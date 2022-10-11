Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Veteran’s Service Dog Lost In St. Cloud
ST CLOUD (WJON News) - A veteran is asking for help in locating his service dog. The Black Lab was lost along 12th Street South in St. Cloud sometime after 8:00 pm October 11th. The dog is not wearing his service vest or a collar. The veteran says the dog...
St. Cloud Awarded $1.09 Million Green Energy Grant
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud has been awarded a state grant to accelerate its green energy technologies. Mayor Dave Kleis announced Friday that the city is getting a $1.09 million grant to be used toward the installation of green hydrogen and renewable natural gas projects. Funding for the...
Giant Bull Moose Comes Within Inches of Terrified Hiker Hiding Behind Tree: VIDEO
A hiker is counting their blessings following a white-knuckle moment with a bull moose. While some might think coming face-to-face with a bear or a mountain lion is one of the most terrifying things that can happen to you while on a trail, this hiker might say otherwise. According to...
Small businesses brace for cautious holiday shoppers
NEW YORK (AP) — Small businesses are stocking the shelves early this holiday season and waiting to see how many gifts inflation-weary shoppers feel like giving. Holiday shopping was relatively strong during the past two years as shoppers flocked online to spend, aided by pandemic stimulus dollars. Sales in November and December have been averaging roughly 20% of annual retail sales, according to National Retail Federation, making the holiday season critical for many retailers.
WJON
St. Cloud, MN
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0