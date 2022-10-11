Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
Peyton Manning: Carolina Panthers should take NC State QB Devin Leary in 2023 NFL Draft
NC State quarterback Devin Leary will not play in Saturday’s game against Syracuse due to a shoulder injury. Despite the injury, Leary received some big props from NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning during Saturday’s edition of College GameDay. During the game-picks segment, Manning suggested where Leary should be drafted in next year’s 2023 NFL Draft.
Three-Star LB Chase Martin reacts to Fresno State offer
An old school style of football was on display in Ventura County’s second largest city on Friday – courtesy of a bruising 2023 running back and linebacker who’s been on the rise. And a ‘backer on Fresno State’s recruiting board. Chase Martin ran through arm...
Stoia's report card: Broncos at Chargers on Monday Night Football
Offense It's no secret Denver's offense has been abysmal this year, ranking last in red zone efficiency and 31st in scoring offense. Meanwhile, the Chargers have one of the better offenses in the NFL currently, ranking ninth in scoring offense at 24.4 points per game. The Chargers have plenty of weapons around quarterback Justin Herbert, too, with receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams and running back Austin Ekeler. There's a clear advantage on this side of the ball. ...
Myles Garrett surpasses Clay Matthews Jr. to become Browns all-time sack leader
The Cleveland Browns have a new all-time sack leader as defensive end Myles Garrett surpassed Browns legend Clay Matthews Jr. against the New England Patriots Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Post game press conference with Lincoln Riley, Caleb Williams and Tuli Tuipulotu
USC head coach Lincoln Riley addresses the media after No. 7 USC's heartbreaking 43-42 loss to Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium. He talks about the struggles on defense, the officiating and USC moving forward. Quarterback Caleb Williams also speaks on his emotions following the loss along with Tuli Tuipulotu. Riley started...
What Brent Venables had to say after the Sooners' skid-snapping win over No. 19 Kansas: Part I
NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners will not endure a four-game losing streak to start conference play for the second time in program history. Instead, they ended their first three-game losing streak since 1998 by topping the 19th-ranked Kansas Jayhawks 52-42 Saturday afternoon at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. They racked...
247Sports
Alabama vs. Tennessee: Officiating criticized in key moments, Nick Saban reacts
Officials ruled that Alabama interfered with Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant on the play near the goal line and the Vols would end up tying the game at 49 on the play after Hendon Hooker found Jalin Hyatt for his fifth touchdown on a 13-score. “I’ll kind of tell you...
What Neal Brown had to say after the win over Baylor
West Virginia defeated Baylor, 43-40, on Thursday night. Afterward, Head Coach Neal Brown met with the media to discuss the victory and the mentality of his team, especially after coming back against a tough Bears team that was up double digits and had the ball at one point. "I'm proud...
RELATED PEOPLE
Podcast: Can Sooners snap skid? | Rumors abound about OU commits... is there merit to them? | New unis | MORE
Can Sooners break their losing skid & is there merit to rumors about Sooners' commits looking around?| Big visit weekend| New unis| VIP member Q&A questions answered| MUCH MORE. TIMESTAMPS FOR PODCAST TOPICS ARE BELOW THE STREAMING LINKS!. SPOTIFY:. ANDROID:. STITCHER:. APPLE:. Timestamps:. 00:00 - Podcast intro. 02:00 - Rumors,...
Oklahoma State PFF grades, snap counts from loss at TCU
See how each Oklahoma State football player graded out according to Pro Football Focus in the Cowboys' 43-40 loss at TCU on Saturday. Not a VIP member? Sign up NOW to get ONE MONTH VIP access for ONLY $1 OR 30% OFF annual membership.
Will Levis shrugs off shoulder injury, spurs Kentucky to victory
Quarterback Will Levis already knew what it felt like to stand on the sideline and watch his team lose, being forced to sit out Kentucky's 24-14 loss to South Carolina with a foot injury last week. "That was tough last week for me to watch that and not be able...
247Sports
Jordan Addison injury: Lincoln Riley offers postgame injury update on USC star WR, LB Eric Gentry
Not only did the USC Trojans drop their first game of the season, but the team lost star wide receiver Jordan Addison and linebacker Eric Gentry to injuries. Addison exited with a leg injury in the third quarter and Gentry also left with a leg injury. Head coach Lincoln Riley did not immediately have an update postgame, but noted the bye week coming up was “fortunate.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jake Dickert says WSU got beat in all three phases at OSU
SATURDAY WAS ANOTHER adventurous outing for the Washington State offensive line in a 24-10 loss to Oregon State. The Cougar o-line surrendered six sacks and eight quarterback hits as Cameron Ward was under pressure most of the game. After the game, Jake Dickert evaluated the offensive line and spoke about leaving Fa'alili Fa'amoe in the game at right tackle after he made the start with Grant Stephens suspended for the first half.
247Sports
HBCU Highlights: The Southern Jaguars are the surprise of the SWAC and Travis Hunter nears a return
On Saturday, Southern University and Alcorn State had a showdown that could change the complexion of the SWAC. Meanwhile, one of the biggest names in college football, Travis Hunter, is inching towards a return to the field for Jackson State. During this week's installment of HBCU Highlights, 247Sports will give...
Week 7 Big 12 Picks
Every week the Inside the Red Raiders staff will pick every Big 12 game against the spread. Eight conference teams are in action this week. Every game is listed is in Central Standard Time. Thursday. Baylor -3 at West Virginia, 6 p.m. (FS1) Joe Yeager, Senior Writer: Baylor. Kenny Romero...
Ron Stone Jr. offered a blunt analysis after WSU's loss to OSU
YIELDING A TOTAL of 24 points and 344 yards is not necessarily a poor showing from the Washington State defense in a 24-10 loss to Oregon State on Saturday, but surrendering 203 yards on the ground signified a tough day for the Cougar run defense. After the game, EDGE Ron Stone Jr. pointed out that WSU did not have a lot of sacks in this game because the Beavers had no need to drop back.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daily Delivery: If the Big 12 sticks with current media partners, it may get overshadowed
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The Big 12 Conference is currently talking to its existing media rights holders about a possible extension of their relationship but as Fitz warns, with ESPN and FOX aligned with the SEC and Big Ten, they will likely bury Big 12 games while promoting the big two conferences' games.
247Sports
Michigan State atmosphere blows NJ OT Juan Minaya away
Class of 2024 Paramus, (NJ) offensive tackle Juan Minaya was back in East Lansing again for another unofficial visit to Michigan State yesterday. The game-day atmosphere blew Minaya away.
Border League Saturday: Juni Mobley and Chris Johnson shine while a new big man emerges
LAS VEGAS, Nevada - Bishop Gorman High School provided one stop shopping for some of the west coast’s best on Saturday as top programs from California, Arizona, Utah, and, of course, Nevada all came through the doors over the course of the day. Things got off to a fast...
Husker Mash: Messages on tape spoken aloud; the victory snap review; a former Husker great recruiting well
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Nick Henrich has had the words "Never out of the Fight" written on his tape the last two games. And it's something the Husker linebacker and co-captain...
247Sports
55K+
Followers
383K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0