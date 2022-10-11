Agentry PR is a full service marketing communications agency. We specialize within the fashion, lifestyle and entertainment sectors across all facets of marketing and public relations, from brand strategy and media outreach to events, sponsorships and VIP relations. Agentry currently houses and manages 20+ clients in the menswear, womenswear, and accessory divisions. Clients include AKNVAS, A.Potts, Abercrombie & Fitch, Minnetonka, Mavi, Melke, Save The Duck, Florsheim, and Gola, among others. Agentry PR seeks organized, motivated individuals with strong multi-tasking abilities for the upcoming semester. Our interns help the PR teams across all accounts.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO