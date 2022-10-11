Read full article on original website
Linder Is Hiring A Freelance Sewer/Pattern Maker In New York, NY
Linder is looking for a freelance sewer/pattern maker. Their responsibilities include in-house prototyping and sewing, stitch trials, patterning, and an open, quick, competent way of working alongside the designers/owners. This requires strong experience and skill level in both pattern and sewing. A minimum of 5 years experience in patterning and sewing is required.
Linder Is Hiring A Product Development Freelancer In New York, NY
Linder began in 2013 and is relaunching after a two year hiatus. We are excited to bring back our brand, and are looking to create a strong team to work with us in our new era. Linder is looking for a full service product development freelancer. Their responsibilities include sourcing...
Agentry PR Is Seeking Spring 2023 Interns In New York, NY
Agentry PR is a full service marketing communications agency. We specialize within the fashion, lifestyle and entertainment sectors across all facets of marketing and public relations, from brand strategy and media outreach to events, sponsorships and VIP relations. Agentry currently houses and manages 20+ clients in the menswear, womenswear, and accessory divisions. Clients include AKNVAS, A.Potts, Abercrombie & Fitch, Minnetonka, Mavi, Melke, Save The Duck, Florsheim, and Gola, among others. Agentry PR seeks organized, motivated individuals with strong multi-tasking abilities for the upcoming semester. Our interns help the PR teams across all accounts.
