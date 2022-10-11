44-Year-Old Man Critically Injured In A Motorcycle Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

The Las Vegas Metro Police reported a motorcycle crash on Sunday.

The officials stated that the crash happened on Jones Boulevard between Harmon and Tropicana Avenues.

The officials reported that a Honda Accord made a left turn in front of a motorcycle traveling south on Jones Boulevard.

The officials confirmed that the motorcyclist suffered critical injuries and is being treated at the University Medical Center.

The driver of the Honda Accord remained at the scene and cooperated with the police.

The officials confirmed that the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash.

The identity of the victim is awaited by the police.

More information will be released following the investigation.

Source: 8 News Now