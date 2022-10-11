ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

PIX11

Woman, 79, hit and killed by MTA bus in Brooklyn: NYPD

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An MTA bus hit and killed a 79-year-old woman in Brooklyn Thursday evening, police said. Loraine Hector was hit by a B6 bus in Flatbush at Glenwood Road and Flatbush Avenue around 6:20 p.m., according to the NYPD. Hector, who lived a short distance from the intersection, was pronounced dead at […]
Daily News

Brooklyn man kills girlfriend then jumps to his death from couple’s apartment building, NYPD says

A Brooklyn man with a history of domestic abuse knifed his girlfriend to death during an argument in the couple’s Sunset Park apartment early Friday, then leapt to his death, police said. Dela Mateo, 61, was found fatally stabbed inside the fourth-floor unit that she shared with long-time companion Felix Santiago, 52, after neighbors called police to the building about 2:20 a.m. because of the ...
Daily News

Wrong-way Brooklyn driver busted for DWI after passenger dies in crash, NYPD says

A drunk, wrong-way driver slammed into a guardrail on a Brooklyn highway early Friday, killing his passenger, cops said. The 23-year-old driver was taken into custody shortly after the 2:20 a.m. crash on a Bay Ridge ramp to the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway. Police said the driver was zipping up an exit ramp to the Brooklyn Queens Expressway by Fort Hamilton Parkway when he lost control of the ...
CBS New York

Caught on video: Robbery suspect traps woman inside subway turnstile

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a robbery suspect caught on video trapping a woman inside a subway turnstile. It happened shortly before midnight Tuesday at the 63rd Drive-Rego Park station.Surveillance video shows the 26-year-old woman entering the turnstile when the man comes up from behind and pulls it in the opposite direction to get in with her. The victim tries to fight back, as the suspect forces himself on her. The struggle went on for more than a minute before police said he grabbed her wallet from her hand and fled out of the station. "That's horrible, because I always take...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Man charged with murder in year-old shooting: NYPD

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Manhattan man has been arrested more than a year after he allegedly shot and killed another man in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday. Jessie Medina, 20, was arrested Friday and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Oct. 1, 2021 shooting. Medina allegedly shot […]
