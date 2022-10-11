ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veteran’s Service Dog Lost In St. Cloud

ST CLOUD (WJON News) - A veteran is asking for help in locating his service dog. The Black Lab was lost along 12th Street South in St. Cloud sometime after 8:00 pm October 11th. The dog is not wearing his service vest or a collar. The veteran says the dog...
St. Cloud Awarded $1.09 Million Green Energy Grant

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud has been awarded a state grant to accelerate its green energy technologies. Mayor Dave Kleis announced Friday that the city is getting a $1.09 million grant to be used toward the installation of green hydrogen and renewable natural gas projects. Funding for the...
Small businesses brace for cautious holiday shoppers

NEW YORK (AP) — Small businesses are stocking the shelves early this holiday season and waiting to see how many gifts inflation-weary shoppers feel like giving. Holiday shopping was relatively strong during the past two years as shoppers flocked online to spend, aided by pandemic stimulus dollars. Sales in November and December have been averaging roughly 20% of annual retail sales, according to National Retail Federation, making the holiday season critical for many retailers.
WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

