ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Peyton Manning: Carolina Panthers should take NC State QB Devin Leary in 2023 NFL Draft

NC State quarterback Devin Leary will not play in Saturday’s game against Syracuse due to a shoulder injury. Despite the injury, Leary received some big props from NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning during Saturday’s edition of College GameDay. During the game-picks segment, Manning suggested where Leary should be drafted in next year’s 2023 NFL Draft.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Three-Star LB Chase Martin reacts to Fresno State offer

An old school style of football was on display in Ventura County’s second largest city on Friday – courtesy of a bruising 2023 running back and linebacker who’s been on the rise. And a ‘backer on Fresno State’s recruiting board. Chase Martin ran through arm...
FRESNO, CA
The Denver Gazette

Stoia's report card: Broncos at Chargers on Monday Night Football

Offense It's no secret Denver's offense has been abysmal this year, ranking last in red zone efficiency and 31st in scoring offense. Meanwhile, the Chargers have one of the better offenses in the NFL currently, ranking ninth in scoring offense at 24.4 points per game. The Chargers have plenty of weapons around quarterback Justin Herbert, too, with receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams and running back Austin Ekeler. There's a clear advantage on this side of the ball. ...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
247Sports

What Neal Brown had to say after the win over Baylor

West Virginia defeated Baylor, 43-40, on Thursday night. Afterward, Head Coach Neal Brown met with the media to discuss the victory and the mentality of his team, especially after coming back against a tough Bears team that was up double digits and had the ball at one point. "I'm proud...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Sills
Person
Kyle Shanahan
247Sports

Jordan Addison injury: Lincoln Riley offers postgame injury update on USC star WR, LB Eric Gentry

Not only did the USC Trojans drop their first game of the season, but the team lost star wide receiver Jordan Addison and linebacker Eric Gentry to injuries. Addison exited with a leg injury in the third quarter and Gentry also left with a leg injury. Head coach Lincoln Riley did not immediately have an update postgame, but noted the bye week coming up was “fortunate.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Giants#Titans#American Football#Recap#Wr#New York Giants Sills#Pff#Rg#New York Giants Glowinski
247Sports

Jake Dickert says WSU got beat in all three phases at OSU

SATURDAY WAS ANOTHER adventurous outing for the Washington State offensive line in a 24-10 loss to Oregon State. The Cougar o-line surrendered six sacks and eight quarterback hits as Cameron Ward was under pressure most of the game. After the game, Jake Dickert evaluated the offensive line and spoke about leaving Fa'alili Fa'amoe in the game at right tackle after he made the start with Grant Stephens suspended for the first half.
PULLMAN, WA
247Sports

Week 7 Big 12 Picks

Every week the Inside the Red Raiders staff will pick every Big 12 game against the spread. Eight conference teams are in action this week. Every game is listed is in Central Standard Time. Thursday. Baylor -3 at West Virginia, 6 p.m. (FS1) Joe Yeager, Senior Writer: Baylor. Kenny Romero...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Ron Stone Jr. offered a blunt analysis after WSU's loss to OSU

YIELDING A TOTAL of 24 points and 344 yards is not necessarily a poor showing from the Washington State defense in a 24-10 loss to Oregon State on Saturday, but surrendering 203 yards on the ground signified a tough day for the Cougar run defense. After the game, EDGE Ron Stone Jr. pointed out that WSU did not have a lot of sacks in this game because the Beavers had no need to drop back.
PULLMAN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Daily Delivery: If the Big 12 sticks with current media partners, it may get overshadowed

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The Big 12 Conference is currently talking to its existing media rights holders about a possible extension of their relationship but as Fitz warns, with ESPN and FOX aligned with the SEC and Big Ten, they will likely bury Big 12 games while promoting the big two conferences' games.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

247Sports

55K+
Followers
383K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy