway riders, police say
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) —- A Bronx woman was arrested Wednesday after allegedly threatening passengers with a knife aboard a subway train in Manhattan, police said Thursday. Caridad Wilkins, 48, was swinging the knife at riders on the northbound No. 4 train at the Union Square station around 9 p.m., according to the NYPD. Officers searched […]
Caught on video: Robbery suspect traps woman inside subway turnstile
NEW YORK - Police are searching for a robbery suspect caught on video trapping a woman inside a subway turnstile. It happened shortly before midnight Tuesday at the 63rd Drive-Rego Park station.Surveillance video shows the 26-year-old woman entering the turnstile when the man comes up from behind and pulls it in the opposite direction to get in with her. The victim tries to fight back, as the suspect forces himself on her. The struggle went on for more than a minute before police said he grabbed her wallet from her hand and fled out of the station. "That's horrible, because I always take...
Teenage girl found fatally shot in apartment building in Brooklyn
Her family is struggling to understand how her life was so violently cut short -- just shy of her 18th birthday.
79-year-old woman killed by bus while crossing Brooklyn street
A bus driver fatally struck a 79-year-old pedestrian while she was crossing the street on Thursday. The woman was crossing near the intersection of Glenwood Road and Flatbush Avenue, a busy intersection in Flatbush around 6:30 p.m. when she was hit.
Man pushes ex-girlfriend onto tracks at Brooklyn subway station, attacks officers during arrest: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man allegedly shoved his ex-girlfriend onto the tracks at a Brooklyn subway station and assaulted officers later on Tuesday night, police said. Jabari Woodson, 30, was accused of attacking and robbing the woman at the Bay Parkway and 66th Street N train station, officials said. He allegedly attacked and injured […]
Man plunges from Brooklyn apartment where woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide
A woman was found slashed to death in an apartment, and a man was found dead after falling four stories, in an apparent murder-suicide in Brooklyn early Friday, police said.
5 NYPD officers hurt in crash and struggle with suspect who fled from Long Island
NYPD officers boxed in the suspect on local streets, and the suspect's car collided with the police cruisers.
Man charged with murder in year-old shooting: NYPD
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Manhattan man has been arrested more than a year after he allegedly shot and killed another man in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday. Jessie Medina, 20, was arrested Friday and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Oct. 1, 2021 shooting. Medina allegedly shot […]
Police arrest Manhattan man 1 year after fatal Brooklyn shooting
The NYPD arrested a 20-year-old East Harlem man on Friday for a shooting that took place just over a year ago in Brooklyn. Police accused Jessie Medina of shooting 21-year-old Jorge Sanango in the chest in the lobby of an apartment building.
VIDEO: 2 men targeted in antisemitic attack in Brooklyn, vehicle sought
The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating after two men were targeted and attacked on a Brooklyn street last month, authorities said.
