ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

3 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

By Susan Klien
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vk5dd_0iUMbixI00

The Las Vegas Metro Police reported a motor vehicle accident in the southwest valley.

The officials stated that the crash happened at 8090 Durango Drive near Windmill lane at around 2 p.m.

The officials confirmed that three people were injured and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle reportedly ran into the business stated the officials.

The identity of the victims was not released by the officials.

The Las Vegas Police are investigating to determine whether drugs, alcohol or reckless driving was a factor involved in the crash.

More information relating to the crash will be provided shortly.

October 11, 2022

Source: 8 News Now

Comments / 0

Related
8 News Now

Las Vegas police investigate east valley barricade

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a barricade on the east side of the valley. It happened in the 2700 block of South Nellis Boulevard just after 3 p.m. on Thursday. Police are asking the public to avoid the area of South Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive. No other details have […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police involved in standoff near Vegas Valley, Nellis

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are currently involved in a standoff near Vegas Valley Drive and Vegas Valley Boulevard. Police tell FOX5 it started just after 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the 2700 block of South Nellis Boulevard. Police are warning the public to avoid the area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police: Motorcyclist dies after crash in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist in the east valley. It happened on Eastern north of Reno Avenue at approximately 4:08 p.m. on Wednesday. According to witnesses, surveillance video, and evidence at the scene police believe the motorcyclist was headed south on Eastern in the outside travel […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
8 News Now

Fire breaks out under iconic Golden Steer restaurant sign

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fire crews were on the scene of a small fire near the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday night. It happened in the 300 block of West Sahara Avenue just under the Golden Steer Steakhouse sign. Pictures taken at the scene showed smoke and fire coming from small bushes underneath the restaurant’s […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Nv Rrb#The Las Vegas Police
news3lv.com

One dead after motorcycle crash near south valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One motorcyclist was killed in a crash in the south valley on Wednesday. Police reported to the scene near Eastern and Tropicana Avenue around 4 p.m. Investigators believe the collision occurred when a car failed to yield the right of way to the motorcyclist in a private driveway.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
8 News Now

Bodycam footage, 911 calls released of North Las Vegas police officer shooting, killing suspect in Michael Myers mask

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police provided an update Thursday on an officer-involved shooting on Monday, Oct. 10 in which an officer shot and killed a man who police said was wearing a Michael Myers-style mask, threatening people, and pointing a gun at them. Captain Adam Hyde said that police responded to reports of […]
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Motorcyclist killed after colliding with car in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a car in North Las Vegas. Police said the collision occurred near the intersection of North 5th Street and East Rome Boulevard. According to North Las Vegas police, the motorcyclist was traveling, at what they believe to be a...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police: 3 hospitalized after car drives into business

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a crash following reports of a vehicle driving into a business near the southwest valley. Officers responded to the scene at 8090 Durango Drive near Windmill Lane just before 2 p.m. Three people were hurt and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic and consumer safety reports across the US.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy