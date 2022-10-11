3 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

The Las Vegas Metro Police reported a motor vehicle accident in the southwest valley.

The officials stated that the crash happened at 8090 Durango Drive near Windmill lane at around 2 p.m.

The officials confirmed that three people were injured and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle reportedly ran into the business stated the officials.

The identity of the victims was not released by the officials.

The Las Vegas Police are investigating to determine whether drugs, alcohol or reckless driving was a factor involved in the crash.

More information relating to the crash will be provided shortly.

Source: 8 News Now